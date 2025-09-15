KurseKategorien
WMT: Walmart Inc

103.62 USD 0.64 (0.61%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von WMT hat sich für heute um -0.61% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 102.12 bis zu einem Hoch von 104.63 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Walmart Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
102.12 104.63
Jahresspanne
78.98 106.11
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
104.26
Eröffnung
103.77
Bid
103.62
Ask
103.92
Tief
102.12
Hoch
104.63
Volumen
29.959 K
Tagesänderung
-0.61%
Monatsänderung
6.57%
6-Monatsänderung
18.42%
Jahresänderung
28.45%
