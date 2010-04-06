📊 Professional Trading Dashboard for MetaTrader 4

The JVH Trading Information Panel is a powerful and easy-to-use information dashboard for MetaTrader 4.

It gives traders a clear, real-time overview of account performance, risk, drawdown and trading statistics — all in one clean panel on the chart.

Designed for retail traders and prop-firm traders (FTMO, FundedNext, etc.).

✅ Key Advantages

🔴 Live Drawdown (Equity-Based)

Drawdown is calculated using equity , not balance.

Includes open trades .

Updates live on every tick .

Fully compliant with prop-firm rules.

📅 Accurate Daily, Weekly, Monthly & Yearly P/L

Period P/L is based on closed trades only (net profit).

Values update immediately after a trade closes .

No more jumping or incorrect numbers.

📉 Advanced Drawdown Tracking

Current Drawdown (Live) – real-time risk right now.

Daily Max Drawdown – worst drawdown reached today.

Current Daily Drawdown – live drawdown from today’s equity peak.

Weekly Max Drawdown – worst drawdown reached this week.

Current Weekly Drawdown – live drawdown from weekly peak.

💰 Correct Profit Calculations

Commission and swap are fully included .

Net results (profit + swap + commission).

Works correctly on Normal, Cent and Micro accounts.

🧾 Full Trade History Statistics

Total trades, win rate, profit factor.

Average win / average loss.

Largest win / largest loss.

Total commission and swap costs.

🎯 Perfect for Prop Firms

Equity-based drawdown logic.

Daily and weekly reset handling.

Clear risk visibility at all times.

🎨 Clean & Professional Interface

Solid background panel (chart not visible behind).

Title always at the top.

Clear columns and spacing.

Color-coded values for quick decision making.

Automatically resizes with chart.

⚙️ Input Parameters

General Settings

InpCorner

Panel position on the chart (top/bottom, left/right).

InpXOffset / InpYOffset

Adjust panel position in pixels.

InpUpdateEverySec

Refresh interval for the panel (seconds).

Layout & Style

InpPanelWidth

Panel width (auto or fixed).

InpPanelHeight

Panel height.

InpFontName

Font used in the panel (default: Consolas).

InpFontSize

Text size for values.

InpTitleSize

Text size for the title.

Account & Money Settings

InpAccountMode

Account type selection: AUTO (automatic detection) NORMAL CENT MICRO

InpMoneyDivider

Money scaling factor (automatically handled in AUTO mode).

InpMoneyDigits

Number of decimals shown for money values.

Spread Settings

InpLowSpreadPips

Spread threshold for green color.

InpMedSpreadPips

Spread threshold for orange color.

🛡️ Stability & Performance

No repainting issues.

No flickering values.

No heavy calculations on every tick.

Stable on all MT4 builds.

Safe object handling (no leftover objects).

🎯 Who Is This Panel For?

Day traders & swing traders

Prop-firm traders

Forex, indices, metals & crypto traders

Anyone who wants clear risk control on MT4

🚀 Summary

JVH Trading Information Panel v3.39 gives you: