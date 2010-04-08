SMC Gold master

SMC GOLD MASTER – Institutional Smart Money Concept Engine for Gold and Beyond

SMC GOLD MASTER is a professional-grade Smart Money Concept (SMC) trading engine designed for serious traders who want to read market structure with institutional clarity.
It automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Liquidity Zones, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — creating a complete visual map of how price truly moves.

SMC GOLD MASTER helps traders identify high-probability zones where large players accumulate or distribute positions.
It adapts to Gold (XAUUSD) and performs with the same precision on Forex, Indices, and Crypto instruments.

Main Features

1. Institutional Market Structure Logic

  • Detects BOS and CHoCH in real time.

  • Visualizes structural shifts for clear trend identification.

  • Aligns your entries with true institutional order flow.

2. Liquidity & Imbalance Mapping

  • Automatically marks Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and liquidity pools.

  • Highlights zones where institutional activity is likely.

  • Anticipates stop hunts, reversals, and continuation setups.

3. Adaptive Order Block Detection

  • Locates bullish and bearish Order Blocks with accuracy.

  • Includes custom filters for wick size, candle body ratio, and confirmation type.

  • Zero repainting and compatible with all major symbols.

4. Multi-Timeframe Confluence Engine

  • Analyzes higher timeframe (HTF) structure while trading lower timeframes.

  • Displays synchronized directional bias from M1 to D1.

  • Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders seeking top-down clarity.

5. Visual Dashboard & Smart Alerts

  • Clean dashboard showing live market structure and trade zones.

  • Alerts for BOS, CHoCH, OB, FVG, and liquidity sweeps.

  • Supports popup, sound, mobile, and email notifications.

Precision on Gold (XAUUSD)

SMC GOLD MASTER is optimized for Gold’s fast market conditions.
It tracks institutional sweeps, reversal zones, and continuation structures with precision across London and New York sessions.
You’ll get consistent structure updates even during high volatility phases.

Also compatible with:

  • Forex: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD

  • Indices: NAS100, US30, GER40

  • Crypto: BTCUSD, ETHUSD

Suggested Trading Approach

  1. Identify a CHoCH near a liquidity grab.

  2. Confirm alignment with higher timeframe bias.

  3. Wait for a clean Order Block or FVG mitigation zone.

  4. Place entry with a stop below structure and partial take profit at next liquidity zone.

This mirrors institutional logic and is particularly effective on Gold due to its liquidity-driven movement.

Alerts and Notifications

  • Break of Structure (BOS)

  • Change of Character (CHoCH)

  • Bullish / Bearish Order Block

  • Fair Value Gap (FVG)

  • Liquidity Sweep Confirmation

All alert types are fully customizable and can be sent through any notification channel.


Best Settings

Category Recommended
Symbol XAUUSD (Gold)
Other Markets Forex, Indices, Crypto
Timeframes M1–M15 (Scalping), M30–H1 (Intraday), H4–D1 (Swing)
Sessions London, New York
Chart Type Candlestick

Who Benefits

  • SMC traders seeking automated market structure recognition

  • Gold scalpers and swing traders

  • Traders tired of repainting or inaccurate SMC indicators

  • Learners who want a clear visual understanding of institutional behavior

Technical Information

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Type: Indicator / SMC Engine

  • Repainting: None

  • Performance: Lightweight, fast, and stable

  • Compatibility: Works with all brokers and account types

Summary

SMC GOLD MASTER is not just an indicator — it’s a complete Smart Money Concept engine that reveals the structure and liquidity logic behind every move.
It helps you trade with confidence, precision, and the perspective of institutional players — across Gold, Forex, Indices, and Crypto.

Trade with structure. Trade with purpose. Trade with SMC GOLD MASTER.


