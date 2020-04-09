Copy Trade Server Pro MT5

Slave Link >> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160092

CopyTrade Server is a lightweight, reliable local trade copier for MetaTrader 5 that mirrors positions from a Master account to one or more Slave accounts using a fast shared-file mechanism. It is designed for signal providers, account managers, and traders who need precise synchronization of trades with flexible delay and lot control.

Main concept
Role: Works as the Slave side of a local copy trading setup and receives trades from a Master EA that writes orders to a common file.

Connection is done via a simple Master ID and shared file name, so you can attach the Slave to any MT5 account and instantly start copying.

The EA is fully compatible with any symbol and broker (hedging accounts), and you can run it on any chart and timeframe.
Easy to Use.

Core features
Millisecond-timer engine for frequent updates and smooth synchronization of open positions between Master and Slave.

Copies market positions together with stop loss and take profit, and automatically updates SL/TP on the Slave whenever they change on the Master.

Built-in symbol prefix option (e.g. “-v”, “.m”, “.pro”) to easily map different broker symbol names between Master and Slave accounts.

Risk and volume control
Lot multiplier (xLot) to scale position size up or down relative to the Master, with automatic checking of broker min/max lot and step.

Optional reverse mode (Revert) to mirror trades in the opposite direction, useful for hedging or inverse strategies.

Maximum slippage filter (MaxSlippage) to avoid copying trades when price has moved too far from the Master, helping to reduce bad fills.

Smart copy logic (CopyAfter & history)
CopyAfter parameter allows delayed copying: the Slave can start copying only after the Master has opened a certain number of active positions, acting like a built-in safety buffer.

The EA can ignore positions that were opened before the Slave was attached, so you can choose to copy only “fresh” trades from your start time.

Internal history cache (HistoryDays) prevents duplicate copying of already closed trades by checking both current positions and account history.

Ease of use and monitoring
Clear on-chart status panel showing version, Master ID, file path, prefix, lot multiplier, CopyAfter value, magic number, update speed, history days, and EA start time.

Single Magic Number (SlaveMagic) for easy tracking and management of copied trades in the terminal.

Simple input set: just set Master_ID, SymbolPrefix (if needed), lot multiplier, CopyAfter, and you are ready to go.

You can use CopyTrade Slave as part of your own private signal distribution, prop account mirroring, or multi-account management solution where fast, controlled, and transparent copying of trades is essential.
