#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // nome del simbolo personalizzato

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // nome del gruppo in cui un simbolo è stato creato

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // nome di un simbolo su cui è basata la personalizzazione



#define DATATICKS_TO_COPY UINT_MAX // numero dei tick copiati

#define DATATICKS_TO_PRINT 20 // numero dei tick inviati al journal



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- ottenere il codice di errore quando si crea un simbolo personalizzato

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//---- se il codice di errore non è 0 (creazione del simbolo riuscita) e non è 5304 (il simbolo è già stato creato) - lasciare

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- ottenere i dati dei tick del simbolo standard per l'array MqlTick

MqlTick array[]={};

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, DATATICKS_TO_COPY, array))

return;



//--- stampare l'ora del primo e dell'ultimo tick ricevuto del simbolo standard

int total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- stampare DATATICKS_TO_PRINT gli ultimi tick del simbolo standard nel journal

PrintFormat("

The last %d ticks for the standard symbol '%s':", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- aggiungere un simbolo personalizzato alla finestra Market Watch

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, true))

{

Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- aggiungere i dati dell'array dei tick alla cronologia dei prezzi del simbolo personalizzato

Print("...");

uint start=GetTickCount();

PrintFormat("Start of adding %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s'", array.Size(), CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

int added=CustomTicksAdd(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array);

PrintFormat("Added %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s' in %u ms", added, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- ottenere i dati dei tick del simbolo personalizzato per l'array MqlTick

Print("...");

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array.Size(), array))

return;



//--- stampare l'ora del primo e dell'ultimo tick ricevuto del simbolo personalizzato

total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- stampare DATATICKS_TO_PRINT gli ultimi tick del simbolo personalizzato nel journal

PrintFormat("

The last %d ticks for the custom symbol '%s':", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- visualizzare un suggerimento sui tasti di terminazione dello script nel commento del grafico

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));

//--- attendere che i tasti Esc o Del vengano premuti per uscire da un ciclo infinito

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- quando si preme Del, eliminare il simbolo personalizzato creato e i relativi dati

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

//--- eliminare i dati della barra

int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- cancellare i dati dei tick

deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- eliminare il simbolo

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- pulire il grafico prima di uscire

Comment("");

/*

risultato:

Requested 4294967295 ticks to download tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD' symbol is received in the amount of 351183943 ticks in 56454 ms

First tick time: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Last tick time: 2024.06.20 21:18:12.010



The last 20 ticks for the standard symbol 'EURUSD':

351183923th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:46.380 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183924th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:47.779 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183925th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:48.584 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183926th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:49.481 Ask=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183927th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:49.985 Ask=1.07122 Bid=1.07122 (Info tick)

351183928th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:50.482 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183929th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:51.584 Ask=1.07123 Bid=1.07123 (Info tick)

351183930th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:52.786 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183931th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:53.487 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183932th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:53.989 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183933th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:55.789 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183934th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:58.495 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183935th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:00.102 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183936th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:00.698 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183937th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:03.699 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183938th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:04.699 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)

351183939th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:05.901 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183940th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:07.606 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)

351183941th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:11.512 Ask=1.07127 Bid=1.07127 (Info tick)

351183942th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:12.010 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

...

Start of adding 351183943 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C'

Added 351183943 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' in 269890 ms

...

Requested 351183943 ticks to download tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD.C'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD.C' symbol is received in the amount of 351183943 ticks in 116407 ms

First tick time: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Last tick time: 2024.06.20 21:18:12.010



The last 20 ticks for the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C':

351183923th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:46.380 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183924th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:47.779 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183925th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:48.584 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183926th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:49.481 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183927th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:49.985 Ask=1.07122 Bid=1.07122 (Info tick)

351183928th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:50.482 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183929th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:51.584 Ask=1.07123 Bid=1.07123 (Info tick)

351183930th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:52.786 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183931th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:53.487 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183932th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:53.989 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183933th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:55.789 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183934th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:58.495 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183935th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:00.102 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183936th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:00.698 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183937th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:03.699 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183938th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:04.699 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)

351183939th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:05.901 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183940th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:07.606 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)

351183941th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:11.512 Ask=1.07127 Bid=1.07127 (Info tick)

351183942th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:12.010 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

*/

}

//+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Creare un simbolo personalizzato, restituire un codice di errore |

//+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- definire il nome di un simbolo su cui è basata la personalizzazione

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- se non è stato possibile creare un simbolo personalizzato e questo non corrisponde all'errore 5304, segnalarlo nel journal

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- successo

return(error);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Rimuovere un simbolo personalizzato |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- nascondere il simbolo dalla finestra Market Watch

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- se non è stato possibile eliminare un simbolo personalizzato, segnalarlo nel journal e restituire 'false'

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- successo

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Ottenere il numero specificato di tick nell'array |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GetTicksToArray(const string symbol, const uint count, MqlTick &array[])

{

//--- notificare l'inizio del caricamento dei dati storici

PrintFormat("Requested %u ticks to get tick history for the symbol '%s'", count, symbol);



//--- fare 3 tentativi per ricevere i tick

int attempts=0;

while(attempts<3)

{

//--- rilevare l'ora di inizio prima di ricevere i tick

uint start=GetTickCount();



//--- richiesta della cronologia dei tick dal 1970.01.01 00:00.001 (parametro da=1 ms)

int received=CopyTicks(symbol, array, COPY_TICKS_ALL, 1, count);

if(received!=-1)

{

//--- visualizzare le informazioni sul numero di tick e il tempo trascorso

PrintFormat("The tick history for the '%s' symbol is received in the amount of %u ticks in %d ms", symbol, received, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- se la cronologia dei tick è sincronizzata, il codice di errore è pari a zero - restituire 'true'

if(GetLastError()==0)

return(true);



PrintFormat("%s: Ticks are not synchronized yet, %d ticks received for %d ms. Error=%d",

symbol, received, GetTickCount()-start, GetLastError());

}

//--- conteggio tentativi

attempts++;

//--- una pausa di un secondo per attendere la fine della sincronizzazione del database dei tick

Sleep(1000);

}

//--- 3 tentativi falliti nella copia dei tick

return(false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| restituire la descrizione della stringa di un tick |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string GetTickDescription(MqlTick &tick)

{

string desc=StringFormat("%s.%03u ", TimeToString(tick.time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),tick.time_msc%1000);



//--- controllare i flag del tick

bool buy_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BUY) == TICK_FLAG_BUY);

bool sell_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_SELL) == TICK_FLAG_SELL);

bool ask_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_ASK) == TICK_FLAG_ASK);

bool bid_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BID) == TICK_FLAG_BID);

bool last_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_LAST) == TICK_FLAG_LAST);

bool volume_tick= ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_VOLUME)== TICK_FLAG_VOLUME);



//--- controllare prima i tick per i flag di trading (non ce ne sono per CustomTicksAdd())

if(buy_tick || sell_tick)

{

//--- formare un output per un tick di trading

desc += (buy_tick ? StringFormat("Buy Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ", tick.last, tick.volume) : "");

desc += (sell_tick? StringFormat("Sell Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ",tick.last, tick.volume) : "");

desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += "(Trade tick)";

}

else

{

//--- formare un output per un info tick in modo leggermente diverso

desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (last_tick ? StringFormat("Last=%G ", tick.last) : "");

desc += (volume_tick? StringFormat("Volume=%d ",tick.volume): "");

desc += "(Info tick)";

}

//--- restituire la descrizione del tick

return(desc);

}