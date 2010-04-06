Best Support Resistance Indicator MT4

Support and resistance levels are the key factors that determine the price movement from one zone to another. They are levels for trend reversal/breakout signals forex traders look out for before making a trade decision.

The Support and Resistance Indicator is a custom trading tool for MT4 developed to plot support/resistance zones from past price actions. 

The indicator also helps a trader evaluate optimal zones to place a BUY/SELL order or to exit a trade. In other words, it assists traders to be wary of opening a trade position around a support/resistance area.

  • Levels are not repainted once they are formed!

Inputs

  • Deviations - number of bars.
  • Deviations2 - number of bars.
  • AlertOn - enable alerts;
  • EmailAlert - enable email alerts;
  • PushAlert - enable push notifications;


