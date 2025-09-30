시세섹션
통화 / CDEI
CDEI: Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Calvert US Large-Cap Diversity, Equity

78.73 USD 0.69 (0.87%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CDEI 환율이 오늘 -0.87%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 78.73이고 고가는 78.73이었습니다.

Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Calvert US Large-Cap Diversity, Equity 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is CDEI stock price today?

Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Calvert US Large-Cap Diversity, Equity stock is priced at 78.73 today. It trades within -0.87%, yesterday's close was 79.42, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of CDEI shows these updates.

Does Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Calvert US Large-Cap Diversity, Equity stock pay dividends?

Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Calvert US Large-Cap Diversity, Equity is currently valued at 78.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.23% and USD. View the chart live to track CDEI movements.

How to buy CDEI stock?

You can buy Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Calvert US Large-Cap Diversity, Equity shares at the current price of 78.73. Orders are usually placed near 78.73 or 79.03, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CDEI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CDEI stock?

Investing in Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Calvert US Large-Cap Diversity, Equity involves considering the yearly range 59.29 - 79.42 and current price 78.73. Many compare 3.36% and 17.23% before placing orders at 78.73 or 79.03. Explore the CDEI price chart live with daily changes.

What are Calvert US Large-Cap Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Index ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Calvert US Large-Cap Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Index ETF in the past year was 79.42. Within 59.29 - 79.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 79.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Calvert US Large-Cap Diversity, Equity performance using the live chart.

What are Calvert US Large-Cap Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Index ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Calvert US Large-Cap Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Index ETF (CDEI) over the year was 59.29. Comparing it with the current 78.73 and 59.29 - 79.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CDEI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CDEI stock split?

Morgan Stanley ETF Trust Calvert US Large-Cap Diversity, Equity has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 79.42, and 13.23% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
78.73 78.73
년간 변동
59.29 79.42
이전 종가
79.42
시가
78.73
Bid
78.73
Ask
79.03
저가
78.73
고가
78.73
볼륨
1
일일 변동
-0.87%
월 변동
3.36%
6개월 변동
17.23%
년간 변동율
13.23%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4