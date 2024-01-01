//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CustomTicksAdd.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // nom du symbole personnalisé

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // nom du groupe dans lequel le symbole sera créé

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // nom d'un symbole sur lequel le symbole personnalisé sera construit



#define DATATICKS_TO_COPY UINT_MAX // nombre de ticks copiés

#define DATATICKS_TO_PRINT 20 // nombre de ticks envoyé dans le journal



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- obtient le code d'erreur lors de la création d'un symbole personnalisé

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//--- si le code d'erreur est différent de 0 (symbole créé avec succès) et pas 5304 (le symbole a déjà été créé) - on sort

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- obtient les ticks du symbole standard, dans le tableau MqlTicks

MqlTick array[]={};

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, DATATICKS_TO_COPY, array))

return;



//--- affiche les heures du premier et du dernier tick du symbole standard

int total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- affiche dans le journal les DATATICKS_TO_PRINT derniers ticks du symbole standard

PrintFormat("

The last %d ticks for the standard symbol '%s':", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- ajoute un symbole personnalisé à la fenêtre du Market Watch

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, true))

{

Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- ajoute le tableau des ticks à l'historique des prix du symbole personnalisé

Print("...");

uint start=GetTickCount();

PrintFormat("Start of adding %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s'", array.Size(), CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

int added=CustomTicksAdd(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array);

PrintFormat("Added %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s' in %u ms", added, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- obtient les ticks du symbole personnalisé, dans le tableau MqlTicks

Print("...");

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array.Size(), array))

return;



//--- affiche les heures du premier et du dernier tick du symbole personnalisé

total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- affiche dans le journal les DATATICKS_TO_PRINT derniers ticks du symbole personnalisé

PrintFormat("

The last %d ticks for the custom symbol '%s':", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- affiche une infobulle sur les touches de fin de script dans le commentaire du graphique

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));

//--- attend que la touche Echap ou Suppr soit appuyée pour sortir de la boucle sans fin

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- si on appuie sur la touche Suppr, efface le symbole personnalisé créé et ses données

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

//--- efface les données de la barre

int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- efface les données du tick

deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- supprime le symbole

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- efface le graphique avant de sortir

Comment("");

/*

résultat :

Requested 4294967295 ticks to download tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD' symbol is received in the amount of 351183943 ticks in 56454 ms

First tick time: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Last tick time: 2024.06.20 21:18:12.010



The last 20 ticks for the standard symbol 'EURUSD':

351183923th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:46.380 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183924th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:47.779 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183925th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:48.584 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183926th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:49.481 Ask=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183927th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:49.985 Ask=1.07122 Bid=1.07122 (Info tick)

351183928th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:50.482 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183929th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:51.584 Ask=1.07123 Bid=1.07123 (Info tick)

351183930th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:52.786 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183931th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:53.487 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183932th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:53.989 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183933th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:55.789 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183934th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:58.495 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183935th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:00.102 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183936th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:00.698 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183937th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:03.699 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183938th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:04.699 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)

351183939th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:05.901 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183940th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:07.606 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)

351183941th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:11.512 Ask=1.07127 Bid=1.07127 (Info tick)

351183942th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:12.010 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

...

Start of adding 351183943 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C'

Added 351183943 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' in 269890 ms

...

Requested 351183943 ticks to download tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD.C'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD.C' symbol is received in the amount of 351183943 ticks in 116407 ms

First tick time: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Last tick time: 2024.06.20 21:18:12.010



The last 20 ticks for the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C':

351183923th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:46.380 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183924th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:47.779 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183925th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:48.584 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183926th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:49.481 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183927th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:49.985 Ask=1.07122 Bid=1.07122 (Info tick)

351183928th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:50.482 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183929th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:51.584 Ask=1.07123 Bid=1.07123 (Info tick)

351183930th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:52.786 Ask=1.07124 Bid=1.07124 (Info tick)

351183931th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:53.487 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183932th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:53.989 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183933th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:55.789 Ask=1.07125 Bid=1.07125 (Info tick)

351183934th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:17:58.495 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183935th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:00.102 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

351183936th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:00.698 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183937th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:03.699 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183938th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:04.699 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)

351183939th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:05.901 Ask=1.07129 Bid=1.07129 (Info tick)

351183940th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:07.606 Ask=1.07128 Bid=1.07128 (Info tick)

351183941th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:11.512 Ask=1.07127 Bid=1.07127 (Info tick)

351183942th Tick: 2024.06.20 21:18:12.010 Ask=1.07126 Bid=1.07126 (Info tick)

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Crée un symbole personnalisé, retourne un code d'erreur |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- définit le nom du symbole à partir duquel le symbole personnalisé sera construit

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- si le symbole personnalisé n'a pas pu être créé et que le code de l'erreur n'est pas 5304, rapporte cette erreur dans le journal

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- succès

return(error);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Supprime un symbole personnalisé |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- cache le symbole de la fenêtre du Market Watch

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- en cas d'échec de la suppression du symbole personnalisé, rapporte cette erreur dans le journal et retourne 'false'

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- succès

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Récupère le nombre spécifié de ticks dans le tableau |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GetTicksToArray(const string symbol, const uint count, MqlTick &array[])

{

//--- notification du début du chargement des données de l'historique

PrintFormat("Requested %u ticks to get tick history for the symbol '%s'", count, symbol);



//--- tente 3 fois de récupérer les ticks

int attempts=0;

while(attempts<3)

{

//--- mesure l'heure de début avec de récupérer les ticks

uint start=GetTickCount();



//--- demande l'historique depuis le 1970.01.01 00:00.001 (paramètre from=1 ms)

int received=CopyTicks(symbol, array, COPY_TICKS_ALL, 1, count);

if(received!=-1)

{

//--- affiche le nombre de ticks et le temps passé

PrintFormat("The tick history for the '%s' symbol is received in the amount of %u ticks in %d ms", symbol, received, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- si l'historique des ticks est synchronisé, le code d'erreur est égal à 0 - retourne 'true'

if(GetLastError()==0)

return(true);



PrintFormat("%s: Ticks are not synchronized yet, %d ticks received for %d ms. Error=%d",

symbol, received, GetTickCount()-start, GetLastError());

}

//--- compte le nombre de tentatives

attempts++;

//--- pause d'1 seconde pour attendre la fin de la synchronisation de la base de données des ticks

Sleep(1000);

}

//--- échec de la copie des ticks en 3 tentatives

return(false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Retourne la description textuelle d'un tick |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string GetTickDescription(MqlTick &tick)

{

string desc=StringFormat("%s.%03u ", TimeToString(tick.time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),tick.time_msc%1000);



//--- vérifie les flags du tick

bool buy_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BUY) == TICK_FLAG_BUY);

bool sell_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_SELL) == TICK_FLAG_SELL);

bool ask_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_ASK) == TICK_FLAG_ASK);

bool bid_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BID) == TICK_FLAG_BID);

bool last_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_LAST) == TICK_FLAG_LAST);

bool volume_tick= ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_VOLUME)== TICK_FLAG_VOLUME);



//--- vérifie le flag de trading en premier (il n'y en a pas pour CustomTicksAdd())

if(buy_tick || sell_tick)

{

//--- construit une sortie pour un tick de trading

desc += (buy_tick ? StringFormat("Buy Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ", tick.last, tick.volume) : "");

desc += (sell_tick? StringFormat("Sell Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ",tick.last, tick.volume) : "");

desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += "(Trade tick)";

}

else

{

//--- construit une sortie un peu différente pour un tick d'information

desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (last_tick ? StringFormat("Last=%G ", tick.last) : "");

desc += (volume_tick? StringFormat("Volume=%d ",tick.volume): "");

desc += "(Info tick)";

}

//--- retourne la description du tick

return(desc);

}