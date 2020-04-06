Envelope Cross EA

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.

Visual Envelope Cross EA – Your Strategy, Your Optimization!

The Visual Envelope Cross EA is a fully functional trading algorithm designed for traders who want full control over optimization and performance tuning. This EA is built on a simple yet powerful strategy utilizing Moving Average Envelopes to identify potential trade opportunities.

How It Works
The EA applies an Envelope Indicator to detect price deviations from a central moving average. When the price crosses the upper or lower envelope bands, it generates potential buy and sell signals based on breakout conditions. The system is designed to work on any forex pair and timeframe, making it a flexible tool for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies.

Key Features

  • Uses the Envelope Indicator to detect overbought/oversold conditions
  • Fully configurable Moving Average settings (Period, Method, and Deviation)
  • Supports Stop Loss and Take Profit customization
  • Integrated notification system (alerts, push notifications, and sound)
  • Risk management filters to validate lot sizes and market conditions
  • Simple logic for easy backtesting and optimization

Designed for Optimization
This EA is provided as a foundation for traders to optimize according to their own risk tolerance and market conditions. It does not include hardcoded optimizations, making it an excellent choice for traders who want to experiment with custom settings and find their own edge.

Pricing & Availability
This EA is available for $80 as part of our grid-based product lineup. It is a cost-effective solution for traders who need a reliable framework to customize and optimize their trading strategies.

