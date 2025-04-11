- Overview
LBO: EA Series Trust WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF
LBO exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.82 and at a high of 28.85.
Follow EA Series Trust WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
LBO News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is LBO stock price today?
EA Series Trust WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF stock is priced at 28.84 today. It trades within 28.82 - 28.85, yesterday's close was 28.81, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of LBO shows these updates.
Does EA Series Trust WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
EA Series Trust WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF is currently valued at 28.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.88% and USD. View the chart live to track LBO movements.
How to buy LBO stock?
You can buy EA Series Trust WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF shares at the current price of 28.84. Orders are usually placed near 28.84 or 29.14, while 4 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow LBO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into LBO stock?
Investing in EA Series Trust WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.59 - 35.33 and current price 28.84. Many compare -0.31% and -1.23% before placing orders at 28.84 or 29.14. Explore the LBO price chart live with daily changes.
What are WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF in the past year was 35.33. Within 25.59 - 35.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.81 helps spot resistance levels. Track EA Series Trust WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF (LBO) over the year was 25.59. Comparing it with the current 28.84 and 25.59 - 35.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LBO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did LBO stock split?
EA Series Trust WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.81, and -10.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.81
- Open
- 28.82
- Bid
- 28.84
- Ask
- 29.14
- Low
- 28.82
- High
- 28.85
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- -0.31%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.23%
- Year Change
- -10.88%