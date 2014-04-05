Market Variation Pro
- 지표
- Maicon Fernando Cabral Pereira
- 버전: 1.5
- 업데이트됨: 26 9월 2025
- 활성화: 5
Market Variation Pro (MVP) is a unique indicator in the market, easy to use and configure, and works on any time frame and any asset.
It calculates the average percentage variation of any asset over a defined period.
Unlike indicators that only analyze the closing price, MVP considers the entire price range, providing a more comprehensive view of market behavior.
Main functionalities
-
Volatility measurement
-
Quantifies average volatility in percentage terms
-
Compares volatility across different assets and timeframes
-
Helps identify periods of higher or lower market activity
-
-
Momentum analysis
-
Provides statistics on how many periods closed higher or lower
-
Allows observation of short and medium-term market trends
-
Offers objective statistical data on price movement
-
-
Risk management
-
Supports position sizing based on average volatility
-
Enables configuring stops and targets according to the asset’s typical variation
-
Assists in adjusting parameters for algorithmic strategies
-
-
Multi-timeframe comparison
-
Allows analysis on timeframes other than the current chart
-
Enables comparison of volatility between different periods
-
Configurable parameters
-
InpPeriodo (1–500): number of candles considered in the calculation (default: 14)
-
InpTimeframe: timeframe used for calculations (default: current chart)
-
InpIncludeCurrentCandle: defines whether the current candle is included (default: true)
-
InpVariacaoTimeframe: timeframe used to calculate the period variation (default: D1)
Information panel (top-right corner of the chart)
-
MVP: main value of the average percentage variation
-
TF: timeframe analyzed
-
P: number of periods used
-
Up: number of candles that closed higher
-
Down: number of candles that closed lower
-
Symbol: asset under analysis
-
Period Variation: performance in the selected timeframe (color-coded for positive, negative, or neutral)
Practical applications
-
Identify suitable periods for entering trades
-
Adjust position size according to average volatility
-
Define stops and realistic targets based on typical asset behavior
-
Filter market scenarios with extreme or very low volatility
Compatibility
Works with any asset available in MetaTrader 5 (Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Crypto).
Lightweight and stable, can be used on multiple charts simultaneously.
Simple configuration, ready to use within moments.