ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリパネルとダイアログ CDialogClientAreaVisible 

ClientAreaVisible

クライアント領域が表示されているかを示すフラグを設定します。

bool  ClientAreaVisible(
  const bool  visible      // 可視性フラグ
  ）

パラメータ

visible

[in]  可視性フラグ

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false