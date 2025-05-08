Majestic

Majestic — Premium Trend-Swing EA for XAUUSD

Majestic is a directional swing-trading algorithm designed exclusively for trading GOLD, identifying high-probability trend moves based on a dynamic combination of Risk/Reward ratios, ADR-based volatility filters, and a custom scoring system to confirm trade setups. The EA features both fixed and adaptive stop levels based on real-time market volatility conditions and it can operate with or without stops, allowing for strategic exits either on opposite signals.

🔍 Key features:

  • Dynamic Risk/Reward and ADR move filters
  • Adaptive or fixed TP and SL modes included

  • Advanced swing-trading logic tailored for XAUUSD

  • Ultra-low drawdown profile with high recovery factor

  • Customizable trading hours and money management

  • Ideal for traders seeking precision directional trades on Gold

⚠️ Important requirements:

  • Compatible with regulated leverage from 1:30 or higher.

  • Your broker must have the XAUEUR symbol, which is also analyzed.

Majestic — Rule the market with precision and control 👑


Produtos recomendados
Rsi Cloud PullBack
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.  Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable.  Even with a profitable robot
Gold Support Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator
Pedryan Cris Manalo
Indicadores
Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator for MT5 – Perfect for Scalping! Make your trading easier with our Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines indicator for MT5. This powerful tool automatically detects key support and resistance levels on your chart, helping you make better trading decisions with minimal effort. Why Choose This Indicator? Perfect for Scalping – Quickly identify strong price zones for fast, precise entries and exits. Automatic Level Detection – No need to manually dra
Ultimate Supply Demand MT5
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
5 (4)
Indicadores
After working during many months, with the help of Neural Networks, we have perfected the ultimate tool you are going to need for identifying key price levels (Supports and Resistances) and Supply and Demand zones. Perfectly suitable to trigger your trades, set up your future actions, decide your Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and confirm the market direction. Price will always move between those levels, bouncing or breaking; from one zone to another, all the remaining movements are just mark
MSnR Lines
Pierre Paul Amoussou
Indicadores
MSnR Lines é um indicador personalizado projetado para exibir níveis de suporte e resistência em um gráfico. Esses níveis são baseados na teoria de Suporte e Resistência da Malásia, que define os níveis não como áreas, mas como níveis de preço específicos derivados de picos e vales de gráficos de linha. Recursos: Três tipos de níveis: A-Level, V-Level e Nível de lacuna. Indicação de frescor para níveis: Os níveis frescos são mais significativos do que os níveis não frescos. Cor e estilo personal
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Moving Average Surfer – Captura Precisa de Tendência para MT5 Surfeie as ondas do mercado com o Moving Average Surfer, criado para traders que exigem precisão, eficiência e gestão de risco automatizada. O EA combina médias móveis rápidas e lentas com filtros avançados para identificar operações de alta probabilidade. Principais recursos: Análise dupla de médias móveis Filtro RSI integrado Gestão dinâmica de risco Controle flexível de direção (compra/venda/ambos) Stops e alvos baseados em ATR Sup
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicadores
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
PipFinite Reversal PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.73 (26)
Indicadores
The Controversial 5-Step System That Professional Traders Use To Unlock Trading Success! Reversal Pro effectively combines price action, ideal location and reliable statistics in one smart algorithm. Understanding the market in this unique perspective allows you to recognize reversals professionally. Discover The Secret Of Professional Traders Get instant access www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/716077 Copy & Paste what professional traders are doing right now! How To Trade Step 1: Trade Setup Sta
BTC Extreme
Abd Allah Mohamed Khalid Youssef
Experts
The BTC Fractal Momentum Extremes (BTCFME) is a precision-engineered indicator that fuses five unconventional, battle-tested methods—including fractal volume divergence, adaptive momentum, and price velocity convergence—to identify high-probability Bitcoin tops and bottoms before major moves occur. Leveraging volume anomalies, structure breaks, and temporal confluence, BTCFME filters out noise to deliver ultra-selective Buy and Sell signals with sniper-like accuracy. Entry is triggered when mul
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Visual CrossPulse Dynamics: Trade with the Market's True Rhythm Unlock a new level of market insight with Visual CrossPulse Dynamics, a sophisticated trading indicator designed to adapt to ever-changing volatility and reveal the true direction of the trend. Are you tired of indicators that lag in fast-moving markets or give false signals during consolidation? The Visual CrossPulse Dynamics indicator solves this problem by using an advanced, adaptive algorithm that intelligently adjusts to the m
Volality Index Scalper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
Indicadores
Volality Index scalper indicator  Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicadores
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
Mabrouk Gold SMC Pro Investor Edition
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Experts
Master the Gold Market with Mabrouk Gold SMC Pro – The Investor’s Ultimate Choice! Mabrouk Gold SMC Pro is a premium algorithmic trading system engineered for traders who demand institutional-grade precision and absolute capital protection. Specifically optimized for XAUUSD (Gold), this EA utilizes Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to identify high-probability liquidity sweeps, ensuring you enter the market only when the odds are in your favor. Proven Performance & Stability: Zero Drawdown Potentia
GOLD Candle Breakout Pro EA
Fiandri Abduhu Nurulhaq
Experts
GOLD  Candle Breakout Pro EA – Smart Entries Based on Powerful Candles! GOLD Candle Breakout Pro EA is a fully automated trading robot designed to capture strong market momentum using valid and powerful candlestick formations. By combining clean price action analysis with smart session filters, this EA is ideal for traders seeking precise breakout entries with high potential. Key Features: Breakout Entry Strategy Detects strong candlesticks with large bodies and a healthy body-to-can
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicadores
A tendência é sua amiga! Veja a cor do indicador e faça suas operações nessa direção. Ele não repinta. Ou seja, depois que cada candle se fecha, a cor dele é definitiva e não irá se alterar. Você pode focar em movimentos mais curtos e rápidos ou tendências mais longas, basta testar o que melhor se encaixa no seu operacional de acordo com o ativo e tempo gráfico usado. Altere o parâmetro de entrada "Length" e o indicador irá se adaptar automaticamente (quanto maior ele for, maior a tendência an
Zigzag Price Arrows 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Utilitários
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator   is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: •   Directional arrows:   Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. •   Price labels:   Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. •   Improved visual c
Marubozu Trend Rider
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Strategy Overview This robot applies a simple, visual, and highly effective logic: take advantage of market excesses to enter on confirmed reversals.It combines Bollinger Bands analysis, trend detection through a Moving Average (MA), and Marubozu candlestick reading to identify zones where the probability of a reversal is highest.The strategy aims to enter after an excess, followed by a clear price-recovery signal, avoiding impulsive entries. Buy Conditions The robot opens a BUY only if: The pri
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicadores
Welcome to the Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition indicator that is focused to detect advanced patterns. The Gartley pattern, Bat pattern, and Cypher pattern  are popular technical analysis tools used by traders to identify potential reversal points in the market. Our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator is a powerful tool that uses advanced algorithms to scan the markets and identify these patterns in real-time. With our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator, you ca
Norepaint Harmonic Patterns with minimal Lag MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador mostra padrões harmônicos no gráfico   sem repintar   com o mínimo de atraso possível. A busca por topos de indicadores é baseada no princípio de onda de análise de preços. As configurações avançadas permitem que você escolha parâmetros para seu estilo de negociação. Na abertura de uma vela (barra), quando um novo padrão é formado, uma seta da direção provável do movimento do preço é fixada, a qual permanece inalterada. O indicador reconhece os seguintes padrões e suas variedades: AB
US30NinjaMT5
Satyaseelan Shankarananda Moodley
Indicadores
US30 Ninja is a 5 minute scalping indicator that will let know you when there is a trade set up (buy or sell). Once the indicator gives the trade direction, you can open a trade and use a 30 pip stop loss and a 30 pip to 50 pip take profit. Please trade at own own risk. This indicator has been created solely for the US30 market and may not yield positive results on any other pair. 
TrendWave Bands
James Andrew Flannery
Indicadores
TrendWave Bands Indicator This is a trend-tracking tool, originally by BigBeluga on TradingView, designed to adjust automatically to current market movements using upper and lower dynamic bands. It uses primary waves to view the strength and persistence of a trend, and includes secondary wave bands to assist with deeper analysis. Main Features: Smart Adaptive Bands In uptrends, a dynamic lower band is displayed, while in downtrends, an upper band appears. These serve as moving zones of support o
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (558)
Indicadores
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Tron MT5
Franck Martin
5 (1)
Experts
TRON is the result of several months of development. Featuring an advanced algorithm and a combination of custom indicators, this EA is a blend of profitability, security and simplicity. With its intelligent real-time technology and proven trading strategy for several years now, it offers reliable long-term trading and knows how to adapt to the situations it encounters over time. *** Compatible with Prop Firm ***   (see backtest) Please check your Prop Firm's terms and rules for consistency and
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicadores
Versão MT4  |  FAQ O Indicador Owl Smart Levels é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a estrutura de onda correta do mercado e níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Chat privado d
PipFinite Binary Options PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.29 (14)
Indicadores
This LEGIT Indicator Can Accurately Predict the Outcome of One Bar. Imagine adding more filters to further increase your probability! Unlike other products, Binary Options PRO can analyze past signals giving you the statistical edge. How Increase Your Probability Information revealed here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/727038 NOTE: The selection of a Good Broker is important for the overall success in trading Binary Options. Benefits You Get Unique algorithm that anticipates price weakness. Gene
PinBar Pattern MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex Padrão PINBAR para MT5, sem repintura, sem atraso. - O indicador "Padrão PINBAR" é um indicador muito poderoso para negociação de Price Action. - O indicador detecta PinBars no gráfico: - PinBar de alta - Sinal de seta azul no gráfico (veja as imagens). - PinBar de baixa - Sinal de seta vermelha no gráfico (veja as imagens). - Com alertas para PC e dispositivos móveis . - O indicador "Padrão PINBAR" é excelente para combinar com níveis de suporte/resistência. Clique aqu
PipFinite Exit EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.87 (31)
Indicadores
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
PipFinite Volume Critical MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (4)
Indicadores
Volume Gives Depth To Price Action! Volume Critical can accurately locate the cheapest areas to place trades. Enter reversals as early as possible to get the best Risk Reward setups! Features Aggressive algorithm that anticipates reversals Volume Classifications Gray Histograms - Normal Volume, average market activity Orange Histogram - Trending Volume, increased market activity Pink Histograms - Overbought Volume, we can wait for further confirmation to sell Blue Histograms - Oversold Conditio
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (394)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.75 (52)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (11)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (13)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.73 (26)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.9 (30)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 vagas — quase esgotado. O preço aumentará em breve para US$ 999 . Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema automatizado de negociação
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor (Robô de Investimento) projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando nove estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e tempos gráficos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não utiliza técnicas de grade (grid), martingale ou preço mé
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (7)
Experts
Sinal ao vivo (conta real) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Este EA utiliza a mesma lógica e as mesmas regras de execução do sinal de negociação real verificado exibido no MQL5. Quando utilizado com as configurações recomendadas e otimizadas , juntamente com um broker ECN / RAW spread confiável , o comportamento em negociação real deve refletir de perto o desempenho e a estrutura do sinal ao vivo. Observe que os resultados individuais podem variar de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (90)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Negocie a tempestade — controle o vórtice” O Vortex Turbo representa o próximo estágio evolutivo na negociação inteligente — um desenvolvimento único que combina arquitetura de IA de ponta, lógica de mercado adaptativa e controle de risco preciso. Construído sobre princípios algorítmicos comprovados, ele integra múltiplas estratégias em um ecossistema unificado de alta velocidade, impulsionado por um novo nível de inteligência preditiva. Projetado como um especialista em scalpi
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.18 (28)
Experts
P reço especial de  $109  (preço regular: $365) . Guia de configuração e uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoramento em tempo real:   ABS Signal .  Arquivo de configuração do sinal ao vivo Arquivo de configuração básica O que é ABS EA? ABS EA é um robô de negociação profissional desenvolvido especificamente para XAUUSD (Ouro) no período gráfico H1. É baseado em um sistema Martingale com controles de risco integrados . Projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, o ABS EA é fácil de configurar,
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
2.33 (3)
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (3)
Experts
Cheat Engine é um sistema de scalping de ouro de faixa intermediária que pode tomar decisões com base no sentimento global do mercado forex por meio de uma API baseada na web. Sinal ao vivo do Cheat Engine em breve. O preço atual será aumentado. Preço por tempo limitado 199  USD Apenas operações únicas. Nunca utiliza grid ou martingale. Trailing stop inteligente que se adapta à volatilidade diária O sentimento global do mercado forex é uma medição das posições de centenas de milhares de traders
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Leia isto primeiro (Muito importante) Não foi projetado para operações de curto prazo ou lucros rápidos. Sem Martingale / Sem Grade / Sem IA Projetado para traders focados em consistência a longo prazo. Resultados ao vivo:   Sinal ao vivo   |   Portfólio principal   |   Resultados FTMO PREÇO DE LANÇAMENTO! Restam apenas 4 unidades ao preço atual. Próximo preço: US$ 289. Preço final: US$ 999. O que é o Atlas do Ouro? Gold Atlas é um sistema de negociação automatizado profissional para ouro (XA
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (4)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****7 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (30)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.78 (55)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Mais do autor
EquityGuard PRO
Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
Utilitários
Protect Your Profits. Limit Your Losses. Trade With Confidence. The ultimate tool for professional traders and prop firms. EquityGuard PRO doesn’t just stop losses before they exceed your daily limit—it also locks in profits automatically with its optional Auto-TakeProfit feature. Maximum Protection: closes trades or locks your account when hitting the daily loss limit. Auto-TakeProfit: set your targets and let the system secure gains—emotion-free. Foolproof Trading: no more overtrading,
AlphaMonitor Pro
Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
Utilitários
️ Consistency and Stability Analysis for Professional Results AlphaMonitor Pro is an analytical tool designed to assess the quality and stability of your trading account performance through two key metrics: consistency and stability. These metrics are used by proprietary firms and capital managers to identify phases of sustained growth or periods of instability and loss of operational consistency. They are particularly useful for improving discipline, self-management, and consistency in market
FREE
CloseAgent tool
Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
Utilitários
Automated Position Closing Tool CloseAgent is an advanced tool designed to close open positions at the optimal moment by utilizing two of the most widely used and effective technical indicators for detecting reversal points: Bollinger Bands and RSI. This ensures maximum efficiency in closing open positions. It is particularly useful for closing residual trades during periods of low volatility, such as at the end of the daily session or during the uncertainty preceding high-impact news releases.
FREE
FX Market Snapshot
Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
Utilitários
Free for a limited time: master the market with FX Market Snapshot Turn Forex market activity into quantifiable, automated decisions with FX Market Snapshot — the tool designed for serious traders seeking an edge through objective data and fast, reliable actions. Key Features ️ Exportable data for AI : generate custom CSV reports ready to analyze with your favorite AI engine, and get high-probability trade suggestions by combining key market data like strength, volume, volatility,
FREE
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário