Quantum USDJPY

EA Quantum USDJPY is an automated trading system developed for the USD/JPY currency pair. It uses a scalping strategy, managing positions based on specific market conditions. The system analyzes tick patterns, price movements, and momentum to identify potential entry points.

The EA places simultaneous Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. It executes a trade based on which side exhibits stronger momentum. Position management includes a Trailing Stop and predefined maximum Stop Loss levels, designed to manage risk and secure profits.

Bonus: get free EA Quantum Scalper GBPUSD when you buy EA Quantum USDJPY. Message me after you purchase.

The system is configured for straightforward installation using its default settings.

Settings: 

 Fixed Lot     = 0.0 (activated Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your manual lot size)
 Auto Lot  = 2.0 to 4.5 (= 2 mean auto lot size = 0.02 lots per $1,000 balance...)
 Take Profit  = 500 (points)
 Stop Loss  = 500 (points)
 Trailing  = 8 (points)
 Start Trailing  = 30 (points)
 Time Start  = 01:30
 Time End  = 22:30
 Magic Number  = your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

This EA is specifically designed for USDJPY.

Time frame: any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (<30ms).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts and allow hedging. Min Balance: $100

