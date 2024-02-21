HorizonFX

HorizonFX — Market Oscillator for Technical Analysis Support

HorizonFX is a market oscillator developed to support technical analysis in Forex and other CFD markets. It is designed to help visualize price momentum behavior and volatility context through an oscillator panel and clear visual references on the chart.

Core Features

Oscillator with Momentum Representation

HorizonFX calculates an internal oscillator line and histogram to represent momentum behavior relative to recent market movement. The display is intended to make shifts in price pressure easier to observe in a structured format.

Two Threshold Modes

HorizonFX supports two operational modes for threshold visualization:

  • Fixed Threshold (Straight Line Mode):
    Uses a fixed-style threshold derived from a configurable historical lookback. This aims to provide stable reference levels for interpretation.

  • Dynamic Threshold (Dynamic Line Mode):
    Updates the threshold based on historical averaging and volatility conditions for each bar, producing adaptive bands that change over time.

Both modes are designed to use only information available up to each bar, preserving consistency when viewing past signals.

Volatility Floor Using ATR

A volatility-based minimum threshold can be applied using ATR. This helps avoid overly small threshold levels in low-volatility periods by enforcing a minimum baseline derived from ATR.

Non-Repaint Logic and Candle Confirmation

HorizonFX is designed to avoid repaint behavior by computing thresholds and conditions based on data that existed at each historical moment. Signal checks are based on closed candles, with confirmation occurring on the previously closed bar.

Arrow and Trigger Markers

When enabled, HorizonFX can display:

  • Trigger dot: placed on the candle where the crossing condition was confirmed (closed candle).

  • Entry arrow: placed on the next candle as a visual reference for a possible action point.

These markers are visual aids intended to support interpretation and do not represent trade instructions.

Customization and Usability

Adjustable Parameters

The indicator includes adjustable settings such as:

  • Lookback lengths for threshold calculation

  • Multiplier for threshold scaling

  • ATR period and multiplier

  • Visual settings (colors, sizes, offsets)

  • Optional template styling for chart appearance

Clean Visual Structure

HorizonFX is designed to keep the chart readable, using a separate-window oscillator and optional on-chart markers for clarity.

Intended Use

HorizonFX is intended to be used as part of a broader analysis process, such as:

  • trend context evaluation

  • support and resistance mapping

  • price action confirmation

  • disciplined risk management rules

Market conditions can change quickly, and no indicator should be used alone. HorizonFX provides structured visual references to assist the trader in organizing analysis and observing momentum behavior more clearly.

Comentários 1
hani
209
hani 2024.03.08 15:56 
 

Great indicator, I really liked it and it helped me a lot in getting into trades.

