FXGrowth2 is not an upgrade of the original FXGrowth; rather, it is a version that utilizes the full computational technology of the original, with the key difference being a completely different order entry method. In this version, orders are placed based on trend signals, and only one type of buy or sell order is executed, without mixing buy and sell orders. This helps minimize the drawdown ratio. The FXGrowth2 version still performs well on cross currency pairs with moderate volatility and can particularly run on USD-related pairs such as the major pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, ...

Account balance: from 1K upto 10K USD.

Timeframe M5 is good enough.

Symbols at same time: EURCHF, EURJPY, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, NZDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, EURGBP, ... are strongly recommended to trade with high safety. When you trade cross pairs, you need to show all symbols in Market Watch to make sure EA can calculate.

Main pairs like AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, ... are also traded, but sometimes it makes mid drawdown ratio as much as 10-15% of account balance, or even 30-35% of equity, but do not worry because EA is built to liquidate orders when the whole profit reaches target, therefore the high drawdown situation is also restricted.

Pls do not trade XAU and Crypto.

Explanation of Inputs:

  • Timeframe: sellect 5-Minutes.
  • Max risk: Auto means EA automatic limit the risk or can sellect from 10% - 100% risk of account balance (50% is good enough).
  • Segment quantity: Auto or sellect from 6 to 12, the higher number means the smaller distance between orders.
  • Initial volume: Auto means EA decides that first order volume by the risk; if manual sellected by user means the first order volume is fixed.
  • Max quantity: Auto means EA decides that max quantiy of orders of each order type; if manual sellected by user means EA will follow that number.
  • Stoploss mode: Turn off means not applied; or sellect by Symbols, Account or Both, which means that EA will close all orders when loss hits target loss.
  • SL rate: Sellect from -5% to -35% if above mentioned Stoploss mode is activated.
  • Liquidate rate: Sellect from 2% to 20% to allow EA to close all orders when the accumulative profit hits that rate target. This action is to liquidate remaining orders and be ready to start new round.

If you have any question, please do not hesitate to send me a message. Please note that FXGrowth2 makes entry point by different methods comparing to FXGrowthCAN. 


FxGrowthCAN
Ngoc Ha Le
Experts
Introduction to FxGrowthCAN FxGrowthCAN is built on an exceptionally detailed and precise algorithm designed to calculate the overall risk ratio of an account and each trading symbol. The key advantage of this method lies in its ability to determine the optimal lot size and maximum number of orders to execute, while selecting entry points that minimize the risk of high drawdown. This strategy is recommended to use for moderately volatile assets such as cross currency pairs (e.g., AUDCHF, EURCHF,
