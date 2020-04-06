CYP Trade Manager Pro MT5

CYP Trade Manager Pro MT5: The Trader's Edge in Position Management
Transform How You Manage Trades - Focus on What Matters

Why Most Traders Fail - And How CYP Trade Manager Pro Solves It
Many traders have solid entry strategies but lack proper trade management - the key difference between professionals and amateurs. CYP Trade Manager Pro handles the critical "after entry" phase of trading that most EAs ignore, giving you the edge that institutional traders use every day.

Who Is It For

  • Manual traders looking to automate their exit and risk management without losing control of their entries.

  • EA users who want advanced, customizable trade management features on top of their existing strategies.

  • Prop firm traders who require tighter capital control, smarter automation, and robust drawdown and risk protections to meet stringent rules.

  • Serious traders who understand that proper trade management — not just entry — is the key to consistent profitability.

  • Traders seeking peace of mind with a professional-grade system that handles all aspects of position management, alerts, and error handling.

Trading Strategy & Compatibility

Strategy Type: Trade Management EA (not a signal generator)
Compatible Symbols: Works on ALL trading instruments available on MetaTrader 5
Timeframes: Compatible with ALL timeframes (M1-MN)
Account Balance: Works with ANY account balance - no minimum required
Leverage: Functions effectively with ANY leverage setting
Account Types: Fully compatible with ALL account types (ECN, Standard, Cent, etc.)

⚠️ IMPORTANT: This EA does not open trades. It only manages and closes existing positions based on your predefined rules (e.g., SL to breakeven, partial closing, profit targets, etc.).

The Professional Advantage
CYP Trade Manager Pro doesn't promise unrealistic returns or use risky strategies. Instead, it delivers what serious traders actually need: intelligent position management that preserves capital and maximizes winning trades.

Key Features That Professionals Use Daily:
🔄 Automated Breakeven Protection
Never watch profits turn to losses again. When your trade reaches your defined profit threshold, your stop loss automatically moves to entry price, ensuring that winning trades stay winning.

💰 Advanced Multi-Level Partial Close System
Lock in profits while maintaining market exposure. Professional traders don't wait for full take profit levels - they secure portions of their gains early. Now featuring dual partial take profit levels for even more sophisticated profit management strategies.

⏰ Time-Based Exit Management
Professional traders know when to exit based on time, not just price. Our advanced time-based exit system automatically closes trades after your specified time periods (seconds, minutes, or hours), preventing overexposure and managing overnight risk.

📈 Stepped Trailing Stop Technology
Take your trailing stops to the next level with our progressive trailing system. As your profits increase, the trailing stop tightens in calculated steps, maximizing profit capture while protecting against reversals.

⏱️ Smart "Close Before TP" Technology
Markets rarely hit exact take profit levels before retracing. This advanced feature closes positions when price approaches your take profit level by a specified margin, capturing profits that most traders miss.

📊 Intelligent Profit Target Management
Set daily, weekly or session targets as either fixed amounts or percentage of balance. When reached, all positions close automatically - enforcing the discipline that separates consistent traders from the rest.

🛡️ Comprehensive Risk Management

  • Drawdown Protection: Real-time monitoring with configurable limits (1-100%)

  • Consecutive Loss Protection: Automatic trading halt after X consecutive losses

  • Overtrading Prevention: Hourly and daily trade limits with smart enforcement

  • Spread Filtering: Prevents trades during poor market conditions

🌐 Multi-Symbol Management
Choose to manage only positions on the current chart or extend protection across all your trading instruments simultaneously - flexibility that adapts to your trading style.

📱 Comprehensive Alert System
Stay informed through multiple notification channels when critical trade management actions occur, giving you peace of mind even when away from your platform.

Simple Setup - Powerful Results

  1. Copy the EA file to your MetaTrader 5 Experts folder

  2. Restart MetaTrader or refresh the Navigator panel

  3. Drag onto any chart

  4. Configure your preferences

  5. Trade with confidence

Complete Customization Options:

Risk Management

  • Enable profit target: Activate/deactivate daily profit target feature

  • Target as % of balance: Choose between percentage or fixed amount targets

  • Profit target value: Set your desired profit goal

  • Dynamic balance protection: Automatically adjusts protection thresholds as your account grows

  • Drawdown limits: Configure maximum acceptable drawdown (1-100%)

  • Consecutive loss limits: Set maximum losing streak tolerance (1-50 trades)

Position Protection

  • Enable breakeven: Activate/deactivate breakeven feature

  • Breakeven trigger (points): Customizable distance before breakeven activation

  • Breakeven buffer (points): Add extra protection margin to breakeven point

  • Stepped trailing stops: Progressive trailing with multiple tightening levels

Advanced Profit Securing

  • Enable partial close: Activate/deactivate partial position closing

  • Dual partial levels: Configure two separate partial close triggers

  • Partial close percentages: Define how much of the position to secure at each level

  • Time-based exits: Set automatic closure after specified time periods

Market Exit Optimization

  • Enable close before TP: Activate/deactivate close before take profit

  • Close buffer (points): Set how close to TP to secure profits

  • Spread filtering: Maximum acceptable spread limits

Platform Integration

  • Manage all symbols: Choose between single chart or account-wide management

  • Notification preferences: Customize alerts across mobile, email, and platform

  • Advanced logging: Multi-level logging system for comprehensive monitoring

Enterprise-Grade Reliability

Performance Optimization

  • Position caching system: Smart data caching for improved performance

  • Memory optimization: Efficient resource usage

  • Enhanced SL/TP calculation engine: Faster and more stable under all conditions

Advanced Error Handling

  • Sophisticated retry logic: Prevents order freeze scenarios

  • Connection monitoring: Enhanced server connectivity tracking

  • Rate limiting protection: Prevents excessive API calls

  • Graceful error recovery: Maintains operation despite temporary issues

No False Promises - Just Professional Tools
Unlike other EAs promising unrealistic returns through dangerous strategies, CYP Trade Manager Pro focuses on what actually matters: proper trade management, capital preservation, and profit maximization.

Professional traders know that entries are only 20% of success - the other 80% is trade management. Now you can automate that crucial 80% with the same techniques used by institutional traders, enhanced with cutting-edge features like time-based exits, stepped trailing stops, and dual-level partial closes.

CYP Trade Manager Pro: Because how you manage your trades defines your success.


