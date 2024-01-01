DokumentationKategorien
Fügt Daten aus einem Array vom Typ MqlTick in die Preishistorie eines nutzerdefinierten Symbols hinzu. Das nutzerdefinierte Symbol muss im Fenster Marktübersicht ausgewählt werden.

int  CustomTicksAdd(
   const string     symbol,             // Symbolname
   const MqlTick&   ticks[],            // Array mit Tickdaten, die man auf das nutzerdefinierte Symbol anwenden muss
   uint             count=WHOLE_ARRAY   // Anzahl der zu verwendenden Elemente des Arrays ticks[]
   );

Parameter

symbol

[in]  Name des nutzerdefinierten Symbols.

ticks[]

[in]   Das Array der Tickdaten vom Typ MqlTick, die nach Zeit aufsteigend geordnet wurden, das heißt, ticks[k].time_msc <= ticks[n].time_msc, wenn k<n.

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in]  Anzahl der zu verwendenden Elemente des Arrays ticks[], die hinzugefügt werden. WHOLE_ARRAY bedeutet, es werden alle Elemente des Arrays ticks[] hinzugefügt.

Rückgabewert

Die Anzahl der hinzugefügten Ticks oder -1 im Fehlerfall.

Hinweis

Die Funktion CustomTicksAdd arbeitet nur für nutzerdefinierte Symbole im Fenster der Marktübersicht. Wenn das Symbol in der Marktübersicht nicht ausgewählt wurde, muss man für das Einfügen von Ticks CustomTicksReplace verwenden.

Die Funktion CustomTicksAdd erlaubt es, die Ticks so zu übertragen, als ob sie vom Server des Brokers eingehen würden. Die Daten werden nicht direkt in die Datenbank von Ticks geschrieben, sondern ins Fenster Marktübersicht gesendet. Das Terminal speichert dann die Ticks aus diesem Fenster in seiner Datenbank. Wenn das Datenvolumen, das während eines Aufrufs übertragen wird, zu groß ist, ändert die Funktion ihr Verhalten, um Ressourcen zu sparen. Wenn über 256 Ticks übertragen werden, werden die Daten in zwei Teile geteilt. Das erste Teil (der größere) wird direkt in die Datenbank von Ticks geschrieben (wie CustomTicksReplace das tut). Das zweite Teil, das aus den letzten 128 Ticks besteht, wird in das Fenster Marktübersicht geleitet, und danach vom Terminal in der Datenbank gespeichert.

Die Struktur MqlTick hat zwei Zeitfelder – time (Tickzeit in Sekunden) und time_msc (Tickzeit in Millisekunden) – seit dem 01. Januar 1970. Die Verarbeitung dieser Felder erfolgt in den hinzugefügten Ticks nach folgenden Regeln in der angegebenen Reihenfolge:

  1. wenn ticks[k].time_msc!=0, dann verwenden wir diesen Wert für die Ausfüllung des Feldes ticks[k].time, d.h. für den Tick wird die Zeit ticks[k].time=ticks[k].time_msc/1000 (ganzzahlige Division) gesetzt.
  2. wenn ticks[k].time_msc==0 und ticks[k].time!=0, dann erhalten wir die Zeit in Millisekunden durch die Multiplikation mit 1000, d.h. ticks[k].time_msc=ticks[k].time*1000
  3. wenn ticks[k].time_msc==0 und ticks[k].time==0, wird die aktuelle Zeit des Handelsservers im Moment des Aufrufs der Funktion CustomTicksAdd bis auf Millisekunden in diese Felder geschrieben.

Wenn der Wert der Felder ticks[k].bid, ticks[k].ask, ticks[k].last oder ticks[k].volume größer als Null ist, wird eine Kombination der entsprechenden Flags in das Feld ticks[k].flags geschrieben:

  • TICK_FLAG_BID – der Tick hat den Bid-Preis geändert
  • TICK_FLAG_ASK  – der Tick hat den Ask-Preis geändert
  • TICK_FLAG_LAST – der Tick hat den Last-Preis geändert
  • TICK_FLAG_VOLUME – der Tick hat das Volumen geändert

Wenn der Wert eines Feldes kleiner oder gleich Null ist, wird das entsprechende Flag nicht ins Feld ticks[k].flags geschrieben.

 

Die Flags TICK_FLAG_BUY und TICK_FLAG_SELL werden der Historie des nutzerdefinierten Symbols nicht hinzugefügt.

 

Beispiel:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               CustomTicksAdd.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME     Symbol()+".C"     // Name des nutzerdefinierten Symbols
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH     "Forex"           // Name der Gruppe, in der das Symbol erstellt werden soll
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN   Symbol()          // Name des Symbols, das als Basis des nutzerdefinierten Symbols dienen soll
 
#define   DATATICKS_TO_COPY      UINT_MAX          // Anzahl der kopierten Ticks
#defineDATATICKS_TO_PRINT     20                // Anzahl der an das Log gesendeten Ticks
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Skript Programm Start Funktion                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- Abrufen des Fehlercodes beim Erstellen eines nutzerdefinierten Symbols
   int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMECUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATHCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
   
//--- wenn der Fehlercode nicht 0 (erfolgreiche Symbolerstellung) und nicht 5304 (Symbol wurde bereits erstellt) ist - verlasse das Skript
   if(create!=0 && create!=5304)
      return;
 
//--- Abrufen der Tick-Daten des Standardsymbols in einem MqlTick-Array
   MqlTick array[]={};
   if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINDATATICKS_TO_COPYarray))
      return;
   
//--- Ausdruck der Zeit des ersten und des letzten empfangenen Ticks des Standardsymbols
   int total=(int)array.Size();
   PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",
               TimeToString(array[0].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,
               TimeToString(array[total-1].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);
               
//--- Ausdruck von DATATICKS_TO_PRINT letzten Ticks des Standardsymbols in das Log
   PrintFormat("\nThe last %d ticks for the standard symbol '%s':"DATATICKS_TO_PRINTCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
   for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINTi<totali++)
     {
      if(i<0)
         continue;
      PrintFormat("  %dth Tick: %s"iGetTickDescription(array[i]));
     }
   
//--- ein nutzerdefiniertes Symbol zum Fenster der Marktübersicht hinzufügen
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEtrue))
     {
      Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error "GetLastError());
      return;
     }
     
//--- Hinzufügen der Daten des Tick-Arrays zur Preishistorie des nutzerdefinierten Symbols
   Print("...");
   uint start=GetTickCount();
   PrintFormat("Start of adding %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s'"array.Size(), CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
   int added=CustomTicksAdd(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEarray);
   PrintFormat("Added %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s' in %u ms"addedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEGetTickCount()-start);
   
//--- Abrufen der Tick-Daten des nutzerdefinierten Symbols mit dem MqlTick-Array
   Print("...");
   if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEarray.Size(), array))
      return;
   
//--- Ausdruck der Zeit des ersten und letzten empfangenen Ticks des nutzerdefinierten Symbols
   total=(int)array.Size();
   PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",
               TimeToString(array[0].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,
               TimeToString(array[total-1].timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);
               
//--- Ausdruck von DATATICKS_TO_PRINT letzten Ticks des nutzerdefinierten Symbols in das Log
   PrintFormat("\nThe last %d ticks for the custom symbol '%s':"DATATICKS_TO_PRINTCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
   for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINTi<totali++)
     {
      if(i<0)
         continue;
      PrintFormat("  %dth Tick: %s"iGetTickDescription(array[i]));
     }
 
//--- einen Hinweis zu den Tasten zur Beendigung des Skripts im Kommentar des Charts anzeigen
   Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));
//--- warten, bis die Tasten „Esc“ oder „Entf“ gedrückt werden, um die Endlosschleife zu verlassen
   while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)
     {
      Sleep(16);
      //--- beim Drücken von Entf das erstellte nutzerdefinierte Symbol und seine Daten löschen
      if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)
        {
         //--- Balkendaten löschen
         int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME0LONG_MAX);
         if(deleted>0)
            PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted"deletedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         
         //--- Tickdaten löschen
         deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME0LONG_MAX);
         if(deleted>0)
            PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted"deletedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         
         //--- Symbol löschen
         if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))
            PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         break;
        }
     }
//--- Chart vor dem Ende löschen
   Comment("");
   /*
   Ergebnis:
   Requested 4294967295 ticks to download tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD'
   The tick history for the 'EURUSDsymbol is received in the amount of 351183943 ticks in 56454 ms
   First tick time2011.12.19 00:00:08.000Last tick time2024.06.20 21:18:12.010
   
   The last 20 ticks for the standard symbol 'EURUSD':
     351183923th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:46.380 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)
     351183924th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:47.779 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)
     351183925th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:48.584 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)
     351183926th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:49.481 Ask=1.07125 (Info tick)
     351183927th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:49.985 Ask=1.07122 Bid=1.07122 (Info tick)
     351183928th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:50.482 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)
     351183929th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:51.584 Ask=1.07123 Bid=1.07123 (Info tick)
     351183930th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:52.786 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)
     351183931th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:53.487 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)
     351183932th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:53.989 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)
     351183933th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:55.789 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)
     351183934th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:58.495 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)
     351183935th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:00.102 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)
     351183936th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:00.698 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)
     351183937th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:03.699 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)
     351183938th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:04.699 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)
     351183939th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:05.901 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)
     351183940th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:07.606 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)
     351183941th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:11.512 Ask=1.07127 Bid=1.07127 (Info tick)
     351183942th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:12.010 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)
   ...
   Start of adding 351183943 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C'
   Added 351183943 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.Cin 269890 ms
   ...
   Requested 351183943 ticks to download tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD.C'
   The tick history for the 'EURUSD.Csymbol is received in the amount of 351183943 ticks in 116407 ms
   First tick time2011.12.19 00:00:08.000Last tick time2024.06.20 21:18:12.010
   
   The last 20 ticks for the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C':
     351183923th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:46.380 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)
     351183924th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:47.779 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)
     351183925th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:48.584 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)
     351183926th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:49.481 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)
     351183927th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:49.985 Ask=1.07122 Bid=1.07122 (Info tick)
     351183928th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:50.482 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)
     351183929th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:51.584 Ask=1.07123 Bid=1.07123 (Info tick)
     351183930th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:52.786 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)
     351183931th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:53.487 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)
     351183932th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:53.989 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)
     351183933th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:55.789 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)
     351183934th Tick2024.06.20 21:17:58.495 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)
     351183935th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:00.102 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)
     351183936th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:00.698 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)
     351183937th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:03.699 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)
     351183938th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:04.699 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)
     351183939th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:05.901 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)
     351183940th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:07.606 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)
     351183941th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:11.512 Ask=1.07127 Bid=1.07127 (Info tick)
     351183942th Tick2024.06.20 21:18:12.010 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Nutzerdefiniertes Symbol erstellen, Fehlercode zurückgeben       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_nameconst string symbol_pathconst string symbol_origin=NULL)
  {
//--- Definition des Namens eines Symbols, auf dem ein nutzerdefiniertes Symbol basieren soll.
   string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);
   
//--- Wenn das Erstellen eines nutzerdefinierten Symbols fehlgeschlagen ist und nicht der Fehler 5304 aufgetreten ist, wird es im Log gemeldet.
   ResetLastError();
   int error=0;
   if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_namesymbol_pathorigin))
     {
      error=GetLastError();
      if(error!=5304)
         PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d"symbol_namesymbol_pathoriginerror);
     }
//--- Erfolg
   return(error);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Nutzerdefiniertes Symbol entfernen                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)
  {
//--- das Symbol aus dem Fenster der Marktübersicht ausblenden
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_namefalse))
     {
      PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d"GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
      
//--- Wenn das Löschen eines nutzerdefinierten Symbols fehlgeschlagen ist, wird das im Log gemeldet und „false“ zurückgegeben.
   ResetLastError();
   if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d"symbol_nameGetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- Erfolg
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Abrufen der angegebenen Anzahl von Ticks im Array                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetTicksToArray(const string symbolconst uint countMqlTick &array[])
  {
//--- Benachrichtigung über den Beginn des Ladens historischer Daten
   PrintFormat("Requested %u ticks to get tick history for the symbol '%s'"countsymbol);
   
//--- 3 Versuche, Ticks abzurufen
   int attempts=0;
   while(attempts<3)
     {
      //--- Startzeit vor Empfang der Ticks messen
      uint start=GetTickCount();
      
      //--- Anforderung der Tick-Historie seit 1970.01.01 00:00.001 (Parameter von=1 ms)
      int received=CopyTicks(symbolarrayCOPY_TICKS_ALL1count);
      if(received!=-1)
        {
         //--- Informationen über die Anzahl der Ticks und die verwendete Zeit anzeigen 
         PrintFormat("The tick history for the '%s' symbol is received in the amount of %u ticks in %d ms"symbolreceivedGetTickCount()-start);
         
         //--- Wenn die Tick-Historie synchronisiert ist, ist der Fehlercode gleich Null - return 'true'
         if(GetLastError()==0)
            return(true);
 
         PrintFormat("%s: Ticks are not synchronized yet, %d ticks received for %d ms. Error=%d"
                     symbolreceivedGetTickCount()-startGetLastError());
        }
      //--- Versuche zählen 
      attempts++; 
      //--- eine Pause von einer Sekunde, um auf das Ende der Synchronisierung der Tick-Datenbank zu warten 
      Sleep(1000);
     }
//--- Konnten die Ticks nach 3 Versuchen nicht kopiert werden:
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| gibt die String-Beschreibung eines Ticks zurück                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
string GetTickDescription(MqlTick &tick
  { 
   string desc=StringFormat("%s.%03u "TimeToString(tick.timeTIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),tick.time_msc%1000);
   
//--- Prüfen der Flags
   bool buy_tick   = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BUY)   == TICK_FLAG_BUY); 
   bool sell_tick  = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_SELL)  == TICK_FLAG_SELL); 
   bool ask_tick   = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_ASK)   == TICK_FLAG_ASK); 
   bool bid_tick   = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BID)   == TICK_FLAG_BID); 
   bool last_tick  = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_LAST)  == TICK_FLAG_LAST); 
   bool volume_tick= ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_VOLUME)== TICK_FLAG_VOLUME); 
   
//--- zuerst den Tick auf die Handelsflags prüfen (es gibt keine für CustomTicksAdd())
   if(buy_tick || sell_tick
     { 
      //--- eine Ausgabe für einen Handelstick bilden 
      desc += (buy_tick ? StringFormat("Buy Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d "tick.lasttick.volume)  : ""); 
      desc += (sell_tickStringFormat("Sell Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ",tick.lasttick.volume) : ""); 
      desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G "tick.ask) : ""); 
      desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G "tick.ask) : ""); 
      desc += "(Trade tick)"
     } 
   else 
     { 
      //--- die Ausgabe für einen Info-Tick etwas anders gestalten 
      desc += (ask_tick   ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ",  tick.ask)    : ""); 
      desc += (bid_tick   ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ",  tick.ask)    : ""); 
      desc += (last_tick  ? StringFormat("Last=%G "tick.last)   : ""); 
      desc += (volume_tickStringFormat("Volume=%d ",tick.volume): ""); 
      desc += "(Info tick)"
     } 
//--- Tick-Beschreibung zurückgeben
   return(desc); 
  } 

 

Siehe auch

