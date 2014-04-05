US30 breakout AI support

US30 NY Session Breakout Detector (AI-Supported)

US30 NY Session Breakout Detector is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator designed exclusively for US30 (Dow Jones) traders who focus on New York session volatility and breakout trading.
It combines session-based market structure, fake breakout filtering, and an AI-style confidence engine to deliver precise, high-quality breakout signals.

Core Concept

The indicator automatically tracks the pre-New York session high and low (Asian + London sessions) and monitors price action during the New York trading session.
When price breaks these key levels with sufficient strength, the indicator identifies real breakouts, filters fake moves, and assigns an AI confidence score to each signal.

AI Precision Confidence System

Each breakout signal is evaluated using a multi-factor AI-style model that analyzes:

  • Breakout strength relative to volatility (ATR-based)

  • Candle body quality and structure

  • Volume momentum (price expansion proxy)

  • Timing within the NY session (early session priority)

  • Short-term price action alignment

Every signal receives a confidence score (0–100%) and a clear quality label:

  • EXCELLENT

  • HIGH

  • MODERATE

  • LOW

This allows traders to focus only on high-probability setups and avoid weak or late entries.

Signal Types

The indicator visually distinguishes between real and fake breakouts:

  • Buy Breakout – Strong break above pre-NY high

  • Fake Buy – False upside breakout with rejection

  • Sell Breakout – Strong break below pre-NY low

  • Fake Sell – False downside breakout with rejection

All signals are displayed using modern arrows, breakout boxes, and confidence-colored labels.


