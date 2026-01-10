GoldRush M1 Scalper
Harness the volatility of XAUUSD with a strategy built specifically for the 1-minute time frame. GoldRush M1 Scalper uses high-frequency logic to detect quick price expansions and pullbacks on Gold, ensuring you are in and out of the market with surgical precision.
-
XAUUSD: The core algorithm is fine-tuned for the unique liquidity and spread characteristics of Gold.
-
Lightning Execution: Uses ORDER_FILLING_IOC (Immediate or Cancel) to minimize slippage during volatile scalping sessions.
-
Strict Risk Control: Automatically applies a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit to every scalp to protect your capital.
-
Automated Cleanup: Features a built-in "Security" protocol that monitors and closes positions based on specific exit criteria.
Core Features:
- ✅ M1 timeframe scalping for XAUUSD
- ✅ Market orders only
- ✅ London & New York session filtering
- ✅ EMA 50/200 trend filter
- ✅ RSI(14) momentum confirmation
- ✅ ATR(14) volatility-based SL/TP
- ✅ Breakout + pullback entry logic
- ✅ Micro structure analysis (5-10 candles)
- ✅ Dynamic position sizing (1-2% risk)
- ✅ Breakeven at 50% TP
- ✅ Optional trailing stop
- ✅ One trade at a time
- ✅ Max trades per day limit
- ✅ No martingale, grid, or hedge
Adjustable Inputs:
- Risk percentage
- Fixed lot (optional)
- SL/TP multipliers
- Breakeven & trailing stop ON/OFF
- Session filter ON/OFF
- Max trades per day
- Minimum ATR threshold
Entry Logic:
- BUY: EMA50 > EMA200 + pullback + bullish candle + RSI > 50 + breakout confirmation
- SELL: EMA50 < EMA200 + pullback + bearish candle + RSI < 50 + breakout confirmation
Risk Management:
- SL: ATR × 1.2 or last micro structure
- TP: ATR × 1.5
- Risk-reward: 1:1.25 minimum