- 지표
- Denis Hamza
- 버전: 1.1
- 활성화: 5
XagusdHamzai85pattern – Visual Pattern Detector for XAGUSD
XagusdHamzai85pattern is a purely visual Expert Advisor designed for advanced technical analysis of Silver (XAGUSD).
It does not open any trades: its purpose is to clearly and instantly display price action patterns directly on the chart, making it ideal for backtesting, pattern study, and manual decision support.
Detected Patterns
The EA automatically detects and draws signals for the following classic patterns:
-
Bullish & Bearish Engulfing
-
Bullish & Bearish Pin Bars
-
Inside Bar with breakout
-
Double Top & Double Bottom
Each pattern is displayed only on closed candles, avoiding repainting and false signals.
Customization
Adjustable parameters include:
-
Enable / disable arrows
-
Visual arrow offset
-
Arrow line width
-
Double Top / Bottom tolerance
-
EMA and ATR periods
Main Features
✔ Works only on XAGUSD (Silver)
✔ No automated trading (zero trading risk)
✔ BUY / SELL arrows drawn directly on the chart
✔ Separate visual markers for each pattern
✔ Compatible with MT5 Strategy Tester
✔ Uses EMA 50 / EMA 200 and ATR for market context
✔ Lightweight, stable, and non-intrusive code