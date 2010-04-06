Jvh Trading Information
- 유틸리티
- Jeremy Nicolaj Van Hoorn
- 버전: 3.35
- 업데이트됨: 6 1월 2026
JVH Trading Information Panel v3.39
📊 Professional Trading Dashboard for MetaTrader 4
The JVH Trading Information Panel is a powerful and easy-to-use information dashboard for MetaTrader 4.
It gives traders a clear, real-time overview of account performance, risk, drawdown and trading statistics — all in one clean panel on the chart.
Designed for retail traders and prop-firm traders (FTMO, FundedNext, etc.).
✅ Key Advantages
🔴 Live Drawdown (Equity-Based)
-
Drawdown is calculated using equity, not balance.
-
Includes open trades.
-
Updates live on every tick.
-
Fully compliant with prop-firm rules.
📅 Accurate Daily, Weekly, Monthly & Yearly P/L
-
Period P/L is based on closed trades only (net profit).
-
Values update immediately after a trade closes.
-
No more jumping or incorrect numbers.
📉 Advanced Drawdown Tracking
-
Current Drawdown (Live) – real-time risk right now.
-
Daily Max Drawdown – worst drawdown reached today.
-
Current Daily Drawdown – live drawdown from today’s equity peak.
-
Weekly Max Drawdown – worst drawdown reached this week.
-
Current Weekly Drawdown – live drawdown from weekly peak.
💰 Correct Profit Calculations
-
Commission and swap are fully included.
-
Net results (profit + swap + commission).
-
Works correctly on Normal, Cent and Micro accounts.
🧾 Full Trade History Statistics
-
Total trades, win rate, profit factor.
-
Average win / average loss.
-
Largest win / largest loss.
-
Total commission and swap costs.
🎯 Perfect for Prop Firms
-
Equity-based drawdown logic.
-
Daily and weekly reset handling.
-
Clear risk visibility at all times.
🎨 Clean & Professional Interface
-
Solid background panel (chart not visible behind).
-
Title always at the top.
-
Clear columns and spacing.
-
Color-coded values for quick decision making.
-
Automatically resizes with chart.
⚙️ Input Parameters
General Settings
-
InpCorner
Panel position on the chart (top/bottom, left/right).
-
InpXOffset / InpYOffset
Adjust panel position in pixels.
-
InpUpdateEverySec
Refresh interval for the panel (seconds).
Layout & Style
-
InpPanelWidth
Panel width (auto or fixed).
-
InpPanelHeight
Panel height.
-
InpFontName
Font used in the panel (default: Consolas).
-
InpFontSize
Text size for values.
-
InpTitleSize
Text size for the title.
Account & Money Settings
-
InpAccountMode
Account type selection:
-
AUTO (automatic detection)
-
NORMAL
-
CENT
-
MICRO
-
-
InpMoneyDivider
Money scaling factor (automatically handled in AUTO mode).
-
InpMoneyDigits
Number of decimals shown for money values.
Spread Settings
-
InpLowSpreadPips
Spread threshold for green color.
-
InpMedSpreadPips
Spread threshold for orange color.
🛡️ Stability & Performance
-
No repainting issues.
-
No flickering values.
-
No heavy calculations on every tick.
-
Stable on all MT4 builds.
-
Safe object handling (no leftover objects).
🎯 Who Is This Panel For?
-
Day traders & swing traders
-
Prop-firm traders
-
Forex, indices, metals & crypto traders
-
Anyone who wants clear risk control on MT4
🚀 Summary
JVH Trading Information Panel v3.39 gives you:
-
Full control over risk & drawdown
-
Clear insight into performance
-
A professional trading dashboard ready for serious trading