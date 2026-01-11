NOTE: ALL PROFILES ARE TESTED AND PERFORMING CONSISTENTLY PROFITABLE ON EXNESS BROKER SPECIFICALLY STANDARD AND RAW SPREAD ACCOUNT TYPES

Gold Ai Builder: The XAUUSD Specialization

Success in the financial markets is not a matter of luck; it is a product of rigorous engineering.

Gold Ai Builder is a high-precision trading system developed by a professional Software Engineer specializing exclusively in the development of XAUUSD (Gold) algorithmic systems.

Unlike multi-currency robots that utilize generalized logic, this EA is hard-coded to exploit the specific volatility, liquidity, and gold-standard patterns unique to Gold. This system is built for the professional trader who treats the markets as a business—designed for those who prioritize long-term account protection over unsustainable, high-risk gains.

"Work on your downside, and the upside will work on itself."

🏆 The Mathematical Edge: 1:10 Reward Ratio

The "Holy Grail" of institutional trading is not a perfect win rate—it is a superior Risk-to-Reward (RR) ratio.

Strict 1:10 RR: For every $1 the system risks, it targets $10 in profit.

Survival Math: Because of this favorable mathematical profile, even if the EA hits its daily max risk limit for 9 consecutive days, just one single successful trade within a two-week window is enough to return the account to net profitability.

Note: This simulation demonstrates the "worst-case scenario" survival math, showing that the system is built to thrive even during the most challenging market conditions.

🛡️ Core System Integrity

❌ NO Grid: The system does not "average down" or stack losing positions.

❌ NO Martingale: Position sizes are never doubled after a loss; they are determined strictly by equity-based dynamic sizing.

✅ Daily Max Risk Limit: A hard cap is placed on daily losses to ensure no single day can ever compromise the account's long-term viability.

✅ Specialized: Exclusively engineered for XAUUSD.

📊 Deposit & Risk Specifications

To achieve the engineered performance and ensure account longevity, the requirements below are strictly non-negotiable. Gold Ai Builder utilizes Dynamic Lot Sizing based on account equity for safe, systematic compounding.

[GOLD AI BUILDER Configuration]

Required Deposit: $300

Max Daily Risk Limit: 1.67%

Survival Math (Worst Case): Can withstand 60 consecutive losing days (approx. 12 weeks / 3 months) before capital exhaustion.

Note: All survival math is based on the 5-day trading week of the Gold market.

⚙️ Operational Requirements

Timeframe: Can be attached to any timeframe (The internal AI logic manages the entry and exit execution independently).

VPS (Non-Negotiable): To ensure maximum execution speed and protect against data gaps, power outages, and latency issues, a high-quality VPS is mandatory for this system.

Account Type: ECN or Low-Spread accounts are highly recommended for optimal Gold execution.

Gold Ai Builder is the result of focused software engineering. It is a tool for the disciplined, the patient, and those who demand a mathematical edge in the Gold market.