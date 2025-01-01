MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリパネルとダイアログ CDialogClientAreaVisible
- Create
- OnEvent
- Caption
- Add
- CreateWhiteBorder
- CreateBackground
- CreateCaption
- CreateButtonClose
- CreateClientArea
- OnClickCaption
- OnClickButtonClose
- ClientAreaVisible
- ClientAreaLeft
- ClientAreaTop
- ClientAreaRight
- ClientAreaBottom
- ClientAreaWidth
- ClientAreaHeight
- OnDialogDragStart
- OnDialogDragProcess
- OnDialogDragEnd
ClientAreaVisible
クライアント領域が表示されているかを示すフラグを設定します。
|
bool ClientAreaVisible(
パラメータ
visible
[in] 可視性フラグ
戻り値
成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false