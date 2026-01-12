Fibo Time

 Fibo Time  - The 4th Dimension of Trading : Unlock the power of Fibonacci Time Zones. While 90% of traders focus only on PRICE, the true edge lies in TIME.

Fibo Time  is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is built on the core principle that markets move in rhythmic cycles. By identifying significant High and Low pivots, the EA projects specific Fibonacci time ratios into the future to pinpoint potential market turning points or acceleration zones.

Unlike standard indicators that lag behind price, Time is leading . This EA waits for the exact second the "Time Window" opens and executes based on the market's structure relative to the original pivot.

 Key Strategy Concepts

  • Time > Price :
Uses advanced time projection ratios (0.618, 1.618, 2.618, 4.236) to find trading windows.

  • Pivot Analysis:
Automatically scans the last 24 hours (configurable) to find the most significant market structure points.

  • Adaptive Direction:

Trades Reversals when price is over-extended at a Time Zone.

Trades  Continuations  when price validates the trend at a Time Zone.

Institutional-Grade Risk Management
  • This EA has been rigorously stress-tested to meet strict MQL5 Marketplace standards. It includes advanced safety features:
  • Smart Margin Protection: Automatically reduces lot sizes if your account margin is low, preventing dangerous Stop Outs.
  • Volume Limit Checks: Respects broker-specific volume limits to ensure trade execution reliability.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Calculates risk based on % of Equity, protecting your capital during drawdowns.
  • Anti-Spam Execution: Intelligent order handling prevents log flooding and server bans.
Recommendations :
  •    Symbol: Optimized for EURUSD (Liquidity is key for time precision).
  •    Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) is recommended for the most reliable pivot detection.
  •    Account Type: Works on Netting and Hedging accounts. ECN/Low Spread broker recommended.
  •    Minimum Deposit: $100 recommended (can run on less with 0.01 lots).
  •    VPS: A VPS is highly recommended to ensure the EA catches the exact "Time Window" signals 24/7.

Key Parameters
  •    RiskPercent: Percentage of equity to risk per trade (e.g., 1.0%).
  •    LookbackHours: How far back to search for the master Pivot (Default: 24).
  •    Fibo Ratios: Customizable time multipliers (Classic Golden Ratio 1.618 included).
  •    TimeWindowSec: Precision window for trade entry (Default: 60 seconds).
  •    StopLoss/TakeProfit: Virtual pip-based targets management.


