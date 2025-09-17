通貨 / WMT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
WMT: Walmart Inc
103.62 USD 0.64 (0.61%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WMTの今日の為替レートは、-0.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり102.12の安値と104.63の高値で取引されました。
Walmart Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WMT News
- 18日の米国市場ダイジェスト：NYダウは124ドル高、ハイテクが支援
- Walmart sparks analysts' optimism about AI future
- Retailers like Claire’s and Rite Aid are closing stores. The biggest discounters will benefit, analysts say.
- StubHub IPO Tanks--but Walmart Heir's $1.7B Windfall Steals the Spotlight
- ウォルフ・リサーチ、小売業界のカバレッジを開始、WMT、HD、DGに注目
- Wolfe Research launches retail coverage, sees opportunity in WMT, HD and DG
- Automakers have resisted raising car prices because of tariffs. That might not last
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks You Can Buy and Forget About
- 17日の米国市場ダイジェスト：NYダウは260ドル高、FOMC利下げを好感
- 米国株式市場はまちまち、FOMC利下げを好感（17日）
- Holiday season imports have arrived early at busiest US port, executive says
- NY株式：NYダウは260ドル高、FOMC利下げを好感
- Dow Jones Index Today: DJIA Surges with Fed Rate Decision on Deck as China Shuns Nvidia Chips - TipRanks.com
- Walmart’s stock is approaching a new high. But analysts say the months ahead could get ‘noisier.’
- BofA証券、強力な見通しによりウォルマート株価目標を125ドルに引き上げ
- BofA Securities raises Walmart stock price target to $125 on strong outlook
- ウォルマート株、105.31ドルの史上最高値を記録
- Walmart stock hits all-time high of 105.31 USD
- BofAが語るウォルマートがAIコマースのリーダーになる理由
- Here’s why BofA says Walmart is positioned to be a leader in AI commerce
- ロス・キャピタル、クローガーを「買い」に格上げ、業績差の縮小を予測
- Roth Capital upgrades Kroger to Buy, sees performance gap closing
- African manufacturers in last-ditch bid to extend US trade programme
- US sectors to watch as Fed lines up first rate cut of 2025
1日のレンジ
102.12 104.63
1年のレンジ
78.98 106.11
- 以前の終値
- 104.26
- 始値
- 103.77
- 買値
- 103.62
- 買値
- 103.92
- 安値
- 102.12
- 高値
- 104.63
- 出来高
- 29.958 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.61%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.57%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 18.42%
- 1年の変化
- 28.45%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K