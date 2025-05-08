Majestic
- エキスパート
- Pedro Roberto Diez San Jose
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 20
Majestic — Premium Trend-Swing EA for XAUUSD ✨
Majestic is a directional swing-trading algorithm designed exclusively for trading GOLD, identifying high-probability trend moves based on a dynamic combination of Risk/Reward ratios, ADR-based volatility filters, and a custom scoring system to confirm trade setups. The EA features both fixed and adaptive stop levels based on real-time market volatility conditions and it can operate with or without stops, allowing for strategic exits either on opposite signals.
🔍 Key features:
- Dynamic Risk/Reward and ADR move filters
- Adaptive or fixed TP and SL modes included
-
Advanced swing-trading logic tailored for XAUUSD
- Ultra-low drawdown profile with high recovery factor
-
Customizable trading hours and money management
-
Ideal for traders seeking precision directional trades on Gold
⚠️ Important requirements:
-
Compatible with regulated leverage from 1:30 or higher.
- Your broker must have the XAUEUR symbol, which is also analyzed.