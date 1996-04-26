Reversal Zones Pro is an indicator specifically designed to accurately identify key trend reversal zones. It calculates the average true range of price movement from the lower to upper boundaries and visually displays potential zones directly on the chart, helping traders effectively identify important trend reversal points. Key Features:

Reversal Zone Identification: The indicator visually displays potential reversal zones directly on the chart. This helps traders effectively identify important trend reversal points.





Multiple Time Frames: Reversal Zones Pro allows you to calculate the average price range for minute, hourly, daily, weekly and monthly time frames, providing flexibility in analyzing different periods.





Multifunctional: The indicator can be used for various trading strategies, including scalping, intraday and position trading. Its flexibility and customizability allow you to adapt it to individual trading styles.





Benefits:





Multiple indicators on one chart: You can use multiple Reversal Zones Pro indicators on one chart, which helps you analyze the market in depth.





Optimal reversal zones: The indicator helps you pinpoint the zones where you can best look for market reversals.





Maintain current positions: Reversal Zones Pro can be used to maintain existing positions, providing take profit targets.





Ideal for reversal strategies: The indicator is best suited for reversal strategies that focus on trading in a strong trend. Once an instrument exceeds the average volatility over a period, there is a high probability that the price will revert to the mean. This makes Reversal Zones Pro especially useful for such trading approaches.





Compatible with any financial instrument: Reversal Zones Pro works with a wide range of financial instruments, including Forex, metals, CFDs, futures, and cryptocurrencies. This allows traders to use the indicator in a variety of market conditions and for different asset types.





Optimal currency pairs: The indicator shows the best results on currency pairs such as AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD, EURGBP and EURCHF, which are subject to the tendency of the price to return, which makes the indicator especially effective in these markets.





Recommendations:





Methods of taking profit:





1.When the median level is reached: You can take profit when the price reaches the median level.





2.When a 30% pullback occurs: You can take profit if there is a 30% pullback from the movement before the signal.





3.Deep pullback: You can expect a deeper pullback by the value of the opposite ATR zone.





4.Combined approach: You can take part of the volume at the 30% correction level, and move the rest to breakeven, waiting for further developments.

5.For experienced traders: For a more professional approach, you can use the News Strategy.



Methods of calculating the construction of zones:





To achieve more accurate results, I recommend producing separate statistics of average volatility for each trading instrument.

When volatility increases sharply, it is necessary to adjust the parameters.





The Reversal Zones Pro indicator provides traders with the necessary tools for accurate market analysis and informed trading decisions, making it an indispensable assistant for implementing various types of strategies and trading in any market. Link to blog:https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/758908

Please write to me after purchase! I will share my recommendations on using the indicator.



