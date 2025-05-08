Majestic

Majestic — Premium Trend-Swing EA for XAUUSD

Majestic is a directional swing-trading algorithm designed exclusively for trading GOLD, identifying high-probability trend moves based on a dynamic combination of Risk/Reward ratios, ADR-based volatility filters, and a custom scoring system to confirm trade setups. The EA features both fixed and adaptive stop levels based on real-time market volatility conditions and it can operate with or without stops, allowing for strategic exits either on opposite signals.

🔍 Key features:

  • Dynamic Risk/Reward and ADR move filters
  • Adaptive or fixed TP and SL modes included

  • Advanced swing-trading logic tailored for XAUUSD

  • Ultra-low drawdown profile with high recovery factor

  • Customizable trading hours and money management

  • Ideal for traders seeking precision directional trades on Gold

⚠️ Important requirements:

  • Compatible with regulated leverage from 1:30 or higher.

  • Your broker must have the XAUEUR symbol, which is also analyzed.

Majestic — Rule the market with precision and control 👑


