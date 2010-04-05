Market Variation Pro

Market Variation Pro (MVP) is a unique indicator in the market, easy to use and configure, and works on any time frame and any asset.
It calculates the average percentage variation of any asset over a defined period.

Unlike indicators that only analyze the closing price, MVP considers the entire price range, providing a more comprehensive view of market behavior.

Main functionalities

  • Volatility measurement

    • Quantifies average volatility in percentage terms

    • Compares volatility across different assets and timeframes

    • Helps identify periods of higher or lower market activity

  • Momentum analysis

    • Provides statistics on how many periods closed higher or lower

    • Allows observation of short and medium-term market trends

    • Offers objective statistical data on price movement

  • Risk management

    • Supports position sizing based on average volatility

    • Enables configuring stops and targets according to the asset’s typical variation

    • Assists in adjusting parameters for algorithmic strategies

  • Multi-timeframe comparison

    • Allows analysis on timeframes other than the current chart

    • Enables comparison of volatility between different periods

Configurable parameters

  • InpPeriodo (1–500): number of candles considered in the calculation (default: 14)

  • InpTimeframe: timeframe used for calculations (default: current chart)

  • InpIncludeCurrentCandle: defines whether the current candle is included (default: true)

  • InpVariacaoTimeframe: timeframe used to calculate the period variation (default: D1)

Information panel (top-right corner of the chart)

  • MVP: main value of the average percentage variation

  • TF: timeframe analyzed

  • P: number of periods used

  • Up: number of candles that closed higher

  • Down: number of candles that closed lower

  • Symbol: asset under analysis

  • Period Variation: performance in the selected timeframe (color-coded for positive, negative, or neutral)

Practical applications

  • Identify suitable periods for entering trades

  • Adjust position size according to average volatility

  • Define stops and realistic targets based on typical asset behavior

  • Filter market scenarios with extreme or very low volatility

Compatibility
Works with any asset available in MetaTrader 5 (Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Crypto).
Lightweight and stable, can be used on multiple charts simultaneously.
Simple configuration, ready to use within moments.


