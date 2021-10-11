MetaTrader 5 시장 분석에 피셔 변환(Fisher Transform)과 인버스 피셔 변환 적용하기

들어가며

본 문서에서는에서는 금융 시장에 적용되는 피셔 변환과 인버스 피셔 변환에 대하여 소개합니다.



피셔 변환 이론은 "Stocks and Commodities" 잡지 2010년 10월호에 제시된 평활 RSI 피셔 변환 인디케이터의 MQL5 버전을 구현하여 구현되었습니다. 인디케이터 수익성은 피셔 인디케이터 기반 신호를 사용하는 Expert Advisor에 의해 역시험되었습니다.



이 문서는 인터넷에서 발견된 문서들과 J.F.Ehlers의 저서들에 기반두었습니다. 모든 레퍼런스는 이 문서 끝에 있습니다.





1. 가우시안 PDF vs 마켓 사이클



기본적인 전제는 가격이 표준 밀도 함수를 따른다는 것입니다.



이는 평균으로부터의 가격 편차를 잘 알려진 가우스 벨을 이용해 설명할 수 있음을 의미합니다.



1번 그림. 가우스 벨

제가 표준 확률 밀도 함수에 대해 논했던 바가 있습니다. 표준 확률 밀도 함수에 대해 완전히 이해하실 수 있도록 여러 가지 아이디어와 수학 공식을 소개할 것인데요, 독자 대부분이 이해하실 수 있었으면 좋겠습니다.



메리암-웹스터 사전에서 확률이란 다음과 같이 정의되어있습니다.



가능한 결과의 총 개수에 대한 특정 사건을 발생시킬 가능성이 동일한 결과의 전체 집합의 결과 개수의 비율 정해진 사건이 발생할 가능성.

랜덤 변수란 랜덤 처리 과정을 거쳐서 값을 받아오는 변수를 뜻합니다. 우리의 경우 랜덤 변수는 자산의 가격입니다.

마지막으로, PDF란 확률 밀도 함수 (Probability Density Function - 랜덤 변수 X (다시 말하지만 우리 경우엔 가격입니다)가 특정 구간 내의 가능한 값 중 하나일 확률입니다. 가우스 분포 혹은 정규 분포에서 기인한 랜덤 변수는 하나의 평균 값을 중심으로한 클러스터 내의 현실 랜덤 변수를 설명하는데에 자주 사용됩니다.

수학적인 관점에서 이는 랜덤 변수 X란 [a,b] 인터벌 내에서 존재할 확률이 인테그랄로 존재할 확률의 값이라고 할 수 있습니다.





이는 곡선 f(x)의 a에서 b까지의 구간 밑 영역을 나타냅니다. 확률은 0~100% 또는 0~1.00으로 계산됩니다. 따라서 f(x) 곡선 아래의 총 면적이 1(확률의 합)이어야 합니다.





이제 1번 그림의 하단을 들여다 봅시다.

2번 그림. 가우스 벨 표준 편차

여기서 평균 +/- 1-3 표준 편차(시그마) 아래에 있는 값의 백분율을 확인할 수 있습니다. 가우스 PDF에서는 평균에서 +/- 1 표준 편차 내에 있을 확률이 68.27%, +/- 2 표준 편차 내에 있을 확률이 95.45%, 평균에서 +/- 3 표준 편차 내에 있을 확률은 99.73%입니다.



실제 시장 자료에도 적용될 수 있을 것이라고 생각하십니까? 시장 가격을 살펴보면 저항 또는 지원 수준을 깨고 대규모 주문이 다음 지원/저항 수준으로 상승하거나 하락하는 경향이 있는 차트를 보면 사각파처럼 보일 수 있습니다. 그렇기 때문에 커다란 근사를 취하면 시장이 사각파 또는 사인파로 모델링될 수 있습니다.

밑의 사인파 그림을 보아주십시오.





3번 그림. 사인 그림

실제로는 대부분의 매매가 지지 및 저항 수준에 비슷하게 배치되므로 매우 자연스럽게 보인다는 점을 느끼실 것입니다. 이제 사인파의 밀도를 그려보겠습니다. 3번 그림을 오른쪽으로 90도 돌려 그림을 구성하는 모든 원이 바닥에 떨어지도록 한다고 상상할 수 있습니다.

4번 그림. 사인 곡선 밀도 그림

가장 왼쪽 및 가장 오른쪽 위치에서 밀도가 가장 높은 것을 알 수 있습니다. 이는 대부분의 거래가 저항 및 지원 수준에 매우 가깝게 이루어졌다는 이전 이야기와 일치하는 것으로 볼 수 있습니다. 히스토그램을 그려 발생 비율을 확인합니다.





5번 그림. 사인 곡선 밀도 히스토그램

이것이 가우스 벨처럼 보이십니까? 딱히 닮진 않았죠 처음과 마지막 세 개의 막대가 가장 많이 발생한 것으로 보입니다.



J.F. Ehlers는 자신의 저서 "Сybernetic analysis for stocks and futures"에서 미국 T-채권을 15년 동안 연구한 실험에 대해 논한 바 있습니다. Ehler는 10막대 길이의 정규화 채널을 적용해 100 bin 내의 매매가 위치를 측정하고 각 bin에 해당 매매가가 실제로 들어간 횟수를 세었습니다. 이 확률 분포의 결과는 사인파에 유사합니다.





2. 피셔 변환과 타임시리즈에의 활용

이제 시장 주기의 PDF가 가우스파가 아니라 사인파의 PDF와 비슷하다는 것을 알게 되었지만, 현실에서는 대부분의 인디케이터가 시장 주기 PDF는 가우스 파처럼 행동할 것이라 가정하기 때문에 이를 "수정"할 방법이 필요합니다. 해법은 피셔 변환을 사용하는 것입니다. 피셔 변환은 어떠한 형태의 PDF건 가우스 파 형태로 변환합니다.



피셔 변환을 위한 방정식은:

,

6번 그림. 피셔 변환

피셔 변환의 결과는 개략적으로 가우스 PDF와 닮았다고 말씀드린 바 있습니다. 이를 설명하기 위해선 6번 그림을 보아주시면 됩니다.



입력 데이터가 평균값 근처라면 이익량은 거의 같습니다 (차트에서 |X<0.5|를 확인하여주십시오). 반면에 정규화된 입력 데이터가 어느쪽으로건 한계 쪽에 접근하면 결과물이이 크게 증폭됩니다(차트에서 0.5<|x|<1을 확인하여 주십시오). 실전 상황에서는 '거의 가우스스러운' 꼬리를 기르는 방법을 떠올리실 수도 있습니다. 변환된 PDF는 실제로 이 방법을 택합니다.

그럼 어떻게 피셔 변환을 매매에 적용시킬까요? 먼저 |x|<1 제약 때문에 매매가는 모두 이 범위 안으로 정규화되어야합니다. 정규화된 매매가가 피셔 변환의 영향을 받는 경우 극단적인 가격 이동은 상대적으로 드물게 발생합니다. 이는 피셔 변환이 그러한 극단적인 가격 움직임을 포착하고 그러한 극단값에 따라 매매할 수 있게 해준다는 것을 의미합니다.





3. MQL5에서의 피셔 변환

피셔 변환 인디케이터의 소스 코드는 Ehlers의 저서"Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures"에서 찾아볼 수 있습니다..

이미 MQL4로 구현되어 있었으며, 제가 MQL5로 포팅했습니다. 이 인디케이터는 중간 가격 (H+L)/2를 사용하고, 저는 iMA() 함수를 이용하여 과거 중간 가격을 추출했습니다.



처음에 가격은 10bar 범위 내에서 정규화되며 정규화된 가격은 피셔 변환을 따릅니다.

#property copyright "Copyright 2011, Investeo.pl" #property link "http://www.investeo.pl" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property description "MQL5 version of Fisher Transform indicator" #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_level1 0 #property indicator_levelcolor Silver #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 Red #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 Blue #property indicator_width2 1 double Value1[]; double Fisher[]; double Trigger[]; input int Len= 10 ; double medianbuff[]; int hMedian; int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,Fisher, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,Trigger, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,Value1, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,medianbuff, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); ArraySetAsSeries (Fisher, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Trigger, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Value1, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (medianbuff, true ); hMedian = iMA ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 1 , 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_MEDIAN ); if (hMedian== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to create handle of the iMA indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d" , _Symbol , EnumToString ( PERIOD_CURRENT ), GetLastError ()); return (- 1 ); } return ( 0 ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int nLimit= MathMin (rates_total-Len- 1 ,rates_total-prev_calculated); int copied = CopyBuffer (hMedian, 0 , 0 ,nLimit,medianbuff); if (copied!=nLimit) return (- 1 ); nLimit--; for ( int i=nLimit; i>= 0 ; i--) { double price=medianbuff[i]; double MaxH = price; double MinL = price; for ( int j= 0 ; j<Len; j++) { double nprice=medianbuff[i+j]; if (nprice > MaxH) MaxH = nprice; if (nprice < MinL) MinL = nprice; } Value1[i]= 0.5 * 2.0 *((price-MinL)/(MaxH-MinL)- 0.5 )+ 0.5 *Value1[i+ 1 ]; if (Value1[i]> 0.9999 ) Value1[i]= 0.9999 ; if (Value1[i]<- 0.9999 ) Value1[i]=- 0.9999 ; Fisher[i]= 0.25 * MathLog (( 1 +Value1[i])/( 1 -Value1[i]))+ 0.5 *Fisher[i+ 1 ]; Trigger[i]=Fisher[i+ 1 ]; } return (rates_total); }

날카로운 시그널이 생성되는 것을 주목해줏비시오.



신호선은 피셔 변환 가격을 1 바 만큼 늦춘것이나 다름 없습니다.

7번 그림. 피셔 변환 인디케이터

4. 역 피셔 변환과 사이클 인디케이터 적용

역 피셔 변환 방정식은 피셔 변환 방정식을 x 대신 y로 풀면 만들어집니다.

,



8번 그림. 역 피셔 변환

이 함수의 전달 반응은 피셔 변환의 반응과 반대입니다.



|x|>2인 경우에 입력 데이터는 통일성(음수의 경우 -1, 양수의 경우 +1)을 초과하지 않도록 압축되며, |x|<1의 경우 거의 선형 관계인데, 이는 결과값이 입력값과 거의 같은 성질을 가진다는 의미입니다.



그 결과 적절하게 준비된 입력 데이터에 역 피셔 변환을 적용하면 출력이 -1 또는 +1이 될 가능성이 큽니다. 따라서 역 피셔 변환을 오실레이터 인디케이터에 적용하기에 완벽합니다. 역 피셔 변환은 날카로운 매수나 매도 시그널을 입력하는걸로 더 개선시킬 수 있습니다.

5. MQL5에서의 역 피셔 변환 예시

역 피셔 변환을 검증하기 위하여 저는 "Stocks and Commodities" 2010년 10월호에서Sylvain이 선보인 Vervoort 평활 RSI 역 피셔 변환 인디케이터를 MQL5 버전으로 작성하여 매매 시그널 모듈을 만들고 해당 인디케이터를 기반으로 Expert Advisor를 만들어 보았습니다.



역 피셔 변환 인디케이터는 이미 다양한 매매 플랫폼에 구현되어있고, 소스 코드는 traders.com 홈페이지와 MQL5.com 코드 베이스에서 찾아볼 수 있습니다.



MQL5에는 iRSIOnArray 함수가 없기때문에 제가 직접 인디케이터 코드에 추가했습니다. 원래 인디케이터와의 유일한 차이점은 기본 RSPeriod가 21로 설정되고 EMAPeriod가 내 설정(EURD 1H)에 더 잘 작동했기 때문에 34로 설정된 것입니다. 기본 RSIPeriod 4 및 EMAPeriod 4에 맞춰 바꾸셔도 됩니다.



#property copyright "Copyright 2011, Investeo.pl" #property link "http://www.investeo.pl" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #include <MovingAverages.mqh> #property description "MQL5 version of Silvain Vervoort's Inverse RSI" #property indicator_minimum - 10 #property indicator_maximum 110 #property indicator_buffers 16 #property indicator_level1 12 #property indicator_level2 88 #property indicator_levelcolor Silver #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 LightSeaGreen #property indicator_width1 2 int ma_period= 10 ; int ma_shift= 0 ; ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method= MODE_LWMA ; ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE ; double wma0[]; double wma1[]; double wma2[]; double wma3[]; double wma4[]; double wma5[]; double wma6[]; double wma7[]; double wma8[]; double wma9[]; double ema0[]; double ema1[]; double rainbow[]; double rsi[]; double bufneg[]; double bufpos[]; double srsi[]; double fish[]; int hwma0; int wma1weightsum; int wma2weightsum; int wma3weightsum; int wma4weightsum; int wma5weightsum; int wma6weightsum; int wma7weightsum; int wma8weightsum; int wma9weightsum; extern int RSIPeriod= 21 ; extern int EMAPeriod= 34 ; int OnInit () { SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,fish, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,wma0, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,wma1, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,wma2, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,wma3, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,wma4, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); SetIndexBuffer ( 6 ,wma5, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); SetIndexBuffer ( 7 ,wma6, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); SetIndexBuffer ( 8 ,wma7, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); SetIndexBuffer ( 9 ,wma8, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); SetIndexBuffer ( 10 ,wma9, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); SetIndexBuffer ( 11 ,rsi, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); SetIndexBuffer ( 12 ,ema0, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); SetIndexBuffer ( 13 ,srsi, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); SetIndexBuffer ( 14 ,ema1, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); SetIndexBuffer ( 15 ,rainbow, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); ArraySetAsSeries (fish, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (wma0, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (wma1, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (wma2, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (wma3, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (wma4, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (wma5, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (wma6, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (wma7, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (wma8, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (wma9, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (ema0, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (ema1, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (rsi, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (srsi, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (rainbow, true ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 0 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0.0 ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , 0 ); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 0 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE , 0.0 ); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , 2 ); hwma0= iMA ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 2 ,ma_shift,ma_method,applied_price); if (hwma0== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to create handle of the iMA indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d" , _Symbol , EnumToString ( PERIOD_CURRENT ), GetLastError ()); return (- 1 ); } return ( 0 ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int nLimit; if (rates_total!=prev_calculated) { CopyBuffer (hwma0, 0 , 0 ,rates_total-prev_calculated+ 1 ,wma0); LinearWeightedMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated, 0 , 2 ,wma0,wma1,wma1weightsum); LinearWeightedMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated, 0 , 2 ,wma1,wma2,wma2weightsum); LinearWeightedMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated, 0 , 2 ,wma2,wma3,wma3weightsum); LinearWeightedMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated, 0 , 2 ,wma3,wma4,wma4weightsum); LinearWeightedMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated, 0 , 2 ,wma4,wma5,wma5weightsum); LinearWeightedMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated, 0 , 2 ,wma5,wma6,wma6weightsum); LinearWeightedMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated, 0 , 2 ,wma6,wma7,wma7weightsum); LinearWeightedMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated, 0 , 2 ,wma7,wma8,wma8weightsum); LinearWeightedMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated, 0 , 2 ,wma8,wma9,wma9weightsum); if (prev_calculated== 0 ) nLimit=rates_total- 1 ; else nLimit=rates_total-prev_calculated+ 1 ; for ( int i=nLimit; i>= 0 ; i--) rainbow[i]=( 5 *wma0[i]+ 4 *wma1[i]+ 3 *wma2[i]+ 2 *wma3[i]+wma4[i]+wma5[i]+wma6[i]+wma7[i]+wma8[i]+wma9[i])/ 20.0 ; iRSIOnArray(rates_total,prev_calculated, 11 ,RSIPeriod,rainbow,rsi,bufpos,bufneg); ExponentialMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated, 12 ,EMAPeriod,rsi,ema0); ExponentialMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated, 13 ,EMAPeriod,ema0,ema1); for ( int i=nLimit; i>= 0 ; i--) srsi[i]=ema0[i]+(ema0[i]-ema1[i]); for ( int i=nLimit; i>= 0 ; i--) fish[i]=(( MathExp ( 2 *srsi[i])- 1 )/( MathExp ( 2 *srsi[i])+ 1 )+ 1 )* 50 ; } return (rates_total); } int iRSIOnArray( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const int period, const double &price[], double &buffer[], double &bpos[], double &bneg[]) { int i; ArrayResize (bneg,rates_total); ArrayResize (bpos,rates_total); if (period<= 1 || rates_total-begin<period) return ( 0 ); bool as_series_price= ArrayGetAsSeries (price); bool as_series_buffer= ArrayGetAsSeries (buffer); if (as_series_price) ArraySetAsSeries (price, false ); if (as_series_buffer) ArraySetAsSeries (buffer, false ); double diff= 0.0 ; if (rates_total<=period) return ( 0 ); int ppos=prev_calculated- 1 ; if (ppos<=begin+period) { for (i= 0 ; i<begin; i++) { buffer[i]= 0.0 ; bpos[i]= 0.0 ; bneg[i]= 0.0 ; } double SumP= 0.0 ; double SumN= 0.0 ; for (i=begin;i<=begin+period;i++) { buffer[i]= 0.0 ; bpos[i]= 0.0 ; bneg[i]= 0.0 ; diff=price[i]-price[i- 1 ]; SumP+=(diff> 0 ?diff: 0 ); SumN+=(diff< 0 ?-diff: 0 ); } bpos[begin+period]=SumP/period; bneg[begin+period]=SumN/period; if (bneg[begin+period]> 0.0000001 ) buffer[begin+period]= 0.1 *(( 100.0 - 100.0 /( 1 +bpos[begin+period]/bneg[begin+period]))- 50 ); ppos=begin+period+ 1 ; } for (i=ppos;i<rates_total && ! IsStopped ();i++) { diff=price[i]-price[i- 1 ]; bpos[i]=(bpos[i- 1 ]*(period- 1 )+((diff> 0.0 )?(diff): 0.0 ))/period; bneg[i]=(bneg[i- 1 ]*(period- 1 )+((diff< 0.0 )?(-diff): 0.0 ))/period; if (bneg[i]> 0.0000001 ) buffer[i]= 0.1 *(( 100.0 - 100.0 /( 1 +bpos[i]/bneg[i]))- 50 ); } if (as_series_price) ArraySetAsSeries (price, true ); if (as_series_buffer) ArraySetAsSeries (buffer, true ); return (rates_total); }

9번 그림. 역 피셔 변환 인디케이터

제가 여태 변환 방정식만 제시했으므로 피셔 변환과 역 피셔 변환 자체에 대해서는 혼란스러우실 수 있습니다.



제가 이 문서를 작성하기 위해 자료를 모을 적에 어떻게 피셔가 두 변환을 얻었는지 찾아보았지만 딱히 나오는 것이 없었습니다.



그러나 제가 피셔 변환과 역 피셔 변환을 보았을 때, 두 그래프는 삼각함수와 포물선 함수를 연상케 했습니다 (좀 비슷해보이지 않습니까?). 이 함수들 자체가 오일러 방정식에서 만들어질 수 있고 오일러 수 'e'로 표현될 수 있으므로 저는 미적학 책을 다시펴고 다시 확인해 보았습니다. checked that:

,

,



이제 tanh(x)는 이하를 통해 얻을 수 있는데

,

그리고...

위에 보여드렸던 것과 완전히 같습니다. 피셔 변환의 미스테리가 풀렸군요! 피셔 변환은 그냥 arctanh(x)이고 역 피셔 변환은 그의 역함수인 tanh(x)이었습니다!





6. 매매 시그널 모듈

역 피셔 변환 I를 검증하기 위해 역 피셔 변환 인디케이터 기반으로 매매 시그널 모듈을 작성합니다.



커스텀 인디케이터에 기반 둔 매매 모듈이 더 쓸만하게 느껴지실 수도 있습니다. 저는 CiCustom 클래스 인스턴스를 이용하여 역 피셔 인디케이터와 오버로드시킨 CExpertSignal함수의 4개 가상 메소드를 보관하는데에 사용했습니다. CheckOpenLong() 및 CheckOpenShort()를 통해 오픈 포지션이 없을 때에 시그널을 생성하였고 CheckReverseLong() 및 CheckReverseShort()를 사용하여 오픈 포지션을 역행시켰습니다.

#property tester_indicator "SmoothedRSIInverseFisherTransform.ex5" #include <Expert\ExpertSignal.mqh> class CSignalInverseFisherRSISmoothed : public CExpertSignal { protected : CiCustom m_invfish; double m_stop_loss; public : CSignalInverseFisherRSISmoothed(); virtual bool InitIndicators(CIndicators *indicators); virtual bool ValidationSettings(); virtual bool CheckOpenLong( double &price, double &sl, double &tp, datetime &expiration); virtual bool CheckReverseLong( double &price, double &sl, double &tp, datetime &expiration); virtual bool CheckOpenShort( double &price, double &sl, double &tp, datetime &expiration); virtual bool CheckReverseShort( double &price, double &sl, double &tp, datetime &expiration); protected : bool InitInvFisher(CIndicators *indicators); double InvFish( int ind) { return (m_invfish.GetData( 0 ,ind)); } }; void CSignalInverseFisherRSISmoothed::CSignalInverseFisherRSISmoothed() { } bool CSignalInverseFisherRSISmoothed::ValidationSettings() { if (!CExpertSignal::ValidationSettings()) return ( false ); return ( true ); } bool CSignalInverseFisherRSISmoothed::InitInvFisher(CIndicators *indicators) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": initializing Inverse Fisher Indicator" ); if (indicators== NULL ) return ( false ); if (!indicators.Add( GetPointer (m_invfish))) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error adding object" ); return ( false ); } MqlParam invfish_params[]; ArrayResize (invfish_params, 2 ); invfish_params[ 0 ].type= TYPE_STRING ; invfish_params[ 0 ].string_value= "SmoothedRSIInverseFisherTransform" ; invfish_params[ 1 ].type= TYPE_INT ; invfish_params[ 1 ].integer_value= PRICE_CLOSE ; if (!m_invfish.Create(m_symbol.Name(),m_period, IND_CUSTOM , 2 ,invfish_params)) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error initializing object" ); return ( false ); } m_invfish.NumBuffers( 18 ); return ( true ); } bool CSignalInverseFisherRSISmoothed::InitIndicators(CIndicators *indicators) { if (indicators== NULL ) return ( false ); if (!CExpertSignal::InitIndicators(indicators)) return ( false ); if (!InitInvFisher(indicators)) return ( false ); m_stop_loss = 0.0010 ; printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": all inidicators properly initialized." ); return ( true ); } bool CSignalInverseFisherRSISmoothed::CheckOpenLong( double &price, double &sl, double &tp, datetime &expiration) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + " checking signal" ); int idx=StartIndex(); price= 0.0 ; tp = 0.0 ; if (InvFish(idx+ 2 )< 12.0 && InvFish(idx+ 1 )> 12.0 ) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + " BUY SIGNAL" ); return true ; } else printf ( __FUNCTION__ + " NO SIGNAL" ); return false ; } bool CSignalInverseFisherRSISmoothed::CheckReverseLong( double &price, double &sl, double &tp, datetime &expiration) { long tickCnt[ 1 ]; int ticks= CopyTickVolume ( Symbol (), 0 , 0 , 1 , tickCnt); if (ticks!= 1 || tickCnt[ 0 ]!= 1 ) return false ; int idx=StartIndex(); price= 0.0 ; if ((InvFish(idx+ 1 )> 88.0 && InvFish(idx)< 88.0 ) || (InvFish(idx+ 2 )> 88.0 && InvFish(idx+ 1 )< 88.0 ) || (InvFish(idx+ 2 )> 12.0 && InvFish(idx+ 1 )< 12.0 )) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + " REVERSE LONG SIGNAL" ); return true ; } else printf ( __FUNCTION__ + " NO SIGNAL" ); return false ; } bool CSignalInverseFisherRSISmoothed::CheckOpenShort( double &price, double &sl, double &tp, datetime &expiration) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + " checking signal" ); int idx=StartIndex(); price= 0.0 ; sl = 0.0 ; if (InvFish(idx+ 2 )> 88.0 && InvFish(idx+ 1 )< 88.0 ) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + " SELL SIGNAL" ); return true ;} else printf ( __FUNCTION__ + " NO SIGNAL" ); return false ; } bool CSignalInverseFisherRSISmoothed::CheckReverseShort( double &price, double &sl, double &tp, datetime &expiration) { long tickCnt[ 1 ]; int ticks= CopyTickVolume ( Symbol (), 0 , 0 , 1 , tickCnt); if (ticks!= 1 || tickCnt[ 0 ]!= 1 ) return false ; int idx=StartIndex(); price= 0.0 ; if ((InvFish(idx+ 1 )< 12.0 && InvFish(idx)> 12.0 ) || (InvFish(idx+ 2 )< 12.0 && InvFish(idx+ 1 )> 12.0 ) || (InvFish(idx+ 2 )< 88.0 && InvFish(idx+ 1 )> 88.0 )) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + " REVERSE SHORT SIGNAL" ); return true ; } else printf ( __FUNCTION__ + " NO SIGNAL" ); return false ; }





7. Expert Advisor

역 피셔 변환 I를 검증하기 위해 앞에서 설명한 매매 시그널 모듈을 사용하는 표준 EA를 작성합니다.



또한 "MQL5 Wizard: How to Create a Module of Trailing of Open Positions"문서에서 받아온 추종 손절매 모듈을 추가하였습니다.

#property copyright "Copyright 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Expert\Expert.mqh> #include <Expert\Signal\MySignal\InverseFisherRSISmoothedSignal.mqh> #include <Expert\Trailing\SampleTrailing.mqh> #include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedLot.mqh> input string Expert_Title = "InvRSIFishEA" ; ulong Expert_MagicNumber = 7016 ; bool Expert_EveryTick = true ; input int Signal_ThresholdOpen = 10 ; input int Signal_ThresholdClose= 10 ; input double Signal_PriceLevel = 0.0 ; input double Signal_StopLevel = 0.0 ; input double Signal_TakeLevel = 0.0 ; input int Signal_Expiration = 0 ; input double Signal__Weight = 1.0 ; input double Money_FixLot_Percent = 10.0 ; input double Money_FixLot_Lots = 0.2 ; CExpert ExtExpert; int OnInit () { if (!ExtExpert.Init( Symbol (), Period (),Expert_EveryTick,Expert_MagicNumber)) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error initializing expert" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 1 ); } CSignalInverseFisherRSISmoothed *signal= new CSignalInverseFisherRSISmoothed; if (signal== NULL ) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error creating signal" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 2 ); } ExtExpert.InitSignal(signal); signal.ThresholdOpen(Signal_ThresholdOpen); signal.ThresholdClose(Signal_ThresholdClose); signal.PriceLevel(Signal_PriceLevel); signal.StopLevel(Signal_StopLevel); signal.TakeLevel(Signal_TakeLevel); signal.Expiration(Signal_Expiration); CSampleTrailing *trailing= new CSampleTrailing; trailing.StopLevel( 0 ); trailing.Profit( 20 ); if (trailing== NULL ) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error creating trailing" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 4 ); } if (!ExtExpert.InitTrailing(trailing)) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error initializing trailing" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 5 ); } CMoneyFixedLot *money= new CMoneyFixedLot; if (money== NULL ) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error creating money" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 6 ); } if (!ExtExpert.InitMoney(money)) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error initializing money" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 7 ); } money.Percent(Money_FixLot_Percent); money.Lots(Money_FixLot_Lots); if (!ExtExpert.ValidationSettings()) { ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 8 ); } if (!ExtExpert.InitIndicators()) { printf ( __FUNCTION__ + ": error initializing indicators" ); ExtExpert.Deinit(); return (- 9 ); } return ( 0 ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ExtExpert.Deinit(); } void OnTick () { ExtExpert. OnTick (); } void OnTrade () { ExtExpert. OnTrade (); } void OnTimer () { ExtExpert. OnTimer (); }

이 EA가 모든 자산과 모든 타임프레임을 대상에서 수익성이 좋지는 않았다는 것은 인정합니다만, 저는 이를 EURUSD 1H 타임프레임에 좋은 결과를 주기 위해 조정했습니다.



저는 독자들이 시그널 모듈과 인디케이터 설정을 바꿔보시도록 권합니다. 기사에 제시된 것보다 더 수익성이 높은 EA를 찾을 수도 있습니다.

10번 그림. 역 피셔 변환 EA





11번 그림. 역 피셔 변환 EA 밸런스 그래프





마치며

본 문서에서 피셔 변환과 역 피셔 변환을 잘 소개하고 맞춤형 인디케이터에 기반한 신호 거래 모듈을 구축하는 방법에 대해 느끼셨으면 좋겠습니다.



저는 Sylvain의 Vervoort Smoothed RSI Inverse Fisher Transform 인디케이터를 사용했습니다만, 굳이 그걸 쓰지 않으셔도 실제로 역 피셔 변환을 아무 오실레이터에나 쉽게 적용하여 이 문서에서 다룬 EA를 만드실 수 있습니다.



또한 제가 제시한 EA를 바탕으로 독자들이 설정을 조정하여 수익성 있는 EA를 만들어보시는 것을 권장합니다. 아래 참조를 위해 외부 링크를 제공합니다.





