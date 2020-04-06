Hedge Scalping Expert XAUUSD

The XAUUSD Hedge Scalping Expert is an automated Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold).

It uses a hedging structure by opening BUY and SELL positions simultaneously and executes trades automatically according to predefined rules.

This Expert Advisor is not a signal service and does not guarantee results.

System Overview

Expert Advisor: XAUUSD Hedge Scalping Expert

Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M1

Trading Approach: Hedging · Scalping · Re-Entry

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Operation

At start, two positions are opened simultaneously (BUY and SELL).

Each position is opened with an initial stop-loss.

A step-based trailing stop is activated only after a defined profit threshold is reached.

Stop-Loss Trailing

Start point (profit in points)

Distance from current price

Step size (step-based adjustment)

Re-Entry

Automatic re-entry above or below the last close price, handled separately for BUY and SELL.

Chart Display

Live profit for BUY positions, live profit for SELL positions, total profit (open + closed), closed trades today, and total closed trades by history (by Magic Number).

Commission

Commissions are taken into account. If not provided by the broker or tester, they can be calculated internally based on lot size.

Notice

Hedging strategies may result in floating drawdowns.

Trading Forex and CFDs involves risk.

No investment advice. Demo testing is recommended.