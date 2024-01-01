//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CustomTicksAdd.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // nombre del símbolo personalizado

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // nombre del grupo en el que se creará el símbolo

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // nombre del símbolo a partir del cual se creará el símbolo personalizado



#define DATATICKS_TO_COPY UINT_MAX // cantidad de ticks copiados

#define DATATICKS_TO_PRINT 20 // cantidad de ticks a mostrar en el registro



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- obtenemos el código de error al crear un símbolo personalizado

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//--- si el código de error no es 0 (el símbolo se ha creado con éxito) y no es 5304 (símbolo ya creado), salimos.

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- obtenemos en la matriz MqlTick los datos de los ticks del símbolo estándar

MqlTick array[]={};

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, DATATICKS_TO_COPY, array))

return;



//--- imprimimos la hora del primer y el último tick obtenidos del símbolo estándar

int total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- imprimimos en el registro DATATATICKS_TO_PRINT los últimos ticks del símbolo estándar

PrintFormat("

The last %d ticks for the standard symbol '%s':", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- añadimos el símbolo personalizado a la ventana MarketWatch (observación de mercado)

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, true))

{

Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- añadimos a la historia de precios del símbolo personalizado los datos de la matriz de ticks

Print("...");

uint start=GetTickCount();

PrintFormat("Start of adding %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s'", array.Size(), CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

int added=CustomTicksAdd(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array);

PrintFormat("Added %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s' in %u ms", added, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- obtenemos en la matriz MqlTick los datos de los ticks del símbolo personalizado

Print("...");

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array.Size(), array))

return;



//--- imprimimos la hora del primer y el último tick obtenidos del símbolo personalizado

total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- imprimimos en el registro DATATATICKS_TO_PRINT los últimos ticks del símbolo personalizado

PrintFormat("

The last %d ticks for the custom symbol '%s':", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- mostramos en el gráfico en el comentario la pista sobre las teclas de finalización del script

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));

//--- en un ciclo infinito esperamos que Esc o Del para la salida

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- al presionar Supr, eliminamos el símbolo personalizado creado y sus datos

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

//--- eliminamos los datos de las barras

int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- eliminamos los datos de ticks

deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- eliminamos el símbolo

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- antes de la salida, limpiamos el gráfico

Comment("");

/*

resultado:

Requested 4294967295 ticks to download tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD' symbol is received in the amount of 351183943 ticks in 56454 ms

First tick time: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Last tick time: 2024.06.20 21:18:12.010



The last 20 ticks for the standard symbol 'EURUSD':

351183923th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:46.380 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183924th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:47.779 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183925th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:48.584 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183926th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:49.481 Ask=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183927th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:49.985 Ask=1.07122 Bid=1.07122 (Info tick)

351183928th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:50.482 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183929th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:51.584 Ask=1.07123 Bid=1.07123 (Info tick)

351183930th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:52.786 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183931th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:53.487 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183932th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:53.989 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183933th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:55.789 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183934th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:58.495 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183935th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:00.102 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183936th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:00.698 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183937th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:03.699 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183938th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:04.699 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)

351183939th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:05.901 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183940th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:07.606 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)

351183941th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:11.512 Ask=1.07127 Bid=1.07127 (Info tick)

351183942th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:12.010 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

...

Start of adding 351183943 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C'

Added 351183943 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' in 269890 ms

...

Requested 351183943 ticks to download tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD.C'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD.C' symbol is received in the amount of 351183943 ticks in 116407 ms

First tick time: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Last tick time: 2024.06.20 21:18:12.010



The last 20 ticks for the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C':

351183923th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:46.380 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183924th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:47.779 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183925th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:48.584 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183926th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:49.481 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183927th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:49.985 Ask=1.07122 Bid=1.07122 (Info tick)

351183928th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:50.482 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183929th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:51.584 Ask=1.07123 Bid=1.07123 (Info tick)

351183930th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:52.786 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183931th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:53.487 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183932th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:53.989 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183933th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:55.789 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183934th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:58.495 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183935th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:00.102 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183936th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:00.698 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183937th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:03.699 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183938th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:04.699 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)

351183939th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:05.901 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183940th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:07.606 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)

351183941th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:11.512 Ask=1.07127 Bid=1.07127 (Info tick)

351183942th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:12.010 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Crea un símbolo personalizado, devuelve el código de error |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- determinamos el nombre del símbolo a partir del cual se creará uno personalizado

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- si no hemos podido crear el símbolo personalizado, y no se trata de un error 5304, informaremos sobre ello en el registro

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- con éxito

return(error);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Elimina el símbolo personalizado |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- ocultamos el símbolo de la ventana de Observación de mercado

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- si no se ha podido eliminar el símbolo personalizado, informaremos de ello en el registro y retornaremos false

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- con éxito

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Obtiene el número indicado de ticks en la matriz |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GetTicksToArray(const string symbol, const uint count, MqlTick &array[])

{

//--- notificamos sobre el inicio de la carga de datos históricos

PrintFormat("Requested %u ticks to get tick history for the symbol '%s'", count, symbol);



//--- haceremos tres intentos para obtener los ticks

int attempts=0;

while(attempts<3)

{

//--- medimos la hora de inicio antes de obtener los ticks

uint start=GetTickCount();



//--- solicitamos la historia de ticks desde el momento 1970.01.01 00:00.001 (parámetro from=1 ms)

int received=CopyTicks(symbol, array, COPY_TICKS_ALL, 1, count);

if(received!=-1)

{

//--- mostramos la información sobre el número de ticks y el tiempo invertido

PrintFormat("The tick history for the '%s' symbol is received in the amount of %u ticks in %d ms", symbol, received, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- si la historia de ticks está sincronizada, el código de error será igual a cero, retornaremos true

if(GetLastError()==0)

return(true);



PrintFormat("%s: Ticks are not synchronized yet, %d ticks received for %d ms. Error=%d",

symbol, received, GetTickCount()-start, GetLastError());

}

//--- calculamos los intentos

attempts++;

//--- pausa de 1 segundo a la espera de que finalice la sincronización de la base de ticks

Sleep(1000);

}

//--- no ha sido posible copiar los ticks en 3 intentos

return(false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| retorna la descripción de tipo string del tick |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string GetTickDescription(MqlTick &tick)

{

string desc=StringFormat("%s.%03u ", TimeToString(tick.time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),tick.time_msc%1000);



//--- comprobamos las banderas de tick

bool buy_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BUY) == TICK_FLAG_BUY);

bool sell_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_SELL) == TICK_FLAG_SELL);

bool ask_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_ASK) == TICK_FLAG_ASK);

bool bid_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BID) == TICK_FLAG_BID);

bool last_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_LAST) == TICK_FLAG_LAST);

bool volume_tick= ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_VOLUME)== TICK_FLAG_VOLUME);



//--- comprobamos primero si hay banderas comerciales en el tick (para CustomTicksAdd() no las hay)

if(buy_tick || sell_tick)

{

//--- formamos la salida para el tick comercial

desc += (buy_tick ? StringFormat("Buy Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ", tick.last, tick.volume) : "");

desc += (sell_tick? StringFormat("Sell Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ",tick.last, tick.volume) : "");

desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += "(Trade tick)";

}

else

{

//--- para la información del tick, formamos la salida un poco diferente

desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (last_tick ? StringFormat("Last=%G ", tick.last) : "");

desc += (volume_tick? StringFormat("Volume=%d ",tick.volume): "");

desc += "(Info tick)";

}

//--- retornamos la descripción del tick

return(desc);

}