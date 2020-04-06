Goldilocks GG — The Ultimate Precision Scalper

Goldilocks GG is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed to dominate gold (XAU/USD) and other volatile markets with precision scalping, adaptive intelligence, and powerful risk control. Built for traders who demand speed, consistency, and profitability, it combines cutting-edge entry logic with smart filters that adapt to any market condition.

Key Advantages

Works on Gold & Beyond – Optimized for XAU/USD , but flexible enough to trade major Forex pairs, indices, and even crypto with adjustable settings.

Lightning-Fast Scalping – Captures small but frequent moves on low timeframes (M1–M15) with rapid execution and minimal latency.

Adaptive to Market Conditions – Dynamically shifts between momentum bursts , mean-reversion , and breakout scalping depending on volatility and trend.

Strict Risk Protection – Every trade is backed by a hard stop-loss, equity protection, daily drawdown guard, and trailing profit system.

Maximizes Profits, Minimizes Risk – Uses multi-target take-profits, breakeven shifts, and smart trailing stops to secure gains while cutting losing trades early.

Session & Spread Filters – Trades only in the best market conditions, avoiding high spreads, news spikes, and low-volume hours.

Broker-Smart Execution – Automatically adapts to broker contract sizes, lot steps, and symbol variations ( XAUUSD , GOLD , XAUUSD.a , etc.).

Features at a Glance

Gold-only mode with optional multi-market support

Multi-timeframe entry confirmation (M1–H1)

Advanced filters: spread, volatility, session, trend, ADX, round numbers

Risk-based or fixed lot sizing

Partial profit taking with flexible TP levels

Trailing stop & breakeven engine

Built-in equity protector & daily trade caps

Simple on-chart dashboard with live stats

Why Goldilocks GG?

Like its name, Goldilocks GG is designed to be “just right” for every condition. It’s aggressive enough to scalp profits on fast markets like gold, yet disciplined with iron-clad risk management to protect your account. Whether you’re trading gold, forex majors, indices, or crypto, Goldilocks GG adapts to maximize your edge.



