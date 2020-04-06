The Gold Winner MT5

The Gold Winner is a trend-following EA. It only operates on one order at a time, with no Martingale or grids. Each order has a fixed stop-loss. It uses fixed, small stop-losses, rather than deceptively large ones like 30,000 pips, so you can run it with confidence.

Trend following has always been a highly effective profit-making method, particularly well-suited for the highly volatile XAUUSD and gold. Fortunately, the development of automated intelligence has given us the opportunity to use DeepSeek to innovate and improve this trend-following strategy. Leveraging DeepSeek, The Gold Winner has effectively evolved from a single strategy to six distinct ones, forming a highly effective and complementary combination.

After this combination was initially established, The Gold Winner continued to use DeepSeek to optimize the code and improve the strategies and parameters. It achieved a satisfactory evolution and eventually became the work you see.

Follow the trend, be a friend of the trend, and profits will come naturally. Now with the addition of DeepSeek, it has become even more profitable and stable. Let us look forward to its real performance.

The Gold Winner EA Features:

Object-oriented programming, fast running speed.

Show the transaction results honestly. It will not grow straight up, but will grow in a tortuous but continuous manner.

All parameters are set up for easy use. Users only need to adjust the lot and select a strategy. There are 6 strategies, and I recommend the first 3.



One order at a time, no grid, no Martingale. Risk is manageable, no sudden liquidation.

Use fixed stop loss and trailing stop loss, and trailing stop loss will quickly follow up to lock in profits.

There are multiple combinations. You can use all 6 strategies, or you can choose 2-3 of them to form multiple combinations.



application

Period: H4

Instruments: XAUUSD, Gold, GOLD

Minimum deposit: $100, high risk. Medium risk recommends $100 per strategy, 0.01 lot. Risk warning: Avoid heavy trading.

Account: ECN /RaW/STP

VPS is recommended





