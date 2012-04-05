Bollinger Bands PROject

Unlock the full potential of trading with the Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor (EA), a highly customizable, automated tool built around the widely-used Bollinger Bands indicator. This EA is designed with advanced filters and flexible settings, empowering traders to manage risk effectively through customizable parameters such as lot size, stop-loss, take-profit, and session filters. With multiple trend confirmation options and versatile trailing stop methods, the Bollinger Bands PROject EA adapts seamlessly to various market conditions, making it an ideal choice for traders seeking precision and adaptability in their strategies.

Price: $32 (3 copies left), Next: $99

Full Control Over Your Trading:

  • No Martingale, Hedging, or Grid: Ensures a safe trading approach without risky strategies.
  • Easy Installation: Get started in minutes with a straightforward setup process.
  • Low Capital Requirement: Perfect for traders with limited initial funds.
  • No Artificial Intelligence or Neural Networks: Focuses on proven technical analysis.

    This set of filters and settings makes the EA highly customizable, allowing traders to adapt it to various market conditions and trading strategies while managing risk through drawdown limits, stop losses, and order restrictions.



    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (9)
    Experts
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
    Golden Zephyr
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
