FXGrowth2 is an automated trading strategy developed with a primary objective: maximizing the return-to-drawdown ratio while maintaining strict risk control, with maximum account drawdown kept below 15%.

To ensure robustness and consistency, the system has been backtested over 5 years of historical data across 28 currency pairs, derived from the 7 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, NZD, and JPY. Only when a currency pair meets our predefined performance and risk criteria do we proceed to optimize the system parameters specifically for that instrument.

All backtest results are fully transparent and verifiable. Users can independently review and validate the historical performance by downloading and testing FXGrowth2 themselves.

FXGrowth2 is designed with a strong focus on risk-adjusted performance, rather than aggressive profit chasing, making it suitable for traders who prioritize capital preservation and long-term stability.

Note: Backtest results are based on historical data and do not guarantee future performance. Trading involves risk.

Usage Guidelines

  • The minimum recommended account balance is USD 1,000; however, for more stable performance, an account balance of USD 2,000 or higher is strongly recommended.

  • The default operating timeframe is M5 (5-minute chart).

  • Although the currency pairs have already been optimized, users are advised to trade only the predefined portfolio listed in the EA’s Common Tab to ensure optimal performance and risk control.

Input Parameters Explanation

Auto Spread Limit
Set to true to prevent trade entries during periods of excessively widened spreads.
Set to false to allow the EA to open trades regardless of spread conditions.

Max Risk
It is recommended to keep this setting on Auto (pre-optimized).
Alternatively, users may increase or decrease this value according to their desired risk and return profile. Higher values may increase potential returns but will also increase account drawdown.

Initial Volume
It is recommended to keep this setting on Auto.
Manually increasing the initial lot size will proportionally increase account drawdown.

Max Quantity
The Auto setting is optimized in accordance with the selected Max Risk level.
Users may also set this value manually. Increasing the maximum number of positions will directly increase account drawdown.

Stop Loss Mode
Select Do Not Apply, or apply stop loss control by Symbol, Account, or Both, depending on the preferred risk management approach.

Stop Loss
Defines the stop loss level according to the selected Stop Loss Mode.

Account Profit Target
Sets the automatic account-level profit target.

Close All When Target Profit Is Reached
Set to true to automatically close all open positions once the account profit target is reached.
If set to false, the trading status indicator will turn pink when the account profit target is reached, without automatically closing positions.

Additional Risk Notice

This EA may use position scaling techniques such as martingale or grid. These strategies can significantly increase drawdown and risk of account loss, especially during strong market trends.

This is the link to the strategy’s signal account registered on the MQL5 Community: 

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329784?source=Site+Signals+My

