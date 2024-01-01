DocumentaçãoSeções
Adds data from an array of the MqlTick type to the price history of a custom symbol. The custom symbol must be selected in the Market Watch window.

bool  CustomTicksAdd(
   const string     symbol,             // Symbol name
   const MqlTick&   ticks[],            // The array with tick data that should be applied to the custom symbol
   uint             count=WHOLE_ARRAY   // número de elementos a serem usados a partir da matriz ticks[]
   );

Parameters

symbol

[in]  The name of the custom symbol.

ticks[]

[in]   An array of tick data of the MqlTick type arranged in order of time from earlier data to more recent ones, i.e. ticks[k].time_msc <= ticks[n].time_msc, if k<n.

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in]  Número de elementos da matriz ticks[] a serem utilizados para adição. O valor WHOLE_ARRAY indica que é necessário usar todos os elementos da matriz ticks[].

Return Value

Número de ticks adicionados ou -1 em caso de erro.

Further Note

The CustomTicksAdd function only works for custom symbols opened in the Market Watch window. If the symbol is not selected in Market Watch, then you should add ticks using CustomTicksReplace.

A função CustomTicksAdd permite transmitir ticks como se chegassem desde o servidor da corretora. Os dados não são salvos diretamente no banco de dados de ticks, em vez disso, são enviados para a janela "Observação do mercado". É a partir dela que o terminal armazena os ticks em sua base. Quando a quantidade de dados transferidos por chamada é grande, a função altera seu comportamento para poupar recursos. Se forem transferidos mais de 256 ticks, os dados serão divididos em duas partes. A primeira parte (grande) é imediatamente carregada diretamente na base de ticks (como faz a CustomTicksReplace). A segunda parte, que consiste nos últimos 128 ticks, é transferida para a janela "Observação do mercado" e, em seguida, é salva pelo terminal no banco de dados de ticks.

A estrutura MqlTick possui dois valores de campo com valores temporais, isto é, time (hora do tick em segundos) e time_msc (hora de tick em milissegundos). Eles realizam o cálculo desde 01 de janeiro de 1970. Nos ticks adicionados, o processamento destes campos é realizado acordo com as seguintes regras na ordem estabelecida:

  1. se o valor for ticks[k].time_msc!=0, usamo-lo para preenchimento do campo ticks[k].time, quer dizer, para o tick é definido o tempo ticks[k].time=ticks[k].time_msc/1000 (divisão inteira)
  2. se ticks[k].time_msc==0 e ticks[k].time!=0, a hora em milissegundos é obtida pela multiplicação por 1000, isto é, ticks[k].time_msc=ticks[k].time*1000
  3. se ticks[k].time_msc==0 e ticks[k].time==0, nestes campos é registrado o tempo atual do servidor de negociação em milissegundos quando chamada a funçãoCustomTicksAdd.

Se o valor dos campos ticks[k].bid, ticks[k].ask, ticks[k].last ou ticks[k].volume for maior do que zero, no campo ticks[k].flags, é escrita a combinação dos sinalizadores correspondentes:

  • TICK_FLAG_BID — tick alterou o preço Bid
  • TICK_FLAG_ASK  — tick alterou o preço Ask
  • TICK_FLAG_LAST — tick alterou o preço da última transação
  • TICK_FLAG_VOLUME — tick mudou o volume

Se o valor de campo é menor ou igual a zero, o sinalizador correspondente não é gravado nos campo ticks[k].flags.

 

Sinalizadores TICK_FLAG_BUY e TICK_FLAG_SELL não são adicionados no histórico do instrumento personalizado.

 

Exemplo:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               CustomTicksAdd.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME     Symbol()+".C"     // nome do símbolo personalizado
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH     "Forex"           // nome do grupo onde o símbolo será criado
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN   Symbol()          // nome do símbolo usado como base para a criação do símbolo personalizado
 
#define   DATATICKS_TO_COPY      UINT_MAX          // quantidade de ticks copiados
#define   DATATICKS_TO_PRINT     20                // quantidade de ticks exibidos no log
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- obtemos o código de erro ao criar o símbolo personalizado
   int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMECUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATHCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
   
//--- se o código de erro não for 0 (criação bem-sucedida do símbolo) e não for 5304 (símbolo já criado), saímos.
   if(create!=0 && create!=5304)
      return;
 
//--- obtemos no array MqlTick os dados de ticks do símbolo padrão
   MqlTick array[]={};
   if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINDATATICKS_TO_COPYarray))
      return;
   
//--- imprimimos o horário do primeiro e último tick obtido do símbolo padrão
   int total=(int)array.Size();
   PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",
               TimeToString(array[0].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,
               TimeToString(array[total-1].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);
               
//--- imprimimos no log os últimos DATATICKS_TO_PRINT ticks do símbolo padrão
   PrintFormat("\nThe last %d ticks for the standard symbol '%s':"DATATICKS_TO_PRINTCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
   for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINTi<totali++)
     {
      if(i<0)
         continue;
      PrintFormat("  %dth Tick: %s"iGetTickDescription(array[i]));
     }
   
//--- adicionamos o símbolo personalizado na janela MarketWatch (observação do mercado)
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEtrue))
     {
      Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
     
//--- adicionamos à história de preços do símbolo personalizado os dados do array de ticks
   Print("...");
   uint start=GetTickCount();
   PrintFormat("Start of adding %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s'"array.Size(), CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
   int added=CustomTicksAdd(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEarray);
   PrintFormat("Added %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s' in %u ms"addedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEGetTickCount()-start);
   
//--- obtemos no array MqlTick os dados de ticks do símbolo personalizado
   Print("...");
   if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEarray.Size(), array))
      return;
   
//--- imprimimos o horário do primeiro e último tick obtido do símbolo personalizado
   total=(int)array.Size();
   PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",
               TimeToString(array[0].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,
               TimeToString(array[total-1].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);
               
//--- imprimimos no log os últimos DATATICKS_TO_PRINT ticks do símbolo personalizado
   PrintFormat("\nThe last %d ticks for the custom symbol '%s':"DATATICKS_TO_PRINTCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
   for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINTi<totali++)
     {
      if(i<0)
         continue;
      PrintFormat("  %dth Tick: %s"iGetTickDescription(array[i]));
     }
 
//--- no comentário do gráfico exibimos a dica sobre as chaves de encerramento do script
   Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));
//--- em um loop infinito, esperamos as teclas Esc ou Del para sair
   while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)
     {
      Sleep(16);
      //--- ao pressionar Del, excluímos o símbolo personalizado criado e seus dados
      if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)
        {
         //--- excluímos os dados das barras
         int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME0LONG_MAX);
         if(deleted>0)
            PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted"deletedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         
         //--- excluímos os dados de ticks
         deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME0LONG_MAX);
         if(deleted>0)
            PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted"deletedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         
         //--- excluímos o símbolo
         if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))
            PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         break;
        }
     }
//--- antes de sair, limpamos o gráfico
   Comment("");
   /*
   resultado:
   Requested 4294967295 ticks to download tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD'
   The tick history for the 'EURUSDsymbol is received in the amount of 351183943 ticks in 56454 ms
   First tick time2011.12.19 00:00:08.000Last tick time2024.06.20 21:18:12.010
   
   The last 20 ticks for the standard symbol 'EURUSD':
     351183923th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:46.380 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)
     351183924th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:47.779 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)
     351183925th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:48.584 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)
     351183926th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:49.481 Ask=1.07125 (Info tick)
     351183927th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:49.985 Ask=1.07122 Bid=1.07122 (Info tick)
     351183928th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:50.482 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)
     351183929th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:51.584 Ask=1.07123 Bid=1.07123 (Info tick)
     351183930th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:52.786 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)
     351183931th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:53.487 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)
     351183932th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:53.989 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)
     351183933th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:55.789 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)
     351183934th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:58.495 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)
     351183935th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:00.102 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)
     351183936th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:00.698 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)
     351183937th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:03.699 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)
     351183938th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:04.699 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)
     351183939th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:05.901 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)
     351183940th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:07.606 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)
     351183941th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:11.512 Ask=1.07127 Bid=1.07127 (Info tick)
     351183942th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:12.010 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)
   ...
   Start of adding 351183943 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C'
   Added 351183943 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cin 269890 ms
   ...
   Requested 351183943 ticks to download tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD.C'
   The tick history for the 'EURUSD.Csymbol is received in the amount of 351183943 ticks in 116407 ms
   First tick time2011.12.19 00:00:08.000Last tick time2024.06.20 21:18:12.010
   
   The last 20 ticks for the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C':
     351183923th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:46.380 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)
     351183924th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:47.779 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)
     351183925th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:48.584 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)
     351183926th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:49.481 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)
     351183927th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:49.985 Ask=1.07122 Bid=1.07122 (Info tick)
     351183928th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:50.482 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)
     351183929th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:51.584 Ask=1.07123 Bid=1.07123 (Info tick)
     351183930th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:52.786 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)
     351183931th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:53.487 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)
     351183932th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:53.989 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)
     351183933th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:55.789 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)
     351183934th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:58.495 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)
     351183935th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:00.102 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)
     351183936th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:00.698 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)
     351183937th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:03.699 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)
     351183938th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:04.699 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)
     351183939th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:05.901 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)
     351183940th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:07.606 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)
     351183941th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:11.512 Ask=1.07127 Bid=1.07127 (Info tick)
     351183942th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:12.010 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Cria um símbolo personalizado, retorna o código de erro         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_nameconst string symbol_pathconst string symbol_origin=NULL)
  {
//--- definimos o nome do símbolo usado como base para criar o símbolo personalizado
   string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);
   
//--- se não for possível criar o símbolo personalizado, e isso não for um erro 5304, informamos no log
   ResetLastError();
   int error=0;
   if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_namesymbol_pathorigin))
     {
      error=GetLastError();
      if(error!=5304)
         PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d"symbol_namesymbol_pathoriginerror);
     }
//--- sucesso
   return(error);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Exclui o símbolo personalizado                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)
  {
//--- ocultamos o símbolo da janela Observação do Mercado
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_namefalse))
     {
      PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d"GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
      
//--- se não for possível excluir o símbolo personalizado, informamos no log e retornamos false
   ResetLastError();
   if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d"symbol_nameGetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- sucesso
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Obtém a quantidade especificada de ticks no array               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetTicksToArray(const string symbolconst uint countMqlTick &array[])
  {
//--- informamos sobre o início do carregamento dos dados históricos
   PrintFormat("Requested %u ticks to get tick history for the symbol '%s'"countsymbol);
   
//--- fazemos 3 tentativas de obter ticks
   int attempts=0;
   while(attempts<3)
     {
 //--- medimos o tempo de início antes de obter ticks
      uint start=GetTickCount();
      
 //--- solicitamos a história de ticks desde 1970.01.01 00:00.001 (parâmetro from=1 ms)
      int received=CopyTicks(symbolarrayCOPY_TICKS_ALL1count);
      if(received!=-1)
        {
 //--- informamos sobre a quantidade de ticks e o tempo gasto
         PrintFormat("The tick history for the '%s' symbol is received in the amount of %u ticks in %d ms"symbolreceivedGetTickCount()-start);
         
 //--- se a história de ticks estiver sincronizada, o código de erro é zero - retornamos true
         if(GetLastError()==0)
            return(true);
 
         PrintFormat("%s: Ticks are not synchronized yet, %d ticks received for %d ms. Error=%d"
                     symbolreceivedGetTickCount()-startGetLastError());
        }
 //--- contamos as tentativas
      attempts++; 
 //--- pausa de 1 segundo aguardando a conclusão da sincronização da base de ticks
      Sleep(1000);
     }
//--- não foi possível copiar ticks em 3 tentativas
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| retorna a descrição do tick em formato string                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
string GetTickDescription(MqlTick &tick
  { 
   string desc=StringFormat("%s.%03u "TimeToString(tick.timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),tick.time_msc%1000);
   
//--- verificamos os flags do tick
   bool buy_tick   = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BUY)   == TICK_FLAG_BUY); 
   bool sell_tick  = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_SELL)  == TICK_FLAG_SELL); 
   bool ask_tick   = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_ASK)   == TICK_FLAG_ASK); 
   bool bid_tick   = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BID)   == TICK_FLAG_BID); 
   bool last_tick  = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_LAST)  == TICK_FLAG_LAST); 
   bool volume_tick= ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_VOLUME)== TICK_FLAG_VOLUME); 
   
//--- verificamos primeiro os flags de negociação do tick (para CustomTicksAdd() não há)
   if(buy_tick || sell_tick
     { 
      //--- formatamos a saída para um tick de negociação
      desc += (buy_tick ? StringFormat("Buy Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d "tick.lasttick.volume)  : ""); 
      desc += (sell_tickStringFormat("Sell Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ",tick.lasttick.volume) : ""); 
      desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G "tick.ask) : ""); 
      desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G "tick.ask) : ""); 
      desc += "(Trade tick)"
     } 
   else 
     { 
      //--- para um tick de informação, formatamos a saída de forma um pouco diferente
      desc += (ask_tick   ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ",  tick.ask)    : ""); 
      desc += (bid_tick   ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ",  tick.ask)    : ""); 
      desc += (last_tick  ? StringFormat("Last=%G "tick.last)   : ""); 
      desc += (volume_tickStringFormat("Volume=%d ",tick.volume): ""); 
      desc += "(Info tick)"
     } 
//--- retornamos a descrição do tick
   return(desc); 
  } 

 

