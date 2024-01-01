//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // nome do símbolo personalizado

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // nome do grupo onde o símbolo será criado

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // nome do símbolo usado como base para a criação do símbolo personalizado



#define DATATICKS_TO_COPY UINT_MAX // quantidade de ticks copiados

#define DATATICKS_TO_PRINT 20 // quantidade de ticks exibidos no log



void OnStart()

{

//--- obtemos o código de erro ao criar o símbolo personalizado

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//--- se o código de erro não for 0 (criação bem-sucedida do símbolo) e não for 5304 (símbolo já criado), saímos.

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- obtemos no array MqlTick os dados de ticks do símbolo padrão

MqlTick array[]={};

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, DATATICKS_TO_COPY, array))

return;



//--- imprimimos o horário do primeiro e último tick obtido do símbolo padrão

int total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- imprimimos no log os últimos DATATICKS_TO_PRINT ticks do símbolo padrão

PrintFormat("

The last %d ticks for the standard symbol '%s':", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- adicionamos o símbolo personalizado na janela MarketWatch (observação do mercado)

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, true))

{

Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- adicionamos à história de preços do símbolo personalizado os dados do array de ticks

Print("...");

uint start=GetTickCount();

PrintFormat("Start of adding %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s'", array.Size(), CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

int added=CustomTicksAdd(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array);

PrintFormat("Added %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s' in %u ms", added, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- obtemos no array MqlTick os dados de ticks do símbolo personalizado

Print("...");

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array.Size(), array))

return;



//--- imprimimos o horário do primeiro e último tick obtido do símbolo personalizado

total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- imprimimos no log os últimos DATATICKS_TO_PRINT ticks do símbolo personalizado

PrintFormat("

The last %d ticks for the custom symbol '%s':", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- no comentário do gráfico exibimos a dica sobre as chaves de encerramento do script

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));

//--- em um loop infinito, esperamos as teclas Esc ou Del para sair

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- ao pressionar Del, excluímos o símbolo personalizado criado e seus dados

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

//--- excluímos os dados das barras

int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- excluímos os dados de ticks

deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- excluímos o símbolo

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- antes de sair, limpamos o gráfico

Comment("");

/*

resultado:

Requested 4294967295 ticks to download tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD' symbol is received in the amount of 351183943 ticks in 56454 ms

First tick time: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Last tick time: 2024.06.20 21:18:12.010



The last 20 ticks for the standard symbol 'EURUSD':

351183923th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:46.380 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183924th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:47.779 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183925th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:48.584 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183926th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:49.481 Ask=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183927th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:49.985 Ask=1.07122 Bid=1.07122 (Info tick)

351183928th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:50.482 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183929th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:51.584 Ask=1.07123 Bid=1.07123 (Info tick)

351183930th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:52.786 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183931th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:53.487 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183932th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:53.989 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183933th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:55.789 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183934th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:58.495 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183935th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:00.102 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183936th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:00.698 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183937th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:03.699 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183938th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:04.699 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)

351183939th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:05.901 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183940th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:07.606 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)

351183941th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:11.512 Ask=1.07127 Bid=1.07127 (Info tick)

351183942th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:12.010 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

...

Start of adding 351183943 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C'

Added 351183943 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' in 269890 ms

...

Requested 351183943 ticks to download tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD.C'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD.C' symbol is received in the amount of 351183943 ticks in 116407 ms

First tick time: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Last tick time: 2024.06.20 21:18:12.010



The last 20 ticks for the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C':

351183923th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:46.380 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183924th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:47.779 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183925th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:48.584 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183926th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:49.481 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183927th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:49.985 Ask=1.07122 Bid=1.07122 (Info tick)

351183928th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:50.482 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183929th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:51.584 Ask=1.07123 Bid=1.07123 (Info tick)

351183930th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:52.786 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183931th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:53.487 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183932th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:53.989 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183933th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:55.789 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183934th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:58.495 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183935th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:00.102 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183936th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:00.698 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183937th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:03.699 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183938th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:04.699 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)

351183939th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:05.901 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183940th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:07.606 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)

351183941th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:11.512 Ask=1.07127 Bid=1.07127 (Info tick)

351183942th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:12.010 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

*/

}

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- definimos o nome do símbolo usado como base para criar o símbolo personalizado

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- se não for possível criar o símbolo personalizado, e isso não for um erro 5304, informamos no log

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- sucesso

return(error);

}

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- ocultamos o símbolo da janela Observação do Mercado

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- se não for possível excluir o símbolo personalizado, informamos no log e retornamos false

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- sucesso

return(true);

}

bool GetTicksToArray(const string symbol, const uint count, MqlTick &array[])

{

//--- informamos sobre o início do carregamento dos dados históricos

PrintFormat("Requested %u ticks to get tick history for the symbol '%s'", count, symbol);



//--- fazemos 3 tentativas de obter ticks

int attempts=0;

while(attempts<3)

{

//--- medimos o tempo de início antes de obter ticks

uint start=GetTickCount();



//--- solicitamos a história de ticks desde 1970.01.01 00:00.001 (parâmetro from=1 ms)

int received=CopyTicks(symbol, array, COPY_TICKS_ALL, 1, count);

if(received!=-1)

{

//--- informamos sobre a quantidade de ticks e o tempo gasto

PrintFormat("The tick history for the '%s' symbol is received in the amount of %u ticks in %d ms", symbol, received, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- se a história de ticks estiver sincronizada, o código de erro é zero - retornamos true

if(GetLastError()==0)

return(true);



PrintFormat("%s: Ticks are not synchronized yet, %d ticks received for %d ms. Error=%d",

symbol, received, GetTickCount()-start, GetLastError());

}

//--- contamos as tentativas

attempts++;

//--- pausa de 1 segundo aguardando a conclusão da sincronização da base de ticks

Sleep(1000);

}

//--- não foi possível copiar ticks em 3 tentativas

return(false);

}

string GetTickDescription(MqlTick &tick)

{

string desc=StringFormat("%s.%03u ", TimeToString(tick.time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),tick.time_msc%1000);



//--- verificamos os flags do tick

bool buy_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BUY) == TICK_FLAG_BUY);

bool sell_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_SELL) == TICK_FLAG_SELL);

bool ask_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_ASK) == TICK_FLAG_ASK);

bool bid_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BID) == TICK_FLAG_BID);

bool last_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_LAST) == TICK_FLAG_LAST);

bool volume_tick= ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_VOLUME)== TICK_FLAG_VOLUME);



//--- verificamos primeiro os flags de negociação do tick (para CustomTicksAdd() não há)

if(buy_tick || sell_tick)

{

//--- formatamos a saída para um tick de negociação

desc += (buy_tick ? StringFormat("Buy Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ", tick.last, tick.volume) : "");

desc += (sell_tick? StringFormat("Sell Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ",tick.last, tick.volume) : "");

desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += "(Trade tick)";

}

else

{

//--- para um tick de informação, formatamos a saída de forma um pouco diferente

desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (last_tick ? StringFormat("Last=%G ", tick.last) : "");

desc += (volume_tick? StringFormat("Volume=%d ",tick.volume): "");

desc += "(Info tick)";

}

//--- retornamos a descrição do tick

return(desc);

}