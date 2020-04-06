Vertex Trading

Expert Advisor Vertex Trading is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on Forex and Gold pairs. Developed with a proprietary blend of advanced algorithms, the EA precisely analyzes market conditions by combining price action analysis, tick pattern recognition, and a time-based monitoring algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

The Vertex Trading Strategy employs a scalping methodology - focusing on capturing small yet consistent profits by swiftly entering and exiting the market during periods of favorable volatility. This approach is particularly suited for traders seeking frequent trading opportunities with disciplined risk control.

Each position is safeguarded by robust risk management features, including customizable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop parameters, ensuring an optimal balance between performance and capital preservation.

EA has been optimized for simplicity in installation and use. Users just need to start with default settings.

Settings: 

 Max Spread  = 10 to 50 (value higher than the average spread of the currency pair)
 Fixed Lot *  = 0.0 (Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your lot size)
 Auto Lot *  = 2.0 to 5.0 (= 2.0 mean auto lot size = 2.0 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.02 lots per $1,000 balance...)
 Take Profit  = 200 (points)
 Stop Loss  = 400 (points)
 Trailing  = 6 to 15 (points)
 Start Trailing  = 15 to 45 (points)
 Max Trades  = 5
 Magic Number  your number

* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Time frame: M5 time frame or any time frame. Use VPS with low latency (<20ms). 

Pairs: currency pairs with low spreads (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD...) and Gold.

Min Balance: 200 USD (per pair and 0.01 lot).

Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts. Currency pairs should have an average spread < 10 points, Gold has a spread < 30 points.

推荐产品
Reverse Grid
Paranchai Tensit
专家
Reverse Grid is adopted from the dynamic grid trading system. The system has a mechanism for positioning, buying and selling according to trends. The system does not use a specific percentage to stop losses, but instead uses zone management methods to reduce the increase of drawdown. Passed 5 years back test of real tick data (2015-2020) Key Features Timeframe: M15 Currency pairs: EURUSD Use only five-digit accounts Initial deposit: $ 1000   It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker, 1:5
Heishi Forex Expert Advisor
Rene Schulthess
专家
***        10 years profitable backtest on EURUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***    ***        10 years profitable backtest on GBPUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***   Just try it, in use by myself! USE ON 5 DIGIT BROKERS (1.12345)            5 MIN FRAME ONLY DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE  READY FOR USE            DESIGNED FOR   EURUSD GBPUSD others possible see backtests    The EA calculates promising entry points according a carefully developed algorithm, based on moving averages and many other factors
Soft Fine Grid EA
Vitaliy Kryukov
专家
Soft Fine Grid EA is a fully automatic expert advisor using the very accurate strategy for both initial and grid orders. The EA can trade any currency pairs with one preset that provides high diversification and smooth growth of equity. In spite of using grids the EA is designed to long-term trading with minimal risk. Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2041982 Requirements Minimal deposit: 1000$ Account type: any Currency pairs: any Time frame: M1 Преимущества Long-term trading Small d
Capital System
Vitalii Zakharuk
专家
The presented expert system works with the GBPUSD currency pair and only with it. This system implemented the principle of seven orders - that is, a maximum of seven orders can be made in one direction, after which the total position of the series should be closed by stops, either real or virtual. The trading system is designed to work separately with a series of buy orders and separately with a series of sell orders. which makes the trading system versatile enough. The expert passes all types
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
专家
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
LokerTrendV7
Aliaksei Karalkou
专家
The EA trades anytime the market is open. Its logic involves opening trades in the direction of movement. The robot increases the lot size in cases of negative profit on a previously closed order. This is not the Martingale system, when there is an increase in the lot size when the price moves against your position. This is a system for increasing the position on the movement of the market. Medium MA is used  Support and resistance lines are used  Fractals are used  A system for checking the ope
SimpleEA
Ivaylo Petkov
专家
SimpleEA is an automated Expert Advisor based on candle pattern for EURCHF. The EA does not use indicators. The entry is based on this unique pattern and the EA automatically close the position on specific spot. Option is added to manually add TP and SL levels, but that is not needed. This pair is chosen due to the range it follow and this EA require a Broker with average spread on EURCHF up to 1 pip. WARNING: Please note, the below results are with EA auto TP and no SL. This EA may be risky, pl
Ultimate GU Scalper
Justinus Andjarwirawan
专家
Ultimate GU Scalper: Advanced GBPUSD Trading Bot (M30) Overview: Ultimate GU Scalper is a powerful automated trading system specifically designed for the GBPUSD pair on the M30 time frame. It combines three highly effective strategies—Martingale, Grid, and Hedging—to maximize profitability while managing risks intelligently. This EA is suitable for traders seeking steady growth with a recommended minimum deposit of $1,000. Key Features: Multi-Strategy Approach: Combines Martingale, Grid, and H
Mr Robot v2
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
专家
MR BEAST ROBOT MR I USE IT DAILY IN MY ACCOUNTS This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies that I have designed, which have been created using my knowledge and experience in the field of trading. However, past performance does not guarantee future results, and the Forex mar
FoxTrotTWO EA
Thomas Gruening
3.8 (40)
专家
FoxTrotTWO EA   is a scalper Expert Advisor intended for EURUSD. It is also available for other major pairs and cross currency pairs. Recommended timeframe is M15. FT2 trades a narrow range at night. At the top and bottom of the range, FT2 will try to generate trades in the opposite direction. To open suitable trades, the Expert Advisor uses several indicators and analyzes several timeframes. But the trades are generated by price actions and are not opened by the indicator. FT2 requires a modera
BG Rebate
Boris Gulikov
3.5 (6)
专家
BG Rebate is a new Expert Advisor for trading EURUSD. Timeframe - М1. It uses signals of built-in indicators to enter the market. The indicators determine the best parameters for entry basing on the price chart analysis. Open orders form a basket of orders that close by the indicator signal. A stop loss working only during very strong impulse price movements is assigned to each order. Such movements do not occur during a morning flat, which is the time when the EA is active. The minimum deposit
Max man
Muhammad Muhammad Abdul-hay Abdul-latif Amara
专家
Max Man – Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) Max Man is a professional trading system specifically designed for gold and optimized to operate with high accuracy on the 5-minute timeframe (M5). The system relies on smart price-action logic and advanced trade management to deliver strong performance with minimal risk. Strong and Stable Performance A high win rate based on real market conditions. Backtest results for the current year show exceptional performance, achieving 200% growth (2× the ac
Forex Edge EA
Carlo Forni
专家
FOREX EDGE EA is an Expert Advisor that uses two Moving Averages as a signal to enter the market. It compares two Moving Averages of different periods and enters the market in the following ways: • Mode Cross: BUY when Moving Average Fast crosses over Moving Average Slow - SELL when Moving Average Fast crosses under Moving Average Slow; • Mode Simple: BUY when Moving Average Fast is higher than Moving Average Slow - SELL when Moving Average Fast is lower than Moving Average Slow; • Mode Manually
Blocking EA US30
Murodil Eminjonov
专家
We present to your attention an innovative advisor "Blocking EA US30". This advisor is not a martingale. Our new advisor is developed on the basis of hedging instead of stop orders, it blocks a negative order and exits blocking using a smart algorithm. The advisor has a deposit protection trading system. The trading advisor "Blocking MEANS 30" was developed by a team of programmers over several months for trading on the US30 index on a minute timeframe. The advisor was optimized by the broker FP
EA Fox
Ruslan Pishun
专家
This is an innovative intelligent system consisting of 4 strategies, which detects high-probability entries for price action breakouts on the H1 timeframe. The Expert Advisor includes 3 complex technical strategies and a scalping strategy. The Expert Advisor is fully optimized and ready to use! It is possible to disable each strategy or use them all together. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The potential accumula
Averaging Master
Paranchai Tensit
专家
The mechanism of this system is a technique to reduce unwanted risks by opening other positions in the same direction at different price levels. That is to reduce the average risk of more than one position that opens at different price levels. In the event that the order is opened, if the market changes in the opposite direction causing loss. In this scenario, the system will prevent the risk by using Averaging technique to minimize the risk by opening orders in the same direction. And if the ti
Trade SR Scalper AUDUSD
Muntaha
专家
" TESTED SUCCES: RoboForex-ECN-1, RoboForex-ECN2, RoboForex-ECN-3, ICMarkets-Live01, 02, 03, dst" Trade SR is an EA designed for trading with lots that automatically increase when the balance increases, so that the profits obtained also increase. use the right stop loss and appropriate take profit, so that you have a safe limit so that trading stops when the balance is in loss. Just make a minimum deposit for trading, you will slowly get regular profits and can withdraw them "IMPORTANT" Speci
GoldStar MT4
Marek Kvarda
专家
GoldStar EA is a fully automated trading program (Expert Advisor) designed exclusively for trading gold (XAU/USD). It analyzes multiple timeframes to detect high-probability trading opportunities and integrates advanced trade management tools — all while remaining easy to set up and operate . Key Advantages of GoldStar EA Advanced algorithm scanning multiple timeframes for optimal entry signals. Built-in money management and capital protection to minimize risk. Stable and consistent results ba
Codename A
Laszlo Komka
专家
After 15 years in the FOREX market, this EA has unique drawdown mechanism. The default settings is for EURUSD currency pair with H1 timeframe. I sell this EA very low price, it is worth for buying, I give a chance for everybody who want to make some money from forex market. The settings are quite obvious, not needed for explain. You can use this EA for any currency pair, except bitcoin, the bitcoin version is coming soon. Good Luck, and happy trading.
Grid stability plus semi automatic
Oleg Papkov
专家
The Grid stability plus semi automatic expert Advisor trades on the signals of the RSI indicator. Trades are made in different directions when the indicator reaches values of 30 or 70 . If the indicator is greater than 70 , the Short direction is selected for initial trades, and if the indicator is less than 30 , the Long direction is selected. Profitable trades are closed by take profit. Unprofitable ones are processed by the expert Advisor using the averaging method, a network of transactions
TrendSight Pro EA
Andri Maulana
专家
Maximize your gold trading potential with TrendSight Pro EA , a sophisticated and automated trading solution specifically engineered for the high-intensity XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed for traders who value precision, safety, and consistent performance, this EA takes the guesswork out of technical analysis. Why Choose TrendSight Pro EA? TrendSight Pro EA isn't just another automated bot; it is a complete Gold Trading Strategy built on the foundation of the elite PaintBar trend-tracking system.
Grail Gold FE
Huynh Van Cong Luan
5 (1)
专家
Grail Gold FE  is an expert advisor who uses a combination of trading strategies.  Grail Gold FE  uses a unique method to determine the levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss. Each time after opening an order, they appear at different levels and eventually begin to approach the current price. It doesn't require any settings. The robot starts working immediately after installing it on the chart. Based on the current price and spread, current lows/highs are formed, as well as current support/resist
Academia Gold
Huynh Van Cong Luan
专家
Academia Gold   leverages an   Advanced Smart Breakout System   to analyze market conditions effectively, specifically designed for scalping strategies. This unique feature optimizes your profits while minimizing drawdowns. Every trade is equipped with an individual stop-loss level and is actively managed using a trailing stop, ensuring maximum safety and profitability. With an exceptional scalping setup and a robust foundation of smart, safe trading principles,   Academia Gold   has been devel
Azerlord mt4
Asif Mammadov
专家
Azerlord Mt4   Azerlord Mt4 is a grid Expert Advisor, the preferred currency pairs are: EURUSD, EUR/AUD, AUD/USD, EUR/CAD Azerlord Mt4 does not use Martingale it is a grid Expert Advisor   Aerlord Mt4 is an Expert Advisor that allows you to set a grid of pending orders of any size and in any direction (above the price, below the price, in both directions), you can set both the step from the price to the first order of the grid and the distance between orders in points, if desired, the trading gr
Reverence Gold Ultimate EA
Tom Seljakin
专家
Reverence Gold EA is a portfolio of advanced gold strategies that are made up of systems that have proven to be stable and profitable. The EA uses improved versions of the classic breakout, trend reversal, swing trading, and price action setup. All of these systems create a smooth yield curve, and make it easy to get through periods of economic and political turbulence. This system is specially designed for those who are serious about investments and want to increase their capital. The basis of
AZ Trade Recovery EA MT4
Shammi Akter Joly
专家
AZ Trade Recovery EA MT4  is a professional hedging-based recovery Expert Advisor designed to transform losing positions into profitable outcomes — even during strong market reversals. It uses an advanced Zone Recovery Hedging Mechanism (ZRH) , a proven mathematical trading model that allows your trade cycle to end with a net profit regardless of whether price moves up or down. Instead of relying on traditional stop losses, this EA uses a controlled sequence of hedged recovery trades, placed at
FREE
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
专家
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Multi currency EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Multi currency EA is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor. Does not use Martingale and grid trading. Uses stop loss to protect funds. It trades pending orders at acceptable time. Unengaged pending orders are deleted after the EA stops trading. Market Execution — Market Execution is applied — take profit and stop loss are placed after the order is executed and modified by the EA's settings. The EA is meant for trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURG
Grey Wolf MT4
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
专家
now acquires Gray Wolf, this incredible EA made and meticulously tested for the USD / CAD market, AUD / USD exclusively in the 5m timeframe. The purpose of this EA is that you get more than 25% per month in profit and your account never reaches $ 0. You can use this EA with little capital for $ 100 and work perfectly, I did tests with $ 50 and it worked perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a greater capital you just have to
Breakout Lookback Bars
Yeoh Kia Gee
专家
Breakout Lookback Bars EA 1. OVERVIEW Breakout Lookback Bars EA is a specialized trading algorithm designed to identify and trade price breakouts based on historical high and low levels over a defined period (LookbackBars). The EA ensures systematic trade entries using a FloatingPips mechanism, which helps optimize trade placement and risk management. 2. Trading Strategy The EA detects breakout levels by analyzing the highest and lowest price over a defined period (LookbackBars). A Buy trade is
该产品的买家也购买
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 675 美元（还剩 2/10），下一个价格 795 美元 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345024 Check out the live results in Profile >>>>>>  Check my pro
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan   !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT5版本：  点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。与
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
专家
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使用了多
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 2 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my pr
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
专家
Jesko EA – Jesko 是一款基于 多年验证过的策略 构建的特别智能交易顾问（EA）。 它已经在 真实账户中测试过 ，并且长期表现为 盈利稳定、低风险 。 现在，我们决定将它对所有交易者开放。 Signal live     四个月的真实账户  安装简单  适用于任何经纪商（推荐 ECN 账户）  最低入金：100 美元  24/7 全天候支持  购买一次 Jesko – 免费获得我们的其他产品！ 1,5分钟：黄金 用于回测：请确保图表上不会出现 INCORRECT 。 如果出现，必须更改设置。 这些选项只有 True/False —— 调整直到图表上出现绿色 OK ，表示一切正常。 输入参数说明 通用设置 AccountType – 选择账户类型 (普通账户 / ECN / 其他)。 RiskMode – 风险管理模式 (低风险 / 中风险 / 高风险)。 手数与风险控制 FixedLotSize – 固定手数大小 (默认: 0.01)。 MaxDailyTrades – 每日最大交易次数 (默认: 1000)。 DailyProfitLimit – 每日盈利目标，达到后
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
专家
Goldex AI：今天的成功将是明天的果实 限时超级折扣！ 最后两份售价为 299 美元，之后将涨价。 实时信号 > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI 高风险设置 手册和配置文件：购买后请联系我获取手册和配置文件。 价格： 起始价格为 899 美元，每售出 10 台将增加 199 美元。 可用副本：2 Goldex AI - 具有神经网络、趋势和价格行为的高级交易机器人。 Goldex AI 是一款高性能交易机器人，它利用价格走势打破黄金的支撑位和阻力位，充分利用纽约市场的走势，从而获得尽可能高的利润。 该机器人有一个名为 “智能恢复 ”的策略，在出现亏损后会启动该策略，并开设更大的手数，以便在短时间内挽回可能出现的亏损。 Goldex AI 有一个内置的智能新闻过滤器，可以过滤掉没有中等和高影响新闻的日子，从而禁止交易，这是因为这些日子的市场非常缓慢，没有足够的运动来实现突破支撑和阻力的正确价格行动。Goldex AI 使用 ForexFactory 作为数据源，这是当今最好的新闻提供商之一。如果您要进行实时交易，建议启用它；如果您要进行回溯测试，建议禁用它
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
专家
量子之王EA——智能力量，专为每位交易者打造 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特价上市 实时信号：       点击这里 MT5版本：   点击此处 量子之王频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT4，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 规则   你的交易精准而自律。 量子之王 EA     将结构化网格的优势和自适应马丁格尔策略的智能性融合到一个无缝系统中——专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 而设计，适合希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士。 量子之王 EA     是一个为澳元/加元货币对在 M5 时间框架上开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔策略的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个能够智能管理所有市场阶段交易的系统。 专为易用性和一致性而设计   量子王
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1072)
专家
EA Gold Stuff是专为黄金交易设计的专家顾问。 该工作基于使用Gold Stuff指标打开订单，因此顾问根据"趋势跟随"策略工作，这意味着跟随趋势。 重要！ 购买后立即与我联系，以获得说明和奖金！ 您可以免费收到我们的强力支持和趋势扫描指标的副本，请私信。大部头书！ 实时结果可以在这里查看 参数 打开新系列-打开/关闭新系列订单的开始。 起始地段-起始地段。 交易买入-允许Ea交易买入。 交易卖出-允许智能交易系统卖出。 使用对冲-当功能启用时，顾问将交易买入和卖出方向，当功能禁用时，顾问将只交易一个方向。 使用货币Manadgement-开/关使用自动手数计算。 自动旋转 每0.01手的可用保证金-每0.01手单位开仓的可用保证金金额。 Lot miltiplier-以下订单的手数乘法系数。 TP-止盈，以点为单位。 SL-止损，以点为单位从第一个订单。 跟踪开始-跟踪止损的激活。 Trail Step-追踪止损激活时与价格的距离。 DD减少算法是一种减少回撤的算法，其中具有利润的最后一个订单被关闭，系列的第一个订单处于亏损状态。 DD缩减算法的编号顺序-
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
专家
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
专家
Game Change EA 是一款基于 Game Changer 指标的趋势跟踪交易系统。当出现红点时，它会自动卖出，并持续卖出直至出现黄色 X，这预示着趋势可能结束。买入交易的逻辑相同。当出现蓝点时，EA 开始买入，并在检测到黄色 X 后立即平仓。 这款 EA 适用于任何货币对和任何时间框架，但在 M15 时间框架下，例如 XAUUSD 等强趋势货币对上的表现尤为出色。 即時結果可在此處查看。 購買後立即聯絡我，即可獲得個人獎勵！您可以免費獲得我們的強力支撐和趨勢掃描器指標， 請私訊我 ！ 設定和手冊在此處 請注意，我不在 Telegram 上出售我的 EA 或特殊套件，它們僅適用於 MQL5，我的套件檔案僅在我的部落格上提供。請小心詐騙者，不要從其他人那裡購買任何套件！ 設定 Open new series – true/false - 真/假 - 新一系列订单的开始 Trade Buy - 允许EA购买。 Trade Sell - 允许EA出售。 Support manual orders – true/false –  允许EA控制手动订单 Use hedge - 允许EA
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.77 (43)
专家
Trend Ai EA 旨在与 Trend Ai 指标配合使用，该指标会结合趋势识别、可操作的入场点和反转警报，自行进行市场分析，并自动接收指标的所有信号！该 EA 包含一系列完全可调的外部参数，允许交易者根据自己的选择定制 EA。 一旦出现绿点，EA 就会准备买入交易。一旦出现蓝色箭头确认上涨趋势，EA 就会在下一个 K 线下单买入。如果市场反转，EA 将采用网格和马丁格尔策略管理一系列交易。如果出现相反信号，并且图表上出现红点，EA 将准备卖出；一旦出现红色箭头，EA 就会在下一个 K 线下单卖出，并采用网格和马丁格尔策略管理一系列交易。 交易对和时间范围： 此 EA 适用于所有上市资产、期货、股票、外汇、商品、加密货币或指数。它适用于 xauusd 或主要货币对，例如 eurusd、gbpusd、usdcad、audusd、audcad、nzdcad、nzdusd，在 m15 或更高时间框架（例如 H1）上可获得更高的准确性。 --------------------------------------------------------------------------
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
专家
Aura Neuron 是一款独特的 EA 交易系统，延续了 Aura 系列交易系统。通过利用先进的神经网络和尖端的经典交易策略，Aura Neuron 提供了一种具有出色潜在性能的创新方法。这款 EA 交易系统完全自动化，旨在交易 XAUUSD (GOLD) 等货币对。从 1999 年到 2023 年，它在这些货币对中表现出了一致的稳定性。该系统避免了危险的资金管理技术，例如马丁格尔、网格或剥头皮，使其适用于任何经纪商条件。Aura Neuron 由多层感知器 (MLP) 神经网络驱动，利用它来预测市场趋势和走势。MLP 是一种前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)，通常被称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们由单个隐藏层组成时。MLP 包括三个基本层：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除输入节点外，每个神经元都使用非线性激活函数。该网络使用称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。 MLP 的多层结构和非线性激活使其有别于线性感知器，使其能够识别数据中非线性可分的模式。通过其复杂的 NN 智能，Aura Neuron 能够识别模式并适应不断变化的市场条件，例如汇率或交易者行为的变化。其处理复杂数据的能力使其能够
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
专家
2025 年最强自动化交易策略之一 我们将 2025 年最强大的人工交易策略之一，成功转换为一个 完全自动化的交易专家（Expert Advisor） ，该系统基于 TMA（三角移动平均线）与 CG 交易逻辑 构建。 该 EA 专为 高精度入场、智能挂单以及严格的风险控制 而设计，适用于 所有外汇货币对以及黄金（XAUUSD） 仅剩最后一个版本，价格为550美元。之后价格将上涨至650美元和750美元，最终价格为1200美元。 实时信号 >>>>> 点击 本系统在 点差低于 10 点的 ECN 账户 上表现最佳，可确保挂单执行精准并减少滑点。 只需加载到图表中，按照您的风险偏好进行设置，即可享受专业级自动化交易体验。  核心功能 适用于 所有外汇货币对及黄金（XAUUSD） 5 min   SET FILE 采用挂单交易策略（Buy Stop / Sell Stop） 挂单智能跟随价格移动 支持反向交易模式 内置自动资金管理（Auto Lot） 交易时间过滤与均线过滤 连续交易次数限制 高级持仓追踪止损功能 针对 低点差 ECN 经纪商 进行优化  输入参数说明 主要设置 Revers
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
专家
深度学习重塑黄金交易,智能化助手如园丁般打理交易花园。"黄金花园"EA采用 深度学习智能技术,20年数据训练,大幅提升策略表现。有了它,交易更轻松智能,让我们携手开启智能化时代,将交易变成幸福花园。这将是专属你的Gold Garden Steward 。  MT5 版本 : Gold Garden MT5 618大促，限时优惠200$ 目前有EA试用活动，购买后联系我们可获得“TrendMaster FX”或“AI TradingVision GPX”的使用权限。如需了解详情，请联系我们。 风险设置： 默认为中等风险，ea有多个风险设置，安全可控。谨慎的朋友可以从低风险值开始熟悉使用。 购买后： 用户手册：   点击查看手册 建议给我们发私信以获取最新注意事项或提示。 安全且稳定的EA： 我们的EA不使用网格或加倍策略。每个订单都有止损。采用小手数大波动策略，轻松应对新闻行情，尽可能减少账号的风险。安全且高效。 致力于持续改进： 我们致力于不断优化和增强我们的 EA，以提供最佳的交易体验。选择我们的专家顾问意味着您投资于一个拥有专门研究和开发支持的产品。性能在未来将趋势提升。 关于反
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
专家
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
专家
ChatGPT Turbo 人工智能驱动技术 Infinity EA 是一款专为 GBPUSD 和 XAUUSD 设计的高级交易专家顾问。它专注于安全性、持续回报和无限盈利能力。与许多其他依赖高风险策略（如马丁格尔或网格交易）的 EA 不同。Infinity EA 采用基于神经网络的规范、有利可图的剥头皮策略，该神经网络嵌入机器学习、数据分析 AI 技术，由最新的 ChatGPT 版本提供，可让您的整体交易体验卓越不凡。 加入我们拥有超过 6000 名成员的 MQL5 社区， 与其他交易者建立联系。及时了解最新的产品更新、提示和独家内容。 MT5 版本 如何设置 Infinity EA 特征 Infinity EA 利用人工智能驱动的剥头皮策略。 该 EA 与 ChatGPT-4 Turbo 集成，可进行实时数据分析。 Infinity EA 利用机器学习不断从市场数据中学习。 风险管理是 Infinity EA 的核心，具有固定止损和获利设置等功能，可以保护资本并锁定利润。 该 EA 还进行高级蜡烛图分析，以识别高质量的交易条目。 Infinity EA 与道具公司完全兼容。 促销
GoldZ AI
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
专家
GoldZ AI – XAUUSD黄金交易高级智能EA GoldZ AI是专为XAUUSD(黄金)设计的系统化交易智能EA,利用价格行为分析、趋势识别和基于交易时段的交易逻辑。 交易方法 GoldZ AI专注于关键交易时段(亚洲收盘、伦敦开盘、纽约开盘),识别支撑位和阻力位的潜在突破机会。EA通常每天最多执行1-2笔交易,在活跃市场时段瞄准高概率设置。 主要功能 价格行为分析 – 基于支撑/阻力位突破和市场结构识别交易机会 恢复管理系统 – 包含可调节的风险恢复机制,配置可调整的倍数设置 趋势过滤 – 结合方向性分析来过滤交易信号 新闻感知 – 与Forex Factory日历集成,避免低影响交易时段 GMT自动检测 – 在实盘交易中自动调整至经纪商GMT时区;策略测试可手动设置GMT 技术规格 交易品种:XAUUSD(黄金) 时间周期:M5 最低资金:$100 经纪商:兼容大多数经纪商(推荐Raw点差/ECN) 推荐杠杆:1:500或更高 VPS:推荐使用以获得最佳性能 风险披露 不使用网格交易或对冲策略 使用仓位管理和恢复机制 - 适当的风险管理至关重要 适用于个人账户和资金交易项
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (15)
专家
介绍 One Gold EA，这是 Meta Trader 平台上一种先进的黄金交易机器人，旨在帮助交易者进行高级市场分析。我们的专有技术利用神经网络和数据驱动算法来分析历史和实时黄金市场数据，提供有助于决策的见解。与传统的手动策略不同，One Gold EA 以最少的干预运行，简化了交易流程并旨在降低相关风险。虽然使用先进的神经插件可以增强机器人的分析能力，但需要注意的是，与任何交易工具一样，One Gold EA 并不保证盈利。然而，它被设计为具有通过提供更明智和数据支持的见解来提高交易绩效的潜力。One Gold EA 持续监控黄金市场，以检测人类交易者可能难以发现的模式和趋势。该系统能够适应各种市场条件，提供更一致的交易方法，尤其是在黄金交易等高度波动的环境中。无论您是经验丰富的交易员还是市场新手，One Gold EA 都旨在通过提供全面的市场分析和减少手动工作量来支持您的决策过程。虽然 One Gold EA 旨在简化交易体验，但将机器人与深思熟虑的交易计划和适当的风险管理策略结合使用至关重要。我们相信我们的技术有潜力为交易员提供支持，但鼓励负责任地使用和持续监控结果以获得
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
专家
更新 — 2025年12月 Aurum 交易系统于 2024 年 11 月底正式发布。 在这一整年里，它在真实市场环境中稳定运行，没有新闻过滤器，没有额外的防护限制，也没有复杂的交易约束 —— 依然保持了稳定与可靠的表现。 Live Signal 这一年的真实交易充分证明了该交易系统本身的可靠性。 正是在真实数据与实际经验的基础上，我们于 2025 年 12 月发布了本次重大更新： 全面升级高级交易面板，并适配所有屏幕分辨率 新增扩展交易保护系统 新增基于 Forex Factory 的强力新闻过滤系统 新增两个额外过滤器，用于更精准的信号判断 全面优化执行速度与系统稳定性 新增安全的 Recovery 回本功能 图表主题升级为高级风格 关于 Aurum Aurum — 黄金交易高级 EA（XAU/USD） Aurum 是一款专为黄金市场打造的专业级交易 EA，核心目标是稳定性与安全性。系统基于趋势分析，并采用严格的风险控制机制。 本系统不使用任何危险交易方式 —— 不加仓、不网格、不马丁、不激进加仓。 每一笔交易都严格设置止损（Stop Loss），并遵循“一次信号，只开
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
专家
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
DualGrid MT4
DRT Circle
专家
DualGrid 智能交易系统 DualGrid 是一款多策略网格交易智能交易系统 (EA)，旨在提供灵活的风险控制、先进的网格逻辑和经过严格测试的执行行为。该 EA 集成了两种独立的交易策略，每种策略都采用不同的市场交互方式，使交易者能够根据不同的风险偏好和交易条件调整 EA。 购买后请立即私信我索取设置文件和使用说明。 实时信号： 点击此处 售出5件后，价格将快速上涨！最终价格：1800美元 战略架构 EA One – 延迟网格（可配置马丁格尔） 第一种策略是延迟网格系统，可完全控制马丁格尔策略的使用。交易者可以直接在输入设置中启用或完全禁用马丁格尔策略。将“手数乘以 EA 一”的输入设置为 1，该策略将自动转换为纯网格系统，不使用马丁格尔策略。这使得 DualGrid 成为少数几个可以通过单个输入完全消除马丁格尔行为的 EA 之一，从而为保守的交易策略提供了更大的灵活性。在输入设置中，您可以单独启用或禁用买入或卖出的实时交易。例如，如果将“买入”设置为“是”，将“卖出”设置为“否”，则 EA 将只开立买入仓位，而不会开立卖出仓位。 EA Two – 超级延迟网格（固定马
Kaufman Smart Regime EA
Davit Beridze
专家
从 2024 年开始的黄金 (Gold M15) 测试默认设置 Kaufman Smart Regime EA: 自适应市场智能 特别首发优惠： Smart Regime EA 的强大功能以远低于其真实价值的价格发布。请立即以 $50 购入您的许可，在此价格开始逐步、分阶段上涨至最终定价 $500 之前锁定。这是一项对无与伦比的市场逻辑的投资。 释放自适应算法交易的力量。Kaufman Smart Regime EA 不仅仅是一个策略；它是一个市场感知引擎，旨在区分市场噪音和真正的动能。 核心理念：“智能机制”检测 大多数算法失败是因为它们对动态市场应用了静态逻辑。 Kaufman Smart Regime EA 利用 Perry Kaufman 传奇效率比逻辑的专有改编，来确定市场的“机制”（Regime）。它在混乱的盘整期间保持休眠，并在真正的方向性流动性进入市场时精确打击。 通过 更高时间框架矩阵 过滤价格行为，该 EA 确保您始终与主要的机构流动保持一致，而不是逆势而行。 验证层 原始信号永远不够。该 EA 在执行任何交易之前，采用 三重验证协议 。这减少了“误报”，并确保
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
专家
EA Aurum Trader 结合了突破和趋势跟踪策略，每天最多两笔交易。 购买后立即与我联系,以获得个人奖金!  您可以免费获得我们的强大支持和趋势扫描仪指标的副本，请pm。 我！  请注意，我不会在telegram上出售我的EA或特殊套件，它仅在Mql5上可用，我的套件文件仅在我的博客上可用。  小心骗子，不要从任何人那里购买任何套装！  设置 符号-输入黄金的确切符号名称,如市场观察ie. XAUUSD Starting_Lot-用于第一个位置的初始手数大小。 每x profit利润增加0.01-在达到指定的美元利润后，手数增加0.01。 TrailStart_Strg1-策略1（突破）的尾随开始的距离（以点为单位）。 TrailStop_Strg1-策略1的尾随步骤（以点为单位）。 TP_Strg1-策略1（突破）的获利水平。 SL_Strg1-策略1（突破）的止损水平。 TrailStart_Strg2-距离（以点为单位），策略2（趋势跟踪）的尾随开始。 TrailStop_Strg2-策略2的尾随步骤（以点为单位）。 TP_Str2-策略2的获利水平。 Ea_na
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
专家
Live signal   (234% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 980$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after this week. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
专家
智能交易系统是一个旨在恢复无利可图头寸的系统。 作者的算法锁定了一个亏损仓位，将其拆分为多个独立的部分，并分别平仓。简单的设置、在回撤的情况下延迟启动、锁定、禁用其他 EA 交易、使用趋势过滤进行平均以及部分关闭亏损头寸都内置在一个工具中。 与仅在整个组中关闭订单的网格策略相比，使用部分关闭损失可以让您以较低的存款负载减少损失，从而确保更安全地处理损失。 如何恢复订单： 1 EA 关闭所选工具的其他窗口以关闭无利可图的 EA（可选）。 2 EA 重置所有已处理订单的止盈和止损水平，并删除具有相应标识符的挂单。 3 EA 关闭所有已处理的盈利订单，以便使用其利润来弥补部分非盈利订单并减少总头寸量（可选）。 4 EA 通过打开锁定订单来锁定亏损头寸。 5 然后，通过打开恢复订单，它开始通过部分关闭不盈利的订单来减少损失。 6 当部分关闭时，算法首先恢复定位最不成功的订单，或者最接近盈利的无利润订单。每个无利可图的订单都分为许多部分，顾问分别关闭每个部分。恢复订单以小量开仓，以免大幅增加入金负担 包含注释、设置和测试说明的完整输入设置列表  ->   这里  MT5 版本 ->   这里
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
专家
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas !   Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread prote
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
专家
CyNera：您的交易，我们的技术 手册和设置文件：购买后请联系我以获取手册和设置文件 价格: 价格根据售出的许可证数量上涨 可用副本: 4 交易黄金，市场上最波动的工具之一，需要精确的操作、深入的分析和强有力的风险管理。CyNera 专家顾问将这些要素无缝集成到一个复杂的系统中，专为优化黄金交易而设计。CyNera 的先进策略和技术旨在帮助经验丰富的交易员和新手应对黄金交易所带来的独特挑战和机遇。 有了 CyNera，您就拥有了一套可靠的解决方案，专门针对黄金市场的复杂性。它结合了自适应、智能策略以及多时间框架分析、自动交易调整和精确的风险管理等高级功能。正是这种适应性，使得 CyNera 成为一种多功能工具，能够应对快速的市场变化，同时确保您的资本在长期内得到保护。 符号 XAUUSD (黄金) 时间周期 M30   资本 最少 100 美元 经纪商 任何经纪商 账户类型 任何，较低点差优先 杠杆 从 1:20 起 VPS 首选，但不是必须，也可以使用 MQL VPS CyNera 的核心力量 前沿的 AI 驱动策略 CyNera 的核心是一种强大的神经网络技术组合，旨在增
作者的更多信息
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (2)
专家
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Quantum Scalper GBPUSD
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (11)
专家
EA Quantum Scalper GBPUSD is an automated trading system designed for the GBPUSD currency pair. Employing a scalping strategy and sophisticated position management, it aims to deliver high returns while minimizing risk. The EA analyzes tick patterns, price movements, and momentum, using unique entry points to identify potential trading opportunities. To safeguard profits and enhance efficiency,   each trade is equipped with maximum Stop Loss levels and a Trailing Stop feature. Bonus: get free E
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
专家
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Beating Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
专家
EA Beating Gold is an automated trading robot on the Gold (XAUUSD) market with a powerful scalping trading strategy. The EA is programmed with the latest advanced algorithms. The strategy continuously monitors price movements and correlates them with momentum cycles to search for high probability signal patterns. Trailing is applied in the EA to lock profits and quickly exit the market with low risk, the trades also have Stop Loss available. The EA has been optimized for easy installation and us
Quantum Gold Supreme
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
专家
Introducing EA Quantum Gold Supreme is an automated trading robot programmed with advanced and exclusive algorithms to create groundbreaking and effective trading strategies. EA dedicated to the Gold market (XAUUSD) with a scalper strategy that combines smart position management, along with a unique entry method to capture the specific movements of Gold. Trade orders have (Max) Stop Loss parameters along with Trailing to manage risk and optimize performance. Enjoy an exciting trading system wit
Hamster Gold Trading
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
专家
Expert Advisor  Hamster Gold Trading  is an automatic trading robot programmed with exclusive and unique algorithms. The EA is optimized for the Gold market. EA's strategy applies movement patterns along with price momentum for reliable and accurate signals. Signals are also entered using the smart momentum trap method, where Stop orders are often canceled when momentum is not reached. Trades are closed quickly by Trailing and there is always a Stop Loss to control risk. EA is simple to install
Quantum USDJPY
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
专家
EA Quantum USDJPY is an automated trading system developed for the USD/JPY currency pair. It uses a scalping strategy, managing positions based on specific market conditions. The system analyzes tick patterns, price movements, and momentum to identify potential entry points. The EA places simultaneous Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders. It executes a trade based on which side exhibits stronger momentum. Position management includes a Trailing Stop and predefined maximum Stop Loss levels, designed to
Martingaler Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
专家
Martingaler Scalper Expert Advisor is a cutting-edge automated trading system that combines the Martingale strategy with a scalping approach, specifically optimized for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The Martingale system is inherently high-risk, however, this EA integrates a scalping mechanism on early winning trades to minimize potential losing streaks and overall exposure. It features customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit settings, and applies a lot size multiplier following losing trades (Marti
Deep Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
3.67 (3)
专家
Introducing the latest automated trading system for the Gold market (XAUUSD) - EA Deep Gold - programmed with the latest advanced algorithms. The strategy analyzes price movements and correlates them with indicators to find high probability signals and enter trades. Combined with the Trailing method to optimize profits along with tight Stop Loss to control risks. Stop Loss, Trailing parameters... are available for users to customize according to their own plans. The EA's strategy is suitable fo
Flasher Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (2)
专家
Flasher Scalper is an auto-trading Expert Advisor for the Forex market. The EA is programmed with premium algorithms and unique scalper strategies. The EA continuously monitors the market and correlation of currency pairs to compare and find the best trading opportunities. Flasher Scalper's trading strategy has Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing parameters available to manage risk and optimize performance. EA is suitable for accounts with small balances from 200 USD. The EA has been optimized and
All Seeing Eye
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
专家
EA All-Seeing Eye is the latest trading robot for Forex and Gold market. Programmed with advanced and unique algorithms, the strategy identifies distinct volatility patterns for entry and exit to optimize performance, control risk and take advantage of short-term trends. Combines scalping and Trailing methods to quickly capture small profits and quickly exit the market. Stop Loss, Trailing parameters are customizable in the settings. EA has been optimized with default settings, users can start w
Golden Engine
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
专家
The Golden Engine EA is an advanced automated trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Powered by proprietary algorithms, it continuously monitors short-term price dynamics to identify high-probability trading patterns. Each position is executed with carefully calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters, without Trailing. The EA has been optimized for default settings on Gold with 2 digits for simple installation and use without the need for set files. Settings:     Max Sprea
Power GBPUSD
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
专家
This is an auto-trading robot programmed specifically for the GBPUSD pair. EA Power GBPUSD is similar to the Power of EURUSD . However, this EA applies the correlation of the ichimoku Tenkan line along with 12 currency pairs and 3 timeframes to determine the power strength of GBP and USD. + The strength of GBP is based on the correlation of 6 currency pairs with GBP: EURGBP, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPNZD, GBPJPY. + The strength of USD is based on the correlation of 6 currency pairs with USD: A
Power EURGBP
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
专家
Expert Power EURGBP is an automated trading robot programmed specifically for the EURGBP currency pair. The EA applies almost the same strategy as the EAs Power of EURUSD and Power GBPUSD. The EA applies a multi-timeframe and multi-MA analysis strategy of multiple currency pairs to determine the strength of the EUR and the strength of the GBP . From there, determine the strength correlation and create trading signals. + The strength of EUR is based on the correlation of 6 currency pairs with EU
Robo Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
专家
This is the latest generation of automatic Gold trading robots programmed with exclusive and advanced algorithms. EA Robo Gold is a combination of strategies for analyzing price movements, correlating oscillators and tickspeed models and building reliable signals with high probability. The signal models are optimized for the Scalper strategy, taking small profits and exiting the market quickly to avoid risks and protect account. The EA has Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing parameters available to
Neuralink
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (1)
专家
Expert Advisor Neuralink uses the most advanced and exclusive automated trading algorithms. Trading signals are analyzed from correlated movements of multiple currency pairs in multiple time frames. Combine scalper and Trailing Stop strategies to close positions when profit targets are reached. The EA uses the DCA strategy to manage floating positions. The EA has been optimized and simple to use. If you do not have experience using EA, you should use the Default Setting with initial capital from
Da Vinci Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (2)
专家
Introducing the latest generation of automated trading robots for the Forex and Gold markets. EA Da Vinci Code is programmed with advanced algorithms, demonstrating smart trading strategies to create efficient and consistent trades. Trailing and Stop Loss options help users optimize performance, lock profits by Trailing and control risks by Stop Loss. Signal models are determined according to price movement models that have been tested with high probability. The EA is suitable for currency pair
Rocket Trading
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
专家
Introducing EA Rocket Trading  is an automated trading robot for the forex and Gold markets. EA applies advanced and exclusive trading algorithms to create a unique trading system. EA strategies monitor price behavior, analyze price patterns, and trade with high probability signals. It also analyzes multiple currency pairs to look for correlations and select the best signals. Additionally EA applies smart exit strategies to exit the market with low risk. It has the option to close floating posi
Gold Impulse Trading
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
3 (1)
专家
Expert Gold Impulse Trading is an automated trading robot for the Gold (XAUUSD) market programmed with advanced proprietary algorithms. The EA applies a Scalper strategy combining position management and risk management to optimize performance and reduce risk. The strategy monitors evolving volatility to search for high probability trading signals. All trades have Stop Loss to protect the account, along with Trailing for optimization. EA is easy to install and use without complicated file sets.
One Bot Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (1)
专家
EA One Bot Scalper is the latest automated trading robot for Forex and Gold market programmed with advanced algorithms. This EA is an integration of computational modeling engines to find the best trading signals with high winning probability. Combined with the scalper method to quickly exit the market with low risk. Orders always have Stop Loss to protect the account and have Trailing Stop feature to optimize performance. The EA has been optimized for ease of installation and use. You just need
Singularity Pips
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4.67 (3)
专家
Introducing the latest automated trading Robot for Forex and Gold markets with advanced and exclusive algorithms. Expert Advisor Singularit Pips applies scalper methods based on Micro Trends and Tick Patterns. EA enters the market with Buy/Sell Stop entry method, looking for quality trading opportunities with high probability, then applies Trailing to quickly exit the position. Trading orders always have Stop Loss to protect the account. EA is simple and easy to use, no need for set files and no
Go Solo Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
专家
Expert Go Solo Gold is the latest generation of robots dedicated to the Gold market (XAUUSD) with improvements in algorithms to optimize performance. Signal models are built closely according to Tickdata fluctuations to find high probability and low risk opportunities. Along with Scalper strategy to follow short-term trends and quickly exit the market to preserve profits. EA is suitable for XAUUSD with strong volatility and opportunities. Users can start with a balance of $ 200 and default setti
Martings on EURUSD
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
专家
EA Martings on EURUSD is an automated robot with a built-in Martingale strategy programmed specifically for the EURUSD currency pair. The Martingale strategy is risky and may not be suitable for everyone. The EA combines the scalper method with Trailing in consecutive winning streaks to reduce risk and optimize performance and reduce the probability of consecutive losing streaks. This Expert designs trading signals based on the close correlation of multiple currency pairs in multiple time frame
Gold on the Go
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
专家
Expert Gold on the Go is the latest generation of automated trading robots programmed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). Smart trading algorithms analyze extreme tick movements and look for short-term trading opportunities. The signal patterns also correlate with popular indicators to help determine optimal price zones for signals. Along with scalper methods for quick exits from the market. EA positions are available with Stop Loss and Trailing. EA has been optimized for Gold for easy installation
Alpha Algo
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
专家
Expert Alpha Algo is an automated trading robot for forex and gold markets. The EA is programmed with advanced and intelligent algorithms, with a unique trading strategy to control risks and optimize performance. The signals are built on volatility patterns with high winning probability. The EA strategy focuses on position management and risk management with trades closed during the day with the "In Day Trading" parameter like soft Stop Loss. Max Stop Loss parameters are also available, along wi
Flowing Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
专家
Expert Flowing Gold is the latest generation of automated Gold trading robot programmed with unique and intelligent trading algorithms. The EA analyzes price movements in correlation with popular indicators to find high probability trading opportunities. The trading strategy combines scalping and smart position management to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trades are often closed quickly by Trailing, and Stop Loss is also available. The EA's position management strategy usually applies hig
Golden Essence
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
专家
Expert Golden Essence is an automated trading robot dedicated to the Gold (XAUUSD) market. Programmed with advanced algorithms, the EA analyzes the volatility patterns in the correlation between the average values of popular indicators to determine reliable signals with high probability. Combines scalping and trailing methods for optimal performance. Trading orders always have Stop Loss to protect the account. EA is easy to install and use without complicated file sets. Just install default wit
Little Pips on EURUSD
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
专家
Expert Little Pips on EURUSD is an automated trading robot programmed specifically for EURUSD with advanced and unique algorithms to deliver stable and efficient performance. The EA places Buy Stop and Sell Stop at the same time according to price movement patterns and executes trades according to the momentum of whichever side is stronger, along with Trailing and position management methods to form a complete and consistent strategy. Trading orders have Stop Loss or are closed at the end of the
Omega Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
专家
Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
Infinity Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
专家
This Expert Advisor comes with source-code, providing users with maximum customization and development. The EA  Infinity Code   calculates price movements on a logarithmic scale to find stable and quality signals. Along with unique position management and risk management strategies for optimal performance. The EA is suitable for the forex and gold markets, but with the source code when purchasing this EA, users can continue to develop for many different markets. Promotion: with the purchase of I
筛选:
无评论
回复评论