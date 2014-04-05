Support resistance break

Support & Resistance Breakout Indicator

This custom-built MT5 indicator automatically identifies key price levels where the market has historically reversed (support and resistance zones) and alerts traders when these levels are broken with conviction.

What it does:

The indicator scans price action to detect significant swing highs and lows, then draws dynamic support and resistance lines that extend forward until they're either replaced by a new level or broken by price. When a breakout occurs, the system evaluates whether it's a genuine move or a false signal by analysing volume strength and candle structure (wick patterns).

Key features:

  • Automatic detection of pivot-based support and resistance levels
  • Visual break signals filtered by volume threshold to reduce false breakouts
  • Wick analysis to distinguish between genuine breaks and potential reversals
  • Real-time alerts when key levels are breached
  • Adjustable sensitivity parameters (left/right bars, volume threshold)
  • Clean visual display with customisable colours and line widths

Trading application:

Traders can use this tool to identify high-probability breakout opportunities, set more informed stop-loss and take-profit levels, and avoid entering trades during low-conviction price moves.


추천 제품
ReversalCandlestickPatterns
Casey Nkalubo
지표
Reversal Candlestick Patterns Indicator — Free Version This MT5 indicator identifies common bullish and bearish candlestick reversal patterns and displays them directly on the chart. It can be used on any market and timeframe, providing traders with clear visual references for potential reversal points. Main Features Automatic detection of well-known candlestick reversal patterns Works on all available MT5 timeframes Can be applied to Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrency char
FREE
Quasimodo Genie
Francis Soddo Wetaka
지표
Quasimodo Genie Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Introducing the Quasimodo Genie , a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that is designed to automatically identify the Quasimodo or "Over and Under" pattern on your charts. This tool provides visual signals based on the structure of this popular chart pattern. This indicator is built to assist with pattern recognition and analysis by highlighting key swing points. It also offers a range of customizable settings, allowing you to fine-tune the
FREE
SmartSRZones
Casey Nkalubo
지표
SmartSRZones is an MT5 indicator designed to automatically detect, display, and manage support and resistance zones directly on the chart. It combines market structure recognition with candlestick pattern detection to help traders view important price levels without manual marking. The indicator is suitable for different trading approaches, including short-term and long-term analysis. Key Features Automatic Zone Detection Identifies support and resistance areas based on swing points, volume, an
FREE
Price action auto trade bot
Gabriel Matovu
4.17 (6)
Experts
PRICE ACTION Semi-auto trade bot:  (SPECIALLY DEIGNED FOR XAUUSD  ) This is a simple quantitative model that trades GOLD(XAUUSD) using automatic price action analysis algorithms Place it on any symbol or timeframe. MThe position sizes are calculated by multiplying 0.01 per USD 500 on account to ensure low risk exposure and also leaving free margin for hedging positions that reduce the overall risk exposure . This is what leads to stability in the model though it is possible that the model like
FREE
CandleStick 3 Candle Engulf
Francis Soddo Wetaka
지표
Candlestick Engulf Indicator The 3 Candlestick Engulf Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to identify specific engulfing candlestick patterns. For a bullish signal , the indicator looks for a pattern where a bullish candle completely engulfs the preceding three bearish candles. Conversely, a bearish signal is generated when a bearish candle engulfs the prior three bullish candles. The indicator is also programmed to detect standard, single-candle engulfing patterns, which are marked
PK Crash 5OO Light
Prudence Kiconco
Experts
PK Crash 500 Light  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 500 Index on the M1 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 30 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 500 Light shows stable trading results. PK Crash 500 Light only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The Breakeven feature allows the EA to move the Stop loss to brea
HTF Candles
Felix Bitum
지표
HTF Candles is an indicator which plots the outline of the higher time-frame candles on the lower candle. The indicator gives you the option to choose whether or not to view live current HTF candle, with no lag or repainting. Features No objects drawn on chart: The indicator does not plot any lines or rectangle objects on the chart, it simply draws the htf candles. This keeps your chart simple and clean. MTF Selection: The indicator allows you to choose all the different higher time-frames for e
PK Crash 5OO PRO
Prudence Kiconco
Experts
PK Crash 500 PRO  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 500 Index on the M5 Timeframe. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 500 PRO shows stable trading results. PK Crash 500 PRO only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The trailing stop feature tracks 50% of the profit gained thus reducin
VSA Pulse System
Paul Edunyu Carissimo
지표
VSA Pulse System Stop trading shapes. Start trading Energy. The advanced VSA + Price Action logic engine. Description: Most indicators show you history (lag). The   VSA Pulse System  shows you reality (physics). This indicator decodes the "Energy" behind every candle. It moves beyond simple "Bullish" or "Bearish" labels and identifies the   intent   of the Smart Money. It answers the three most critical questions in trading: Is this move real?   (Power Impulse) Is this a trap?   (Fakeout/Churn
Price Action Advanced Levels
Gabriel Matovu
5 (1)
지표
Accurate horizontal support and resistance levels Accurate for price action analysis. All Markets: forex, stocks, indices, metals, commodities ,and crypto  Available for meta trader 5 Adjustable parameters I think that's it  inputs: For multiple timeframe analysis: adjust "analysis_timeframe"  accordingly "depth_of_retrenchments" represents how big the peaks or troughs are. "lookback " represents the most recent number of candlesticks to consider "linecolor " is the color of the lines "linewei
CypherNexus
Casey Nkalubo
지표
Cypher Pattern Detector A tool for automatic detection of Cypher harmonic patterns (XABCD) in financial charts. Overview The Cypher Pattern Detector identifies both bullish and bearish Cypher harmonic patterns in real time. It applies Fibonacci ratio validation and a quality scoring system to highlight patterns that closely match the defined structure. This helps traders observe and analyze potential market structures more consistently, without the need for manual drawing. Main Features Pattern
FREE
Account Flipper EA
Gabriel Matovu
Experts
ACCOUNT FLIPPER EA A trading bot for GBPUSD Lot size is calculated by  multiplying the lot factor by each 1000 USD on account.  Advisable to use account sizes of USD 1000 and above. Account types:   Hedge accounts, Standard accounts are preferred i.e. no commissions, Use well regulated brokers eg ICMarkets.  all this provides room for the strategy to work smoothly for stabilized results and removing the possibility of the model crashing. ADJUST The Time settings to your own time zone because the
FREE
PK Crash 3OO Light
Prudence Kiconco
Experts
PK Crash 300 Light  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 300 Index on the M2 Timeframe. The recommended deposit is 100 USD per 0.5 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 300 Light shows stable trading results. PK Crash 300 Light only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 300 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown. The Breakeven feature allows the EA to move the Stop loss to
Xau dripper
Allan Maurice Mwesigwa
Experts
XAU Dripper - Steady Gold Extraction Expert Advisor Drip by Drip. Trade by Trade. Consistent Growth. XAU Dripper is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor that extracts profits from the gold market with patience and discipline. Like water carving through stone, this EA doesn't force results — it lets them flow naturally through calculated, high-probability trades. The Dripper Philosophy I don't rush. I don't overtrade. I don't chase. Instead, I let the market come to me — waiting for perfect alig
Deviation Tracker
Derrick Akampurira
지표
Deviation Tracker Advanced: Master the Intraday Market with a Statistical Edge Stop guessing where the market will turn. Start trading with calculated precision. Deviation Tracker Advanced is a professional-grade, all-in-one toolkit for MetaTrader 5 designed to decode the daily price cycle. By analyzing price behavior relative to the daily open, this indicator provides a powerful statistical and visual framework for intraday traders. Originally a popular concept on Pine Script, this indicator ha
CYP Trade Manager Pro MT5
Joseph Okou
유틸리티
CYP Trade Manager Pro MT5: The Trader's Edge in Position Management Transform How You Manage Trades - Focus on What Matters Why Most Traders Fail - And How CYP Trade Manager Pro Solves It Many traders have solid entry strategies but lack proper trade management - the key difference between professionals and amateurs. CYP Trade Manager Pro handles the critical "after entry" phase of trading that most EAs ignore, giving you the edge that institutional traders use every day. Who Is It For Manual
Disable Autoscroll
Ampa Ndyamuhaki
유틸리티
If you’re constantly finding yourself annoyed by the need to manually disable auto scroll on every single chart window you open, you’re not alone. Many users share this frustration, especially when managing multiple charts during analysis or live trading. Fortunately, there’s a simple solution that can save you from this repetitive task: a handy script designed specifically to automatically disable auto-scroll across all open chart windows in your trading platform. The beauty of this script lies
Papa
Busingye Tusasirwe
5 (1)
Experts
Papa EA 버전 6.0 은 Big Boy 버전 3.0을 기반으로 합니다. 새로운 무역 아이디어와 기능이 추가되었습니다. 이것이 Papa EA를 Big Boy보다 훨씬 더 좋게 만듭니다. 생각해 보세요! 그리고 입력은 많이 변경되지 않았습니다. 이는 여전히 사용하기 매우 간단한 EA가 귀하의 손에 있다는 것을 의미합니다. BasicBalance를 55(또는 그 이상)로 변경하고 15분 EURUSD 차트에 EA를 설정하세요. >>> 실시간 PAPA EA 신호 <<< 입력은 다음과 같습니다. 1) ExpertComment(변경 가능) : 각 거래에 사용되는 기본 코멘트입니다. 2) ExpertMagic: BigBoy가 개시한 거래에 대한 고유 식별자 3) 패널 색상: 이 드롭다운을 사용하여 패널 색상을 변경합니다. 4) AutoLots: true인 경우 EA는 사용 가능한 잔액을 기반으로 로트의 자동 계산을 사용합니다. 5) FixLots(AutoLots==false
PK Crash 1OOO PRO
Prudence Kiconco
Experts
PK Crash 1000 PRO  is an EA designed specifically to trade Crash 1000 Index on the M1 Timeframe. It doesn't trade frequently but it offers a high return of profits with lesser risk. The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account. PK Crash 1000 PRO shows stable trading results. PK Crash 1000 PRO only trades one direction. It only sells thus profiting from the drops that occur in the Crash 1000 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and mini
PK Boom Crash Scalper RSI
Prudence Kiconco
Experts
PK Boom Crash Scalper RSI  is an EA designed specifically for scalping Boom and Crash Indices on the M1 Timeframe. The EA uses the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to open positions based on the Oversold and Overbought levels which can be adjusted to the users' preferences. Positions are opened after a spike or drop depending on the index being traded.  NB: This EA, unlike my other EA's, doesn't come with optimized parameters. It's up to the user to set it up according to their preferred
Fibo EA Digiteza
Martin Wandera
Experts
FIBO EA DESCRIPTION   FiboEA – The Intelligent Fibonacci Retracement Trader Unlock the true power of Fibonacci trading with Fibo EA , a precision-built Expert Advisor that goes far beyond standard retracement bots. Designed for professional traders , funded account challenges , and automated portfolio systems , Fibo EA combines smart Fibonacci logic , dynamic risk management , and automated trade protection — all in one seamless system. What Makes Fibo EA Different Most Fibonacci EAs just draw r
Candle Range Theory CRT
Derrick Akampurira
지표
CRT Pro: Multi-Timeframe Reversal System Unlock high-probability reversal setups with the precision of Candle Range Theory (CRT) combined with Advanced DSL Trend Analysis. The   CRT Multi-Timeframe System   is not just a signal indicator; it is a complete trading framework designed to identify "Liquidity Sweeps" and false breakouts—the exact moments institutional money enters the market. By filtering these powerful reversal patterns through a customizable Multi-Timeframe (MTF) engine and DSL (Di
Crash Wizard
Ronald Moses Mawanda
지표
Crash Wizard Indicator works on 1 Minute time frame of Crash 500 and Crash 1000 ONLY. This indicator will plot a Red (x) on the Drop candle . it will plot Green arrows as BUY entry signal and will plot orange (x) as multi-exit points. You the indicator is 85% Accurate . you may use it together with Price action. NOTE: To use the indicator , make sure you have an account with Deriv the only synthetics indices broker. DONT use it on any other assets.
Super Trend Master
Ronald Moses Mawanda
지표
As the name suggests,   it indicates the direction of the price movement in a market that is trending, that is following any particular path . It is plotted in stock price charts for investors to see marked current trend which is shown in red when prices have dipped and green when prices have risen. Input Parameters: CCI Indicator period ATR Indicator Period CCI Activation level Horizontal Shift of Indicator Bars Otherwise ; You can use the Default settings
Ash premium
Allan Maurice Mwesigwa
Experts
ASH PREMIUM               Dual-Strategy Breakout Expert Advisor for MT5 THIS IS A XAUUSD TRADING EA CONTACT AFTER PURCHASE FOR SET FILES PLEASE TURN SHOWVISUALS TO FALSE FOR FASTER BACKTEST KEY FEATURES Dual Independent Stra
Crash500 Spike Detector
Michael Onekgiu
지표
Crash500 Spike Detector v1.0 Crash500 spike detector prints Down non repaint Arrow for catching crash spikes. It is suitable for 1M time frame for majorly crash500  When the Red arrow prints, it indicates high probability of crash spikes downwards. Its pretty straight forward since I designed it to follow strong trends.  Use default settings, however, you can change the color of your chart background as may be appropriate. The system uses mathematical approach in to display statistical data inf
WaveTrend Pro
Francis Soddo Wetaka
지표
You need to revise your product description to comply with advertising policies that prohibit guaranteeing or hinting at profits. The current description uses phrases that could be interpreted as promises of financial gain, which violates these rules. Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Discover the Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator , a sophisticated technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. This indicator is designed to help traders better understand market dynamics by visualizing w
Three EMA Trend Entry
Francis Soddo Wetaka
지표
The 4 EMA Trend-Following Indicator This indicator is built on a framework of four Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) to help traders identify and follow market trends. The core components include a 200-period EMA to indicate the overall trend direction, as well as three 32-period EMAs applied to the high, low, and close prices. The system is designed to identify potential entry points within a prevailing trend. For a buy signal, the indicator visually marks when the price is above the 200 EMA
Trend X EA
Derrick Akampurira
Experts
The Evolution of Trend X EA Years of meticulously trading gold and mastering its every nuance inspired me to transform my proven strategies into an automated solution. A chance meeting with a like-minded programmer, equally passionate about the markets, sparked the creation of Trend X EA. What began as casual conversations about trading quickly evolved into a powerful partnership. Together, we combined my deep understanding of gold’s unique behavior with cutting-edge machine learning, leading to
Momentum Buddy
Ampa Ndyamuhaki
Experts
The Momentum Buddy uses momentum shift to identify trading opportunities. When the RSI crosses the 50 level from below, it indicates an upward shift in momentum. This shift is confirmed by the On Balance Volume ( OBV)  indicator. A buy order is placed.  When the RSI crosses the 50 level from above, it indicates a downward shift in momentum. This shift is confirmed by the On Balance Volume ( OBV)  indicator. A sell order is placed. Exits are entirely based on indicator values. The EA works better
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.67 (58)
지표
이 지표를 구매하면 제 프로페셔널 트레이드 매니저를 무료로 드립니다. 우선 이 거래 시스템이 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그 인디케이터가 아니라는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요합니다. 이는 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적인 것으로 만듭니다. 온라인 강좌, 설명서 및 프리셋 다운로드. "스마트 트렌드 트레이딩 시스템 MT5"은 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를 위해 맞춤형으로 제작된 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 10개 이상의 프리미엄 인디케이터를 결합하고 7개 이상의 견고한 거래 전략을 특징으로 하여 다양한 시장 조건에 대한 다목적 선택이 가능합니다. 트렌드 추종 전략: 효과적인 트렌드 추이를 타기 위한 정확한 진입 및 손절 관리를 제공합니다. 반전 전략: 잠재적인 트렌드 반전을 식별하여 트레이더가 범위 시장을 활용할 수 있게 합니다. 스캘핑 전략: 빠르고 정확한 데이 트레이딩 및 단기 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 안정성: 모든 인디케이터가 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그가 아니므로 신뢰
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (77)
지표
이 지표를 구매하신 분께는 다음과 같은 혜택이 무료로 제공됩니다: 각 거래를 자동으로 관리하고, 손절/익절 수준을 설정하며, 전략 규칙에 따라 거래를 종료하는 전용 도우미 툴 "Bomber Utility" 다양한 자산에 맞게 지표를 설정할 수 있는 셋업 파일(Set Files) "최소 위험", "균형 잡힌 위험", "관망 전략" 모드로 설정 가능한 Bomber Utility의 셋업 파일 이 전략을 빠르게 설치, 설정, 시작할 수 있도록 돕는 단계별 영상 매뉴얼 주의: 위의 모든 보너스를 받기 위해서는 MQL5 개인 메시지 시스템을 통해 판매자에게 연락해 주세요. 독창적인 커스텀 지표인 “Divergence Bomber(다이버전스 봄버)”를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 MACD 다이버전스(괴리) 전략을 기반으로 한 올인원(All-in-One) 거래 시스템입니다. 이 기술 지표의 주요 목적은 가격과 MACD 지표 간의 다이버전스를 감지하고, **향후 가격이 어느 방향으로 움직일지를 알려주는
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (35)
지표
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe 은 Smart Money Concepts(SMC)를 기반으로 개발된 실시간 시장 분석 도구입니다. 이 시스템은 트레이더가 시장 구조를 체계적으로 분석하고 전체적인 시장 방향을 더욱 명확하게 파악할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 시스템은 여러 시간대에서 반전 포인트(Reversal Points), 핵심 구역(Key Zones), 그리고 시장 구조(Market Structure)를 자동으로 분석하며, POI(Point of Interest), 노 리페인트(No Repaint) 신호, 자동 피보나치 레벨(Auto Fibonacci Levels)을 표시하여 되돌림(Pullback)과 반전 포인트를 정확하게 탐지할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 또한 실시간 신호와 알림을 통해 가격이 핵심 구역에 진입하거나 해당 구역에서 반전 신호가 발생하는 순간을 놓치지 않도록 보조합니다. 더불어 이 시스템은 인디케이터와 신호 시스템을 하나로
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
지표
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.19 (27)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
지표
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
지표
FX Power: 통화 강세 분석으로 더 스마트한 거래 결정을 개요 FX Power 는 어떤 시장 상황에서도 주요 통화와 금의 실제 강세를 이해하기 위한 필수 도구입니다. 강한 통화를 매수하고 약한 통화를 매도함으로써 FX Power 는 거래 결정을 단순화하고 높은 확률의 기회를 발견합니다. 트렌드를 따르거나 극단적인 델타 값을 사용해 반전을 예측하고자 한다면, 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 스타일에 완벽히 적응합니다. 단순히 거래하지 말고, FX Power 로 더 스마트하게 거래하세요. 1. FX Power가 거래자에게 매우 유용한 이유 통화와 금의 실시간 강세 분석 • FX Power 는 주요 통화와 금의 상대적 강세를 계산하고 표시하여 시장 역학에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공합니다. • 어떤 자산이 앞서고 있고 어떤 자산이 뒤처지는지 모니터링하여 보다 현명한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 포괄적인 멀티 타임프레임 뷰 • 단기, 중기 및 장기 타임프레임에서 통화와 금의 강세를
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
지표
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro는 MetaTrader 5용 전문 지표로, 트레이더가 진입 지점을 식별하고 리스크를 효과적으로 관리할 수 있도록 지원하기 위해 설계되었습니다. 이 지표는 시그널 감지 시스템, 자동 Entry/SL/TP 관리, 거래량 분석 및 실시간 성과 통계를 포함하는 포괄적인 분석 도구 세트를 제공합니다. 시스템 이해를 위한 사용자 가이드   |   기타 언어 사용자 가이드 주요 기능 시그널 감지 시스템 지표는 Price Action 분석 및 시장 구조를 기반으로 잠재적 진입 지점을 자동으로 감지합니다. 거래 기회 감지 시: - BUY 화살표(녹색) 또는 SELL 화살표(빨간색)가 차트에 표시됩니다 - 캔들이 색상으로 표시되어 시그널 영역을 식별합니다 - Entry/SL/TP 레벨이 자동으로 계산됩니다 시그널은 가격이 Entry 레벨에 도달할 때만 활성화되어, 시장에서 확인되지 않은 시그널을 필터링합니다. 지능형 Entry/SL/TP 관리 - Ent
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. 여기를 클릭하십시오. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Screener Indicator는 50$ 및 평생 동안만 사용할 수 있습니다.
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
지표
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
지표
Berma Bands(BBs) 지표는 시장 동향을 파악하고 이를 활용하려는 트레이더에게 귀중한 도구입니다. 가격과 BBs 간의 관계를 분석함으로써 트레이더는 시장이 추세 단계인지 범위 단계인지를 분별할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용을 알아보려면 [ Berma Home Blog ]를 방문하세요. 버마 밴드는 세 개의 뚜렷한 선으로 구성되어 있습니다. 어퍼 버마 밴드, 미들 버마 밴드, 로어 버마 밴드입니다. 이 선들은 가격 주위에 그려져 전체 추세에 대한 가격 움직임을 시각적으로 표현합니다. 이 밴드들 사이의 거리는 변동성과 잠재적인 추세 반전에 대한 통찰력을 제공할 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 각각에서 분리될 때, 그것은 종종 시장이 횡보 또는 범위 이동 기간에 접어들고 있음을 시사합니다. 이는 명확한 방향 편향이 없음을 나타냅니다. 트레이더는 이러한 기간 동안 추세를 파악하기 어려울 수 있으며 더 명확한 추세가 나타날 때까지 기다릴 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 단일 라인으로
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
지표
탁월한 기술적 지표인 Grabber를 소개합니다. 이 도구는 즉시 사용 가능한 “올인원(All-Inclusive)” 트레이딩 전략으로 작동합니다. 하나의 코드 안에 강력한 시장 기술 분석 도구, 매매 신호(화살표), 알림 기능, 푸시 알림이 통합되어 있습니다. 이 인디케이터를 구매하신 모든 분들께는 다음의 항목이 무료로 제공됩니다: Grabber 유틸리티: 오픈 포지션을 자동으로 관리하는 도구 단계별 영상 매뉴얼: 설치, 설정, 그리고 실제 거래 방법을 안내 맞춤형 세트 파일: 인디케이터를 빠르게 자동 설정하여 최고의 성과를 낼 수 있도록 도와줍니다 다른 전략은 이제 잊어버리세요! Grabber만이 여러분을 새로운 트레이딩의 정점으로 이끌어 줄 수 있습니다. Grabber 전략의 주요 특징: 거래 시간 프레임: M5부터 H4까지 거래 가능한 자산: 어떤 자산이든 사용 가능하지만, 제가 직접 테스트한 종목들을 추천드립니다 (GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, AU
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
지표
MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
지표
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
지표
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
지표
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ,   Stochastic   의 힘을 하나의 포괄적인 지표로 결합하여 트레이딩 잠재력을 극대화하는 궁극의 트레이딩 도구   인 Quantum TrendPulse를   소개합니다. 정밀성과 효율성을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 지표는 시장 추세, 모멘텀 변화, 최적의 진입 및 종료 지점을 자신 있게 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 주요 특징: SuperTrend 통합:   주요 시장 추세를 쉽게 따라가고 수익성의 물결을 타세요. RSI 정밀도:   매수 과다 및 매도 과다 수준을 감지하여 시장 반전 시점을 파악하는 데 적합하며 SuperTrend 필터로 사용 가능 확률적 정확도:   변동성이 큰 시장에서 숨겨진 기회를 찾기 위해 확률적 진동   을 활용하고 SuperTrend의 필터로 사용 다중 시간대 분석:   M5부터 H1 또는 H4까지 다양한 시간대에 걸쳐 시장을 최신 상태로 유지하세요. 맞춤형 알림:   맞춤형 거래 조건이 충족되면
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
지표
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
지표
훌륭한 백테스트, 환상적인 숫자로 입증된 실제 계정 성능, 그리고 모든 곳에 퍼져 있는 통계를 자랑하는 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 자주 구매하셨습니까? 하지만 사용 후에는 결국 계좌를 날려버리셨나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 신호가 왜 처음 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 그것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 매뉴얼 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 액세스 전용 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 시장을 보는 새로운 방법 RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 로서, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 우리는 기술 분석 및 트레이딩 계획 을 제공하여 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더 까지 모든 트레이더가 성공할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하는 데 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 우리는 차트에서 의미 없
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
지표
트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
지표
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
지표
자동화된 수요 및 공급 구역의 차세대. 모든 차트에서 작동하는 새롭고 혁신적인 알고리즘. 모든 구역은 시장의 가격 움직임에 따라 동적으로 생성됩니다. 두 가지 유형의 경고 --> 1)가격이 영역에 도달할 때 2)새로운 영역이 형성될 때 당신은 더 이상 쓸모없는 지표를 얻을 수 없습니다. 입증된 결과로 완벽한 거래 전략을 얻을 수 있습니다.     새로운 기능:     가격이 공급/수요 영역에 도달하면 경고     새로운 공급/수요 구역이 생성되면 알림     푸시 알림 알림     핍의 영역 너비 레이블     기동특무부대에 한 번 더 시간이 주어집니다. 따라서 현재보다 위의 2개의 시간 프레임 대신 현재보다 높은 3개의 시간 프레임을 볼 수 있습니다.     Alerts/Zones/MTF 기능을 활성화/비활성화하는 버튼 당신이 얻는 이점:     거래에서 감정을 제거하십시오.     거래 항목을 객관화하십시오.     높은 확률 설정을 사용하여 수익
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
지표
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
지표
TREND FLOW PRO TREND FLOW PRO 는 시장의 방향을 표시하는 리페인트 없는(Non-Repainting) 지표입니다. 추세 전환뿐만 아니라 주요 시장 참여자의 최초 및 반복 진입을 식별합니다. 차트의 BOS 표시는 실제 추세 전환과 상위 타임프레임의 핵심 레벨을 나타냅니다. 데이터는 리페인트되지 않으며 각 캔들 종료 후에도 차트에 그대로 남아 있습니다. 개인 메시지를 통해 전략 예제가 포함된 자세한 PDF 가이드 를 요청하고 받아보세요. 지표의 주요 구성 요소: BOS FLOW – 추세 파동과 실제 추세 전환을 나타냅니다. 이는 대형 시장 참여자의 진입과 그 존재에 대한 확인을 의미하며, 숫자로 표시됩니다. BOS FILL – 추세 방향에 따라 캔들을 색칠합니다. “대형 플레이어”가 시장에 진입하는 구간과 추세가 전환되는 지점을 표시합니다. 신호 레벨: BOS – 강도가 명확하지 않은 참여자의 진입(대개 메인 추세 내 조정 구간). Move SL – 대형 참여자가
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
지표
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
지표
SuperScalp Pro – 고급 다중 필터 스캘핑 인디케이터 시스템 SuperScalp Pro는 클래식 Supertrend와 여러 지능형 확인 필터를 결합한 고급 스캘핑 인디케이터 시스템입니다. 해당 인디케이터는 M1부터 H4까지 모든 타임프레임에서 효율적으로 작동하며, 특히 XAUUSD, BTCUSD 및 주요 외환 통화쌍에 적합합니다. 독립형 시스템으로 사용하거나 기존 거래 전략에 유연하게 통합할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 11개 이상의 필터를 통합하며, 빠른/느린 EMA, 추세 판별용 3개의 EMA, EMA 기울기(EMA slope), RSI, ADX, 거래량(Volume), VWAP, 볼린저 밴드 돌파(Bollinger Bands Breakout) 및 MACD 다이버전스 필터 등을 포함합니다. 스마트 캔들 필터는 캔들 종가를 확인하여 약한 신호를 제거하고, 3 EMA와 MACD 다이버전스 필터를 결합한 추세 인식 메커니즘은 더 높은 승률의 신호를 선별하는 데 도움을 줍니
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
지표
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
지표
현재 33% 할인! 초보자나 전문 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 보조지표는 우리가 다수의 독창적 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합한 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 이 업데이트를 통해 이중 시간대를 표시할 수 있습니다. 더 높은 TF를 표시할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 차트 TF와 더 높은 TF 모두를 표시할 수 있습니다: 중첩 영역 표시. 모든 Supply Demand 트레이더들이 좋아할 것입니다. :) 중요한 정보 공개 Advanced Supply Demand의 잠재력을 극대화하려면 다음을 방문하십시오. https://www.mql5.com/ko/blogs/post/720245   진입 또는 목표의 명확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아냄으로 해서 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 새로운 알고리즘을 기반으로 매수자와 매도자 간의 잠재적인 불균형을 훨씬 더 쉽게 분간할 수 있습니다. 왜냐하면 가장 강한 공급영역과 가장 강한 수요 영역과 과거에 어떻게 진행 되었는지를(이전
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Edri extreme points Buy Sell
Allan Maurice Mwesigwa
지표
Edri Extreme Points Buy & Sell A reversal-based entry indicator designed to identify high-probability turning points in the market. How to Use Green arrow (Buy signal): Appears below the candle when conditions favour a potential bullish reversal. Consider entering long positions. Red arrow (Sell signal): Appears above the candle when conditions favour a potential bearish reversal. Consider entering short positions. Optional Mean Reversion Bands Enable this feature in the settings to display dyna
Xau dripper
Allan Maurice Mwesigwa
Experts
XAU Dripper - Steady Gold Extraction Expert Advisor Drip by Drip. Trade by Trade. Consistent Growth. XAU Dripper is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor that extracts profits from the gold market with patience and discipline. Like water carving through stone, this EA doesn't force results — it lets them flow naturally through calculated, high-probability trades. The Dripper Philosophy I don't rush. I don't overtrade. I don't chase. Instead, I let the market come to me — waiting for perfect alig
Ash premium
Allan Maurice Mwesigwa
Experts
ASH PREMIUM               Dual-Strategy Breakout Expert Advisor for MT5 THIS IS A XAUUSD TRADING EA CONTACT AFTER PURCHASE FOR SET FILES PLEASE TURN SHOWVISUALS TO FALSE FOR FASTER BACKTEST KEY FEATURES Dual Independent Stra
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변