Support resistance break

Support & Resistance Breakout Indicator

This custom-built MT5 indicator automatically identifies key price levels where the market has historically reversed (support and resistance zones) and alerts traders when these levels are broken with conviction.

What it does:

The indicator scans price action to detect significant swing highs and lows, then draws dynamic support and resistance lines that extend forward until they're either replaced by a new level or broken by price. When a breakout occurs, the system evaluates whether it's a genuine move or a false signal by analysing volume strength and candle structure (wick patterns).

Key features:

Automatic detection of pivot-based support and resistance levels

Visual break signals filtered by volume threshold to reduce false breakouts

Wick analysis to distinguish between genuine breaks and potential reversals

Real-time alerts when key levels are breached

Adjustable sensitivity parameters (left/right bars, volume threshold)

Clean visual display with customisable colours and line widths

Trading application:

Traders can use this tool to identify high-probability breakout opportunities, set more informed stop-loss and take-profit levels, and avoid entering trades during low-conviction price moves.