Nova VID Trader

Nova VID Trader is powered by the Variable Index Dynamic Average (VIDYA) — a smart, adaptive moving average that responds to market conditions in real time. This Expert Advisor leverages the strength of adaptive smoothing to follow trends when they’re strong and step aside when noise dominates.

Unlike traditional MAs that lag or overshoot, Nova VID Trader uses dynamic volatility weighting to adjust its sensitivity — allowing it to ride trends earlier and exit with discipline. The result is a smooth, calculated strategy that thrives in both trending and transitional markets.

Built for traders who appreciate adaptive logic over static indicators, Nova VID Trader delivers consistent edge by adjusting to what the market is doing — not what it used to do.

Why traders choose Nova VID Trader

  • True Adaptive Trend Following:
    VIDYA responds to market volatility in real time, helping you stay aligned with the strongest moves — without whipsaws.

  • Clear Entry & Exit Logic:
    Precision-timed entries and disciplined exits built around dynamic averages — not static, outdated filters.

  • No Martingale or Grid:
    Each trade is executed with full transparency, risk controls, and optional trailing management.

  • Smarter Signal, Less Noise:
    VIDYA adapts to avoid choppy market zones, filtering out poor-quality trades while maximizing trend clarity.

  • Built for Stability & Speed:
    Efficient code, lightweight execution, and robust performance across forex, crypto, and indices.

A free demo version is available in the Strategy Tester.
No EA guarantees future results — but Nova VID Trader offers an intelligent, flexible toolset for trend-based trading across real-world market cycles.

Try the demo and claim your discounted license today.


推荐产品
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
专家
賺錢和研究的工具。 交易信號和策略的核心是基於作者的價格預測模式形成算法。適用於任何樂器！輔以基於 MA "九尾狐" 的控制系統，盡可能準確地更新和調整市場、儀器和工作期間的信號。 合格：所有市場中的所有工具（有例外）。 適用對象：對沖基金、基金和資產經理、投資經理、投機者、投資者和利益相關者。 ..................................................................................................................................................................................
Goldplup
Wesley
4.75 (4)
专家
END OF THE YEAR Discount !!!!! (end soon!) Original price $508 (before discount) : Current price: $254 USD (+tax) Grab your copy now before its too late! Proven Live Signals :  Goldplup Signals TAKE ACTION NOW!!! or never... Donchian Channel Breakout How far can a Donchian breakout move before reversing? Goldplup EA is designed to capture those moves with precision. It applies the proven Donchian Channel method in 2 selectable modes, each tuned for different levels of risk and market behavior
Nova MBB Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova MBB Trader is a disciplined automation combining the MACD and Bollinger Bands (BB) indicators — blending momentum, trend, and volatility into a structured trading system. This EA waits for the alignment of MACD signals with price behavior around the Bollinger Bands to identify high-quality entry opportunities. Instead of reacting to every market wiggle, Nova MBB Trader filters out noise, trading only when momentum, trend, and volatility all confirm the move. It focuses on setups with clear
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (32)
专家
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
专家
Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart. Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI) —a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution. The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs. Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox Volume‑confirmed signals: MFI combines price and tick‑volume, weeding out low‑conviction moves. No‑nonsense engine: Absolutely zero M
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
专家
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
专家
Bober Real MT5 是一个全自动的外汇交易智能交易系统（EA）。该机器人创建于 2014 年 ，在此期间完成了大量盈利交易，在我的个人账户上实现了超过 7000% 的收益增长 。经过多次更新， 2019 年版本 是最稳定、最优秀的。机器人可用于任何交易品种，但在 EURGBP、GBPUSD（M5 周期） 上表现最佳。使用错误的参数会导致较差结果。 真实账户的 set 文件仅提供给购买者。 ️ 主要优势 无马丁格尔、无对冲、无加仓，始终使用 SL/TP 。 高速测试与优化。 可选 Dynamic Take-Profit ，自动适应价格通道高低点。 内置 新闻日历过滤器 ，自动避开重大事件。 自动检测 GMT 偏移 。 针对实盘交易长期优化，结果稳定。 设置后可自动运行，无需干预。 参数说明 Core / Trading type_order — 订单执行类型 (默认 ORDER_FILLING_FOK)。 ReverseTrade — 反转交易方向。 ToolEnter — 入场工具 (RSI 或 None)。 RSI304 / NoRSIbars — RSI 周期与
OXI DCA machine
Nickey Magale
专家
Oxi – Mean Reversion DCA Riser (MT5 Expert Advisor) Oxi is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced Mean Reversion logic with strategic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) to help you grow your account steadily. Designed to work across multiple currency pairs using adaptive analysis and smart trade management, Oxi offers a high win rate, flexible controls, and reliable recovery—perfect for traders who want performance with peace of mind. Key Features: ️ Plug & Pla
Whoosh MT5
Agus Santoso
专家
WHOOSH – 智能 Heiken Ashi 网格 EA MT4 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142798 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142799 WHOOSH 是一款基于 Heiken Ashi 的多时间框架智能 EA，旨在快速捕捉市场动量，动态管理仓位，并通过全面的风险管理保护账户。 这款 EA 结合了趋势过滤、网格均线和灵活的资金管理功能，支持在外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 和指数等多种交易品种中进行剥头皮交易和波段交易。 主要特点 多时间框架 Heiken Ashi 确认 仅在三个不同时间框架的趋势确认后才进行入场，从而减少错误信号。 智能网格和对冲 带有可自定义 PipStep 和乘数的平均选项。 可使用双向对冲（同时买卖）或专属模式（单向）。 止盈/止损灵活性 基于ATR模式（根据波动性动态调整）。 固定点值模式。 可设置单笔、单方向（买入/卖出）或全局（所有货币对）的盈利目标。 自适应资金管理 固定手数或基于余额的自动持仓。 基于点值的
UJ Go Go
Tepparit Charoensappanich
专家
UJ Go Go – Dominate USDJPY with Enhanced Precision! UJ Go Go is a powerful Expert Advisor optimized for USDJPY on the H4 timeframe. Powered by an advanced EMA + RSI strategy, it delivers exceptional returns with controlled risk. Backtested from September 2024 to August 2025 with a $100 starting capital and 0.01 lot, it achieves: - 1 Month: 9.99% return - 3 Months: 126.25% return - 6 Months: 119.49% return - 12 Months: 138.47% return - Max Drawdown: 32.94%, Profit Factor: 2.21 Why Choose UJ Go
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
专家
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Multi Stable Trading
Ivan Simonika
专家
Multi Stable Trading is a unique trading system based on a stable indicator without Trading Direction repaints. The uniqueness lies in the high stability of the system and work with a large portfolio of tools. A portfolio can be formed as you like, new instruments can be added, additionally, you can use the basic indicator optimization utility for the desired instrument for free. The bot goes through the entire history in multi-currency mode. Naturally, all instruments have their own settings.
Conflux MT5
Jin Sangun
专家
Conflux EA 介绍 下次价格 ： 599美元 （在9个副本之后） 概述 Conflux EA 是一款通过分析市场的复杂流动，并基于此进行智能交易的专家顾问（EA）。这款 EA 特别针对黄金（GOLD）、比特币（BITCOIN）以及多种资产，利用波动性和趋势，通过 的力量适应市场。它超越了简单的规则交易，能够综合解读市场数据，帮助交易者探索市场中隐藏的机会。 该 EA 利用 RSI、布林带、MACD、ATR、ADX 等多种技术指标来分析价格的波动性和趋势。 将这些数据融合，生成信号，仿佛一位经验丰富的交易者那样解读市场，支持多头和空头方向的灵活仓位管理。  独特的交易方式 Conflux EA 的核心在于其捕捉市场微妙变化的 A算法。该系统在价格的涨跌、波动性和稳定性之间保持平衡，根据市场的节奏进行交易。例如，通过 RSI 检测超买/超卖状态，利用布林带探索价格边界，并通过 MACD 和 ADX 判断趋势的方向和强度。实时组合所有这些因素，不仅仅依赖数字，而是仿佛理解市场背景般做出交易决策。 在多头仓位中，它通过金字塔策略逐步增加仓位；在空头仓位中，则根据设定条件寻找反向机会。
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
专家
SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家 - 专为开启交易而设计！ 这是一个使用特殊创新和先进算法来计算其价值的交易机器人，是您在金融市场世界中的助手。 使用我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的指标集来更好地选择启动此机器人的时机。 在描述底部查看我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的其他产品。 您想自信地驾驭投资和金融市场的世界吗？ SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家是一款创新软件，旨在帮助您做出明智的投资决策并增加您的利润。 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人的优势：LaunchPad 市场专家： - 准确计算：我们的机器人使用先进的算法和分析方法来准确预测市场走势。 计算购买和出售资产的最佳时机。 - 用户友好界面：直观的界面将使您能够轻松掌握程序并在安装后立即开始享受其好处。 - 专家支持：我们的专业团队随时准备为您解答任何问题，并为您提供有关使用该程序的建议。 立即试用 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad Market
Unobot EA
Mark Joseph Borromeo Juan
专家
UnoBot EA – Your All-in-One Powerful Trading Solution UnoBot EA is a next-generation automated trading system built for traders who demand consistency, precision, and power . With trend-following intelligence , multi-currency execution , divergence & reversal logic , and harmonic + Fibonacci confluence , UnoBot provides a unique edge in today’s fast-moving markets. Key Features Trend Strategy Core – Trades in sync with the market’s dominant direction, capturing bigger moves with optimized e
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
专家
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Neural Network OrderBlock
Rudy Oloan Hasibuan
专家
"Order Block", in the context of smart money concept in trading and insvesting, refers to a specific price level or zone on a chart where significant institutional or "smart money" orders have been placed. These orders are typically large in size and come from well-informed and experienced traders, hedge funds, financial institutions, or other market participants who are considered to have a deep understanding of the market dynamics. Order blocks are believed to be important areas of interest
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
专家
Exp-TickSniper - 具有自动为每个货币对自动选择参数的高速蜱黄牛。 您是否梦想有一位顾问会自动计算交易参数？自动优化和调整？ MetaTrader 4 系统的完整版：       TickSniper   黄牛 为MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - 完整说明     + 演示 + PDF EA 是根据近 10 年的 EA 编程经验开发的。 EA 策略适用于任何符号。 时间范围无关紧要。 机器人基于当前报价、分时到达速度、点差大小和其他合约规范参数。 系统自动定义有利的止损和获利水平，以及平均持仓距离、追踪止损距离等。 EA 应用针对趋势的额外开仓系统（“平均”）。 它的设置已经过优化，可以在我们的真实账户上进行测试。 Expert Advisor 可以处理任何货币对。 交易系统的所有参数都是自动计算的，并取决于货币对的当前点差。 推荐交易账户： 建议存款 LOW   RISK 1,000 美元，最低手数为 0.01 3 个货币对（例如，EURUSD USDCHF USDJPY）； 建议存款 300 美元的中等 风险，1 个货币对（例如 EURUSD）的
DAX H1 3stars MT5
Marek Kupka
专家
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX H1 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX H1 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been b
DAX M30 3Eas MT5
Marek Kupka
专家
This PORTFOLIO of 3 strategies has been developed, tested and traded live on DAX M30 timeframe. Multiple EAs traded together will lead to a BIGGER PROFITS and SMOOTHER EQUITY CURVE. 3 not correlated EAs logics for DAX M30 timeframe merged to a single strategy. Very SIMPLE STRATEGIES with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Every trade has his own logic for STOP LOSS. To catch the profits every strategy uses different approach - some has TAKE PROFIT, some uses TIME BASED EXITS or PROFIT TRAILING. EA has been
Kemet Pro Gold Scaping
Ibrahim Murad Ibrahim Awad
5 (4)
专家
KEMET PRO GOLD – MT5 EXPERT ADVISOR An automated scalping trading Expert Advisor designed primarily  for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform ============================================ SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS: Platform:  MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Primary Symbol : XAUUSD Accepted: XAUUSD (standard 2 Digits symbol) Not tested : XAUUSD.s, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD., GOLD, or any modified symbols Other Gold Symbols:  Supported, but performance may vary and is not optimized Timefram
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Ultra scalping EA
Jose Medina
专家
This expert has more than 11 months of development and optimization is designed to take when the price shows speed and volume has a high recovery capacity the risk is very controlled has the modernity of the fixed suits and multiplier can also be closed automatically when it has reached the daily goal you can also modify the schedule in which it will work is trained to operate in high impact news you can also start operating with a minimum balance of $ 200 mainly in the xauusd of two decimals mu
Mean reversion automatic
Samuel Bedin
专家
Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
专家
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Forex Fighter 5
Jared Matthew Bryant
1 (2)
专家
Forex Fighter 是一种先进的多货币系统，可交易以下符号：EURJPY、GBPCHF、EURGBP、USDCAD、AUDNZD、USDJPY 和 AUDCAD。 该策略基于我自己开发的内置指标。 Forex Fighter 遵循重复的独特模式，但人脑通常无法捕捉它们。 这里的决策者是两个神经网络，它们必须就是否进行特定交易达成一致。 重复模式的概率必须高于 85%，然后才能进行交易。 该专家顾问不断扫描图表以寻找有利可图的交易，因此建议在质量不错的 VPS 上全天候 24/7 进行交易。 关于 EA： 它遵循经常重复的模式 内置了我自己开发的独特指标 在两个神经网络上运行 在 EURJPY H1 图表上运行 现场信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1822829 输入： 所有输入都按部分分类。 在第一个中，您可以更改幻数、注释和符号。 我强烈建议不要添加任何符号并保留默认符号。 尽管您可能会通过添加额外的交易品种获得一些交易，但它们将是随机的，这可能会毁掉您的账户。 在第二部分，您可以选择 EA 交易的时间。 我的建议是保持 24
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Analitic RSI MT5
Yvan Musatov
专家
A professional expert analyzes the market using the relative strength index. The basic principle is that the bot takes the indicated prices for a certain period of time and calculates the strength and amplitude of the price. This can show when the trend will lose strength and reverse. The signal from the exit from the overbought/oversold zones is analyzed, the levels of these zones will be the levels with LEVEL_MAX and LEVEL_MIN values. We buy when the signal first falls below a certain level (
Lironmaster Ultimate Gold
Syaeful Handy Arifin
专家
warning ! 1. Disclaimer! Profit is not guaranteed 2. Select account and broker with the smallest spread only.     example :  - RAW SPREAD ACCOUNT from ICMARKETS 3. You BUY this EA, mean you UNDERSTAND the risk This EA is calculate the high and low price  in Timeframe 1 Hour and set 1 Buy Order and 1 Sell Order. just simple like that When it hit, open position will trigger and after that if the price is on way profit the trail stop will activated. simple, no drama, no read news, no read indicato
Nova BER Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova BER Trader is a disciplined trading system built around the Bears Power indicator — turning raw market pressure into clear, rules-based decisions. It transforms a classic oscillator into a fully automated approach that thrives on momentum shifts and bearish control. Instead of chasing noise or shallow moves, Nova BER Trader looks for genuine downside pressure — moments when sellers take command and the market structure confirms it. By respecting both strength and timing, it avoids false sig
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (378)
专家
各位交易员好！我是 量子女王 ，整个量子生态系统的璀璨明珠，也是MQL5历史上评分最高、销量最好的智能交易系统。凭借超过20个月的实盘交易记录，我已然成为XAUUSD当之无愧的女王。 我的专长？黄金。 我的使命？持续、精准、智能地交付交易结果。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Queen mql5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5，即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 为什么交易员称我为有史以来最好的黄金EA交易系统 我是新一代交易引擎，由精准的计算、远见卓识和多年真实的市场经验精心打造而成。世界各地的交易员都信赖我，因为我的构造与众不同： 6 种先进的内置
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.72 (36)
专家
AOT MT5 - 下一代AI多货币系统 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要提示!购买后,请向我发送私信以获取安装手册和设置说明: 资源 描述 了解AOT的交易频率 为什么机器人不是每天都交易 如何设置AOT机器人 分步安装指南 Set files AOT MT5是一款先进的Expert Advisor,采用 AI情绪分析 和 自适应优化算法 。经过多年的完善开发,这个全自动系统使用风险管理,从单个AUDCAD M15图表交易16个货币对。 AI驱动技术 与使用静态指标的传统EA不同,AOT通过Claude API集成采用实时AI情绪过滤。这种下一代方法分析多维市场模式,提供卓越的入场时机和自适应回撤控制。该系统24/5运行,不使用危险的方法,如过度网格或马丁格尔策略。 专有的智能损失减少(SLR)系统持续监控持仓,在市场反转期间自动调整止损。版本2.2引入了增强的入场信号暂停控制和改进的恢复距离管理,优化了不同市场条
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
专家
真实交易账户实时信号： 默认 MT4（超过 7 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5（超过 5 个月的实盘交易）： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的MQL5频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在MQL5上拥有超过14,000名成员的社区 。 仅剩3份（共10份），售价399美元！ 之后，价格将上涨至499美元。 EA将限量销售，以确保所有已购买客户的权益。 AI Gold Sniper应用了最新的GPT-4o模型（OpenAI的GPT-4o），基于多层算法框架设计，集成了非结构化数据处理，用于XAU/USD交易。并进行跨市场分析以优化交易决策。集成于AI Gold Sniper中的GPT-4o将利用卷积神经网络（CNN）和循环神经网络（RNN），通过自然语言处理（NLP）技术，同时分析历史价格数据序列、宏观波动（利率、通胀）、多时间框架技术信号和实时新闻数据。深度强化学习机制使EA能够通过评估XAU/US
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
专家
直播信号每增加10%，价格就会上涨，以保持Zenox的独家地位并保护该策略。最终价格为2999美元。 实时信号 IC Markets 账户，亲自查看其实时表现作为证明！ 下载用户手册（英文版） Zenox是一款先进的人工智能多货币对波段交易机器人，能够追踪趋势，并在16种货币对之间分散风险。多年的专注开发造就了强大的交易算法。 我使用了一个高质量的数据集，时间跨度从2000年至今。人工智能系统在服务器上使用最新的机器学习技术进行训练，随后进行了强化学习。这个过程耗时数周，但结果令人印象深刻。训练周期涵盖2000年至2020年。2020年至今的数据为样本外数据。能够保持多年样本外数据的卓越性能实属罕见。这证明人工智能层能够毫无问题地适应新的市场环境，这一点至关重要。许多智能交易系统只是硬编码的、经过优化的定时炸弹，迟早会失效，而Zenox能够适应新的市场环境。 Zenox 始终使用预设的止损和止盈水平，并采用买入/卖出止损单来获得高回报率。每对交易只允许一个买入仓位和一个卖出仓位，以确保严格的风险管理。不使用追踪止损，从而减少滑点，提高利润和稳定性。避免使用危险的网格策略或马丁格尔
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
专家
XAUUSD 混合交易策略 – 新闻情绪分析与订单簿失衡相结合 该策略结合了两种罕见但极其有效的交易方法，打造出一种专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 在 30 分钟图表 上交易而设计的混合系统。 传统的智能交易系统（EA）往往依赖固定指标或简单的图表结构，而本系统采用一种智能市场接入模型， 在决策过程中融合了实时数据与上下文分析。 经济新闻的实时情绪分析 （基于 GPT-5） 基于 Tick 数据的订单簿失衡（DOM）模拟 这两个组成部分的结合为精准的进出场决策提供了坚实的基础，考虑到了基本面和市场微观结构信息。 请您在购买后立即联系我，以获取设置文件和使用手册。 已验证信号（ECN账户）-  NTRon 2000 稳定版 [特点与建议] 交易品种 ：XAUUSD（黄金） 时间周期 ：30 分钟（响应速度与信号质量的最佳平衡） 杠杆 ：至少 1:50（高效利用波动，同时控制风险） 起始资金 ：230 美元起（允许使用小手数进行保守风险管理） [新闻标题情绪分析] 黄金对通胀报告、就业数据和美联储利率决议等宏观经济数据反应强烈。 与大多数系统在这些时间段回避交易不同，本策略主动将原始
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
专家
使用真实交易账户的实时信号： 默认设置： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5上的外汇EA交易频道： 加入我的 MQL5 频道，获取我的最新消息。 我在 MQL5 上拥有超过 14,000 名成员的社区 。 仅剩 3 套（共 10 套），售价 399 美元！ 之后价格将上涨至 499 美元。 EA为保障所有已购客户的权益，本产品将限量发售。 AI黄金交易系统利用先进的GPT-4o模型，在XAU/USD市场执行复杂的趋势跟踪策略。该系统采用多时间框架收敛分析，结合小波变换降噪和分数阶积分技术来识别真正的趋势持续性。我们专有的算法将动量聚类分析与状态转换检测相结合，从而能够动态适应市场波动状态。该EA利用贝叶斯概率模型评估趋势延续的可能性，并纳入收益率曲线动态、实际利率预期和地缘政治风险溢价。分层风险管理框架基于趋势强度量化和波动状态分类，实施非对称仓位管理。该系统通过广泛的前瞻性分析和机制调整回测，展现了稳健的性能，在各种市场环境下均保持了稳定的风险调整后收益。 EA 实施了多层保护，包括波动率调整止损、基于相关性的仓位限制和回撤
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非手数
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
专家
重要提示： 为确保完全透明，我提供与此EA关联的真实投资者账户的访问权限，使您能够实时监控其表现，无任何操纵。 仅在5天内，整个初始资金已全额提取，此后EA仅使用利润资金进行交易，完全不涉及原始余额。 当前价格$199是限时发布优惠，将在售出10份后或发布下一次更新时提高。 现在获取您的副本可保证以此折扣价格终身访问，无论未来如何涨价。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 实时信号： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X 5Min  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number:   253198898 Investor Password: 
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
专家
Aura Ultimate——神经网络交易的巅峰，通往财务自由的道路。 Aura Ultimate 是 Aura 家族的下一个进化版——融合了尖端的 AI 架构、市场自适应智能和精准的风险控制。它以 Aura Black Edition 和 Aura Neuron 成熟的 DNA 为基础，并更进一步，将两者的优势融合成一个统一的多策略生态系统，同时引入了全新的预测逻辑。 这非常重要！购买专家后，请给我发私信。我会向您发送包含所有必要建议的说明。 接下来的 15 本售价 1000 美元，下一个售价 1250 美元 购买 Aura Ultimate 顾问时，您可以获得 与两个交易账户号码相关联的 Vortex、Oracle 或 Aura Bitcoin Hash 顾问的免费许可证。 私信询问条件 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 在此处查看实时结果： 10,000 美元真实账户 S1   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2336509   3k ICMarkets 两种策略  低风险     htt
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
专家
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
专家
长期增长。稳定性。韧性。 Pivot Killer EA 不是一个快速获利的系统，而是一个 为长期可持续增长而设计的专业级交易算法 。 专为 XAUUSD（黄金） 研发，Pivot Killer 是多年研究、测试和系统化开发的结晶。它秉持一个简单的理念： 稳定胜于运气 。该系统经过多周期、波动性变化和流动性环境下的压力测试——它不是为了短期炫耀而生，而是为长期生存而设计。 为持久而生的策略。 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市场在变化，波动在改变，趋势来来去去。Pivot Killer EA 专为那些明白 真正的成长来自生存，而非投机 的交易者而设计。 停滞期是正常且预期中的。但随着时间推移，算法总会 重新崛起并变得更强 ，它会不断适应新的市场波动并稳步增长。 这不是一个快速致富的工具，而是一个 以控制、稳定和稳健为核心的长期资本增长引擎 。 核心原则 无网格。无马丁格尔。无加仓。 每笔交易都是独立的，风险明确且有限。EA 永远不会加仓来弥补亏损。生存与稳步增长是其设计核心。 自适应
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
专家
新的前进步伐 | AI 驱动的精确性遇上市场逻辑 借助 Argos Rage ，推出了新的自动化交易水平--由嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 系统 提供支持，实时分析市场行为。 在继承 Argos Fury 优势的同时，这款 EA 采取了不同的战略路径：更灵活、更广泛的市场解读，以及更强的市场参与度。 Live Signal 时间周期: M30 杠杆:  最低 1:20 入金:  最低 $100 交易品种:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 经纪商:  不限 购买 Argos Rage 后，您将有机会免费获得 Argos Fury 。 购买完成后请直接与我联系。 Argos Rage 利用 DeepSeek AI 评估市场结构、节奏和压力--仅在概率一致时执行交易。 与 Argos Fury 相比，它带来更多机会，同时在不确定阶段仍保持智能保护。 当 Argos Fury 专注于干净的反转结构时， Argos Rage 扩大了交易范围。 它专为希望拥有更多信号、更多变化，同时不失去策略控制的交易者设计。 嵌入式 DeepSeek AI 集成的 AI 模型动态评估市场状况。
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
专家
Cryon X-9000 — 量子驱动的自动化交易系统 真实信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 如今，许多交易者通过在 美分账户 或 极小资金账户 上运行智能交易系统来制造“好看”的成绩 —— 这实际上表明他们 并不真正信任自己的系统 。 而本信号运行在一笔 20,000 美元的真实账户 上。 这代表了 真实的资金投入 ，并提供 透明、无造假成分的表现 ，没有美分账户常见的 人为放大效果 或 低风险失真 。 Cryon X-9000 是一款新一代自主交易架构，专为在高波动市场环境中实现高精度、稳定性和持续性执行而打造。系统基于多层量子分析核心，能够实时重构市场结构，并以冷静的数学逻辑识别最优入场点。 系统的核心是 Cryon Core Engine，它融合了高级形态分析、基于波动性的行为建模以及结构化风险防护逻辑。每一次交易决策都经过多层验证：过滤市场噪音、排除不稳定场景，并仅在结构一致性达到最佳状态时执行。Cryon X-9000 完全基于数据运行，并且 不使用马丁策略、不使用网格、不进行任何形式的非受控加仓 。其架构旨在提供长期
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
专家
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。  該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
专家
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% 折扣 仅限 24 小时。优惠将于 11 月 29 日结束。 这是此产品唯一的一次促销活动。 介绍Syna版本4 - 全球首个代理式AI交易生态系统 我很高兴推出Syna版本4, 外汇交易行业首个真正的多EA代理式协调系统 。这一突破性创新允许多个智能交易系统在不同的MT5终端和经纪商账户之间作为统一的智能网络运作 - 这一功能直到现在才在零售外汇交易中存在。 Syna与AiQ、Mean Machine GPT或其自身的多个实例无缝协作,创建一个协作生态系统,EA共享集体智能,从彼此的交易中学习,并在您的整个投资组合中协调策略 。 在版本3+直接API访问OpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai(Grok)、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity和OpenRouter广泛模型生态系统的基础上, 版本4增加了革命性的主从架构,从根本上改变了交易者如何在多个账户之间进行分散和风险管理 。这是协调式多EA投资组合管理的黎明,人工智能将多个专业交易策略编排为单一的自适应有机体。 版本4主要增强功能: 行业首创代理式生态系
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
专家
PROP FIRM READY!  推出促销： 当前价格仅提供数量极其有限！ 最终价格：990美元 349 美元起：免费选择 1 个 EA！（最多 2 个交易账户） 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE RESULTS 独立审查 欢迎来到“ORB大师” ： 开盘区间突破的优势 利用 ORB Master EA 释放开盘区间突破 (ORB) 策略的力量：一款专为现代交易者设计的精致、高性能专家顾问。 ORB 因其能够捕捉早期市场势头而人气飙升，而这款 EA 代表了我对这种行之有效的方法的个人看法。 ORB Master 如何交付成果 ： ORB Master 在美国和欧洲股市开盘后立即开始行动，瞄准四大主要指数的关键开盘区间：SP500、US30（道琼斯）、纳斯达克和 DAX 这些突破通常预示着当天的主导趋势，提供可靠的方向偏差。 EA 精准地利用这一优势，进入顺势交易，以获得最大利润潜力。 对于每个指数，EA 部署三种不同的策略变化，创建一个由 12 种不相关方法组成的稳健投资组合。 这种多样化可以最大限度地降低风险，同时扩大机会。
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
专家
真實監控。誠實測試。零炒作。 LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES 在進入技術細節之前，有兩件事你必須知道： PipsHunter 由真實資金的監控信號所確認。該 EA 已在真實賬戶（Pepperstone）上持續運行數個月，所有監控完全公開。沒有模擬、沒有隱藏賬戶、沒有「完美回測」——真實交易結果證明了它的實際表現。 回測結果 100% 誠實。沒有曲線擬合、沒有歷史操縱、沒有不切實際的建模。你在策略測試器中看到的，正是 EA 在真實市場中的實際行為。沒有魔法、沒有灑金粉式的技巧——只有經過時間驗證的策略，能在實盤與測試中同樣穩定地運作。因此，PipsHunter 是 MQL5 市場上最透明、最誠實的智能交易系統之一，基於一個核心原則打造：構建安全、穩定、真實的交易系統，不做任何人工“增強”。 這個機器人不僅安全——而是超級安全，得益於嚴格的止損保護，以及完全不使用馬丁格爾或加倉平均。 使用說明 — 如何使用 核心策略：日內剝頭皮 + 搖擺反轉邏輯 PipsHunter 在同一引擎中結合兩種專業交易方法： DayTrading 邏輯——捕捉日內波動 , S
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
专家
黑色星期五50%折扣 - NANO MACHINE GPT 常规价格:$997 至 黑色星期五:$498.50 (折扣价格将在促销期间体现。) 促销开始:2025年11月27日 - 限时黑色星期五活动。 黑色星期五赠品: 所有在黑色星期五活动期间购买Nano Machine GPT的买家可以参加随机抽奖,奖品包括: 1 x Syna激活码 1 x AiQ激活码 1 x Mean Machine GPT激活码 如何参与: 1) 购买后, 向我发送私信 以获取Nano Machine GPT手册和推荐的设置文件。 2) 然后 在此产品页面发表评论 确认您的购买,即可 正式进入 黑色星期五抽奖活动。 将从符合条件的黑色星期五购买者中随机选出三位独立获奖者,购买者必须同时发送消息并发表评论。 黑色星期五促销结束后,Nano Machine GPT将恢复其常规价格997美元。 Nano Machine GPT - 紧凑型全功能系统中的旗舰级AI DNA Nano Machine GPT由Mean Machine GPT、AiQ和Syna背后的同一开发者打造,这些系统帮助建立了外汇交易中真正
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装将仅以当前价格出售，且数量非常有限。    价格很快就会涨到 1499 美元    包含 +100 种策略 ，未来还会有更多！ 奖励 ：价格为 999 美元或更高 --> 免费选择我的其他  5  个EA！ 所有设置文件 完整的设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 审查（第三方） 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴向您介绍终极突破系统，这是经过八年精心开发的先进且专有的专家顾问 (EA)。 该系统已成为 MQL5 市场上多个顶级 EA 的基础，包括广受好评的 Gold Reaper EA、 连续七个多月保持第一的位置，以及 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统不仅仅是另一个 EA。 它是一种专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间范围内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您专注于波段交易、剥头皮交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制性。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营公司交易者：   有了这个系统，您最终可以创建自己独特的交易策略和投资组合，而不会被标记为复制交易
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
专家
概述 Golden Hen EA 是一款专为 XAUUSD (黄金) 设计的专家顾问 (Expert Advisor)。它结合了八种独立的交易策略，每种策略都由不同的市场条件和时间周期 (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12) 触发。 该 EA 旨在自动管理其入场和过滤器。EA 的核心逻辑专注于识别特定的信号。Golden Hen EA 不使用网格 (grid)、马丁格尔 (martingale) 或平均成本技术 。 EA 开启的所有交易都使用预定义的 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 。 实时信号   |   公告频道  | 下载 Set 文件 八种策略概述 EA 同时跨多个时间周期分析 XAUUSD 图表： 策略 1 (M30):   该策略分析最近的一系列特定柱状线，以识别在定义的看跌形态之后的潜在看涨反转信号。 策略 2 (H4):   该策略在持续的下行趋势后识别强劲的看涨动能。它使用前一个 H4 柱的低点作为分析的参考点。 策略 3 (M30):   这是一种基于会话的策略。它监控相对于早期交易时段低点的价格行为，以识别潜在
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
专家
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 来自拥有25年以上经验的作者的专业交易顾问，用于交易任何资产，无需马丁格尔或网格。 大多数顶级顾问处理上涨黄金。它们在测试中看起来出色……只要黄金上涨。但当趋势耗尽时会怎样？谁来保护您的存款？HTTP EA 不相信永恒增长 — 它适应不断变化的市场，并旨在广泛分散您的投资组合并保护您的存款。它是一个纪律严明的算法，在任何模式下都能同样成功：上涨、下跌、横盘。它像专业人士一样交易。HTTP EA 是精确的风险和时间管理系统。不要根据历史上的漂亮图表选择顾问。根据工作原理选择。 资产 任意，每种资产购买后有自己的 .set 文件 时间框架 M5-H4（在顾问设置中指定） 原理 处理动态价格缺失区域 存款 从 $100 起。杠杆 1:25+ 经纪商 任意，ECN/Raw 低点差 测试 策略测试器：EURUSD，01.01.2025 — 今天，每跳 特性 SL/TP，追踪止损，保本，紧急模式，图形面板。 How To Trade Pro EA 不猜测 — 它跟随变化并适应。这是一个纪律严明、活的算法，随着市场变化而变化，并在其他算法崩溃
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
专家
Remstone 并非普通的 EA。 它融合了多年的研究和资产管理经验。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 自2018年以来 ，我的上一家公司Armonia Capital向FCA监管的资产管理公司Darwinex提供了ARF信号，筹集了75万美元。只需一位顾问即可掌控4个资产类别！ 没有承诺，没有曲线拟合，没有幻想。但有丰富的现场经验。 加入日益壮大的成功交易者社区，利用 Remstone 的力量！ Remstone 是一款全自动交易解决方案，旨在挖掘市场趋势。它基于先进的算法，专为追求可靠性和结果的交易者打造。 通过经过验证的精确度增强您的交易优势！ 为什么选择 Remstone？ 高级市场适应性： 处理许多不同的资产和经济新闻，以便在正确的时间挑选出可能流行的资产。 可定制的策略
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
专家
Autorithm AI 技术说明   AUTORITHM 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 设计的先进人工智能交易系统，采用 10 个专用 AI 分析层 对市场进行全面分析。该智能交易顾问（EA）使用协同工作的高级 AI 算法来处理市场数据、识别交易机会，并以智能风险管理协议执行交易。 [guide line]   核心功能 该系统采用 10 个不同的 AI 分析层 协同分析市场状况并执行交易。每个 AI 层专注于市场分析的不同方面， 包括： • 技术分析 • 形态识别 • 价格行为分析 • 趋势分析 • 波动性分析 • 风险管理 • 新闻分析 • 时间分析 • 马丁格尔系统管理 • 最终决策制定 EA 包含可配置的基于时间的交易时段、新闻事件过滤以及 AI 驱动的波动性保护机制。 10 大 AI 智能分析层 1. 技术分析 AI 处理多种技术指标和振荡器，通过高级形态识别算法识别市场动能、超买/超卖状态及潜在反转点。 2. 形态识别 AI 识别和分析图表形态、K线形态及价格结构，基于历史市场数据的机器学习算法进行训练。 3. 价格行为分析 AI 在不依赖传统指标的情况下，分析原
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
专家
AxonShift — 具有自适应执行逻辑的算法交易系统 AxonShift 是一款专为 XAUUSD 在 H1 时间周期上开发和优化的自动化交易算法。该系统采用模块化结构，通过分析短期价格动态与中期趋势脉冲的结合来理解市场行为。它避免了对市场噪音的过度反应，不依赖高频操作，而是聚焦于在特定结构条件触发下的可控交易周期。 每一笔交易都基于预设的场景逻辑进行触发，依赖于内部筛选器、价格阈值与波动性上下文。AxonShift 不使用马丁策略、网格系统或仓位加倍方法，从而确保在不同市场条件下执行行为的可预期性和一致性。 该系统在每笔交易中都采用固定的止损（Stop Loss）与止盈（Take Profit）水平，从而维持明确的风险管理框架。此结构使其能够适用于支持市场执行的经纪商，并允许在明确定义的资本模型下部署。AxonShift 的执行机制稳定且不依赖外部指标或随机行为。 系统不依赖新闻事件、外部数据源或概率预测。其核心方法建立在黄金市场特有的行为模式上，包括局部波动区域、方向性微型突破以及短周期内的价格响应。开发过程中特别考虑了 XAUUSD 的非对称波动性与日内流动性节奏。 实盘信号
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
专家
大家好，我先自我介绍一下： 我是 Quantum StarMan，   Quantum EA 家族中最令人振奋、最年轻的成员。 我是一款全自动多币种EA，能够处理多达5种动态货币对： 澳元/美元、欧元/澳元、欧元/美元、英镑/美元和美元/加元 。凭借极致的精准度和坚定的责任感，我将带领您的交易体验更上一层楼。 关键在于：我不依赖马丁格尔策略。相反，我采用专为实现最佳性能而设计的复杂网格系统。为了让您安心，我甚至提供选项，当账户总亏损达到预设限额时，您可以平仓所有交易。 但这还不是全部——我可不是说说而已！我已经开通了直播信号，所以你可以现场观看我直播： IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions  量子星人频道：       点击这里 每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为1999美元 最棒的是？我超级好用。你只需要把我绑定到一个图表（欧元/美元），我就能帮你
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
专家
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
作者的更多信息
Nova MFI Scalper
Anita Monus
专家
Nova MFI Scalper brings the Buy‑Side’s favourite oscillator straight to your MT5 chart. Built around the Money Flow Index (MFI) —a volume‑weighted RSI variant that filters out weak price moves—the EA zeroes‑in on genuine accumulation and distribution. The result? Cleaner entries, faster exits, and fewer fake‑outs. Why traders add Nova MFI Trader to their toolbox Volume‑confirmed signals: MFI combines price and tick‑volume, weeding out low‑conviction moves. No‑nonsense engine: Absolutely zero M
Nova FI Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova FI Trader gives you an edge in volatile markets using the proven power of the Force Index indicator. Developed by renowned trader Alexander Elder, the Force Index uniquely blends price action, volume, and momentum into one powerful signal. This Expert Advisor brings that concept to life through a responsive, scalping-friendly strategy. Whether you're targeting quick moves or adapting to broader trends, Nova FI Trader is built to offer precision and control in fast-moving markets. Why trader
Nova ST Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova ST Trader is built around one of the most time-tested momentum indicators in trading — the Stochastic Oscillator . Developed by George C. Lane, this oscillator is renowned for its ability to pinpoint overbought and oversold conditions with precision, helping traders anticipate turning points before they happen. This Expert Advisor transforms the raw signals of the Stochastic Oscillator into a dynamic and disciplined trading system. Designed with risk control, flexibility , and clarity of lo
Nova DC Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova DC Trader is built around a precision-based breakout model that capitalizes on price compression and expansion. By identifying dynamic consolidation phases and clean directional moves, this Expert Advisor turns controlled price action into consistent opportunity. Rather than chasing volatility or relying on lagging signals, Nova DC Trader focuses on structure, timing, and risk-managed execution. It’s engineered for traders who value logic over luck — a tool that respects market context and
Nova RVI Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova RVI Trader is built upon the principles of the Relative Vigor Index — an indicator that measures the conviction behind price movements by comparing closing and opening prices relative to recent trading ranges. This often-overlooked oscillator excels at identifying true directional momentum and potential reversals before they become obvious to the broader market. With Nova RVI Trader , the raw insights of the RVI are transformed into a streamlined and logic-driven trading system. The EA pati
Nova ENV Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova ENV Trader is built on the foundation of a classic trend-following tool — the Envelopes indicator. By placing upper and lower bands around a moving average, Envelopes help traders identify optimal entry zones when price deviates too far from its baseline, signaling potential reversion or continuation setups with clarity. This Expert Advisor takes the simplicity of the Envelopes concept and refines it into a dynamic trading system. It seeks to capitalize on price movement toward the mean, wh
Nova DEM Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova DEM Trader harnesses the analytical depth of the DeMarker (DEM) indicator — a lesser-known but highly effective momentum tool developed by Tom DeMark. This indicator excels at detecting potential market tops and bottoms by comparing recent price action to identify exhaustion before it becomes obvious. Nova DEM Trader transforms these early signals into a disciplined, rule-based trading strategy. Rather than reacting to lagging confirmation, the EA anticipates key reversals with a logic buil
Nova ALG Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova ALG Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed around the Alligator indicator concept introduced by Bill Williams. The system focuses on identifying structured trend phases using smoothed moving averages and predefined alignment conditions. The trading logic is based on the interaction between the Alligator’s jaws, teeth, and lips, which are used to evaluate market direction and momentum state. Trades are considered only when these components are aligned according to strict interna
Nova AO Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova AO Trader is built on the core principles of market momentum and acceleration, leveraging the power of the Awesome Oscillator to identify high-probability turning points with clarity and speed. This Expert Advisor transforms raw histogram signals into structured, risk-managed trades — removing hesitation and emotion from momentum trading. Rather than relying on outdated moving averages or lagging filters, Nova AO Trader cuts straight to the core of directional energy. It’s engineered to det
Nova ICH Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova ICH Trader is built on the timeless power of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system — reengineered into a fully automated trading solution that understands trend, momentum, and equilibrium in one cohesive framework. This Expert Advisor doesn’t just follow price — it interprets structure, space, and sentiment with precision. By analyzing cloud dynamics, crossovers, and distance from equilibrium, Nova ICH Trader identifies high-probability opportunities where trend and timing align. It enters with cla
Nova BB Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova BB Trader is built around the foundational power of Bollinger Bands , transforming this classic volatility indicator into a modern, automated trading system. By analyzing price behavior relative to upper and lower bands, this Expert Advisor seeks to capture both breakout moves and mean reversion setups — depending on context. Nova BB Trader intelligently reads band width, price interaction, and momentum cues to determine whether volatility is likely to expand or contract. It avoids chasing
Nova ADX Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova ADX Trader is built around the proven strength of the Average Directional Index (ADX) — a trend strength indicator trusted by professionals for decades. Rather than guessing momentum, this Expert Advisor measures it directly, trading only when the market shows conviction and clarity. By combining ADX readings with directional filters, Nova ADX Trader avoids weak, indecisive conditions and focuses exclusively on high-quality, directional setups. It enters only when trend strength exceeds key
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
Nova TRX Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova TRX Trader is built around the power of Triple Exponential Moving Average (TRIX) — a momentum oscillator that smooths out market noise to reveal genuine directional bias. This Expert Advisor uses TRIX’s unique smoothing capabilities to avoid false signals and detect only the strongest shifts in trend. Rather than overreacting to every flicker of volatility, Nova TRX Trader focuses on sustained momentum changes — combining TRIX crossovers, slope analysis, and optional trend filters to delive
Nova OSM Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova OSM Trader harnesses the analytical strength of OsMA (Moving Average of Oscillator) — a hybrid momentum indicator that captures shifts in market sentiment through the convergence and divergence of moving averages. By reading the pulse of price momentum beneath the surface, this EA identifies optimal trade zones with precision and clarity. Nova OSM Trader focuses on moments when momentum builds or fades in sync with price structure. Rather than reacting to random fluctuations, it evaluates b
Nova CCI Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova CCI Trader is a precision-built Expert Advisor powered by the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) — a versatile oscillator designed to uncover market cycles, overbought/oversold conditions, and hidden momentum shifts. This EA transforms CCI’s raw potential into a disciplined strategy for swing and trend-following traders alike. Rather than acting on noise or arbitrary crossovers, Nova CCI Trader uses multi-layered logic to confirm directional bias, detect market imbalances, and time entries with
Nova CHK Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova CHK Trader is engineered around the Chaikin Oscillator , a volume-weighted indicator that combines price action with money flow dynamics. By tapping into the relationship between accumulation, distribution, and price momentum, this EA identifies moments when institutional interest aligns with breakout potential. Nova CHK Trader doesn’t chase volatility — it reads the market’s underlying intent. With logic built around Chaikin momentum shifts, it pinpoints early directional cues and confirms
Nova CBO Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova CBO Trader is built on a clean and tactical Candle Breakout strategy — a method that captures price expansion following key consolidation candles. By identifying structured pauses in price and trading the break, this EA focuses on momentum with discipline, not guesswork. Whether it's inside bars, narrow ranges, or volatility compressions, Nova CBO Trader monitors price structure in real time and strikes when price decisively breaks out — with built-in filters to avoid false moves and noise.
Nova SAR Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova SAR Trader is a focused, trend-following Expert Advisor built around the classic Parabolic SAR indicator — streamlined into a modern trading engine for disciplined, directional execution. Rather than reacting impulsively to every shift, this EA applies structure and context to its entries, filtering out noise and isolating high-quality momentum moves. Whether you're trading trending markets or ranging phases with breakout potential, Nova SAR Trader adapts to changing conditions while mainta
Nova WPR Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova WPR Trader is a precision reversal Expert Advisor powered by the Williams %R indicator — re-engineered to identify momentum exhaustion and deliver clean, calculated entries at market turning points. Whether the market is overextended or caught in a range, this EA is designed to time reversals with structure, not guesswork. Rather than reacting to every overbought or oversold signal, Nova WPR Trader filters entries through layered confirmation, ensuring you only engage when conditions truly
Nova MAC Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova MAC Trader is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor built on the synergy between MACD and EMA — combining momentum and trend strength to deliver reliable, rule-based trade setups. Instead of reacting to noise, it waits for alignment between moving average crossovers and MACD momentum shifts, ensuring entries are clean, decisive, and intentional. Nova MAC Trader thrives in both trending and transitional environments, filtering out false signals and focusing on high-conviction trades. It’s
Nova SMA Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova SMA Trader is a disciplined trend-following Expert Advisor based on the classic Simple Moving Average (SMA) — a time-tested tool for capturing directional momentum with clarity and consistency. While many chase complex indicators, this EA thrives on the power of simplicity, waiting for clean crossovers and price confirmations before taking action. Designed for traders who believe in the strength of structured trend logic, Nova SMA Trader avoids noisy signals and overfitting. Its trading dec
Nova RSW Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
Nova BBO Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova BBO Trader is a breakout-focused Expert Advisor built around the Box Breakout strategy — identifying key consolidation zones where price contracts into tight ranges before explosive moves. By detecting these “boxes” and waiting for clean, decisive breaks, this EA seeks to capitalize on the momentum that follows. Perfect for traders who want to automate a classic price action pattern, Nova BBO Trader offers clear, rule-based entries with disciplined risk control and trade management. It avo
Nova DCA Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems, Nova DCA Trader employs strict rules for scaling and exit management, ensuring that each additional position aligns with
Nova AMA Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova AMA Trader is a refined trend-capturing Expert Advisor built around the Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) — a dynamic indicator that adjusts to market conditions in real time. Unlike static averages that lag or misfire in choppy markets, Nova AMA Trader adapts with precision, allowing it to capture meaningful trends while avoiding false signals. This EA is engineered for traders who prefer intelligent automation over brute-force trading. By aligning with market momentum while minimizing noise,
Nova SD Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova SD Trader   is designed to exploit volatility extremes using the foundational concept of Standard Deviation — not as a passive indicator, but as an active filter for controlled opportunity. This Expert Advisor monitors volatility expansion and contraction to enter trades when the market strays too far from its statistical norm. Instead of chasing randomness or reacting late, Nova SD Trader anticipates moments when price is likely to revert, stabilize, or explode — offering a robust framewor
Nova BER Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova BER Trader is a disciplined trading system built around the Bears Power indicator — turning raw market pressure into clear, rules-based decisions. It transforms a classic oscillator into a fully automated approach that thrives on momentum shifts and bearish control. Instead of chasing noise or shallow moves, Nova BER Trader looks for genuine downside pressure — moments when sellers take command and the market structure confirms it. By respecting both strength and timing, it avoids false sig
Nova BUL Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova BUL Trader is a precision trading system powered by the Bulls Power indicator — capturing the moments when buying strength pushes markets higher with conviction. It transforms this classic oscillator into a disciplined, automated strategy that filters out weak signals and focuses only on genuine upward momentum. Rather than reacting to every minor tick, Nova BUL Trader waits for the right alignment — when bullish energy breaks through resistance and confirms a true shift in control. This wa
Nova OBV Trader
Anita Monus
专家
Nova OBV Trader is an advanced automation of the On-Balance Volume (OBV) indicator — turning raw volume dynamics into actionable trade signals. It builds on this classic momentum tool to identify when price moves are backed by real participation, not just empty fluctuations. Instead of reacting to shallow spikes or fake rallies, Nova OBV Trader focuses on the deeper flow of market pressure. When price aligns with volume, it acts decisively. When the confirmation is absent, it waits with discipli
筛选:
无评论
回复评论