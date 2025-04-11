시세섹션
LBO: EA Series Trust WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF

28.84 USD 0.03 (0.10%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

LBO 환율이 오늘 0.10%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 28.82이고 고가는 28.85이었습니다.

EA Series Trust WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is LBO stock price today?

EA Series Trust WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF stock is priced at 28.84 today. It trades within 28.82 - 28.85, yesterday's close was 28.81, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of LBO shows these updates.

Does EA Series Trust WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

EA Series Trust WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF is currently valued at 28.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.88% and USD. View the chart live to track LBO movements.

How to buy LBO stock?

You can buy EA Series Trust WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF shares at the current price of 28.84. Orders are usually placed near 28.84 or 29.14, while 4 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow LBO updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into LBO stock?

Investing in EA Series Trust WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.59 - 35.33 and current price 28.84. Many compare -0.31% and -1.23% before placing orders at 28.84 or 29.14. Explore the LBO price chart live with daily changes.

What are WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF in the past year was 35.33. Within 25.59 - 35.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track EA Series Trust WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF (LBO) over the year was 25.59. Comparing it with the current 28.84 and 25.59 - 35.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LBO moves on the chart live for more details.

When did LBO stock split?

EA Series Trust WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.81, and -10.88% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
28.82 28.85
년간 변동
25.59 35.33
이전 종가
28.81
시가
28.82
Bid
28.84
Ask
29.14
저가
28.82
고가
28.85
볼륨
4
일일 변동
0.10%
월 변동
-0.31%
6개월 변동
-1.23%
년간 변동율
-10.88%
