Easy Indicator
- Indicadores
- Aleksandr Goryachev
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 5
"Easy Indicator" forex is a pointer indicator based on non-standard calculation principles. The optimal exit is marked with a yellow cross, it signals the optimal exit point in the current trend. An emergency exit is marked with a red dot, signaling a possible change in trend. The “Risk” section displays the current risk for a given transaction, which is calculated taking into account the features of the current chart.