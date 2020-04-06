Hedge Scalping Expert XAUUSD
- Experts
- Mahmud Hisso
The XAUUSD Hedge Scalping Expert is an automated Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold).
It uses a hedging structure by opening BUY and SELL positions simultaneously and executes trades automatically according to predefined rules.
This Expert Advisor is not a signal service and does not guarantee results.
System Overview
Expert Advisor: XAUUSD Hedge Scalping Expert
Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M1
Trading Approach: Hedging · Scalping · Re-Entry
Platform: MetaTrader 4
Operation
At start, two positions are opened simultaneously (BUY and SELL).
Each position is opened with an initial stop-loss.
A step-based trailing stop is activated only after a defined profit threshold is reached.
Stop-Loss Trailing
Start point (profit in points)
Distance from current price
Step size (step-based adjustment)
Re-Entry
Automatic re-entry above or below the last close price, handled separately for BUY and SELL.
Chart Display
Live profit for BUY positions, live profit for SELL positions, total profit (open + closed), closed trades today, and total closed trades by history (by Magic Number).
Commission
Commissions are taken into account. If not provided by the broker or tester, they can be calculated internally based on lot size.
Notice
Hedging strategies may result in floating drawdowns.
Trading Forex and CFDs involves risk.
No investment advice. Demo testing is recommended.