Loss-Cut & Break-Even Risk Monitor for Averaging Traders (MT5)

RED ZONE Monitor is a risk management indicator for traders who use

averaging, scaling-in, or multiple open positions.

It visually displays:

The loss-cut (liquidation) risk zone

The break-even price

Based on current open positions, lots, and margin conditions

This indicator does not provide entry signals.

It does not promise profits.

It shows where your account actually fails if price moves against you.

What RED ZONE Monitor Does

Combines multiple open positions (including averaging)

Calculates the liquidation risk zone based on margin level

Displays the RED ZONE directly on the chart

Shows the break-even price for the current position set

Updates dynamically as positions are added or reduced

You can instantly see:

How close you are to forced liquidation

Where recovery (break-even) actually is

Whether further averaging still makes sense

Key Features

✅ RED ZONE (loss-cut risk zone) visualization

✅ Break-even price line display

✅ Supports multiple positions / averaging

✅ User-adjustable margin level settings

✅ Clean, minimal chart design

✅ No signals, no predictions, no repainting

Margin Level Settings

Margin level is fully configurable

Can be adjusted to match your broker’s stop-out rules

Works with different leverage and broker conditions

This ensures the displayed risk reflects your real trading environment.

Who This Is For

Traders using averaging or grid-style entries

Traders holding multiple simultaneous positions

Traders who want to see risk before it becomes irreversible

Experienced traders who prefer visual risk confirmation

Who This Is NOT For

❌ Signal seekers

❌ Automated trading systems

❌ Guaranteed profit tools

RED ZONE Monitor shows reality, not forecasts.

Demo Version

A demo version is available.

Core visual features are enabled

Some functions are limited in the demo version

Use the demo to confirm behavior with your broker and symbols.

Platform

✅ MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MT4 version planned in future updates

Notes

Results depend on broker conditions, leverage, and margin rules

Always verify your broker’s specifications

Risk management remains the trader’s responsibility

Summary

RED ZONE Monitor answers one critical question:

“If price keeps moving against me, where do I actually lose everything?”

If you average into positions,

this is the line you should never ignore.