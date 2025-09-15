Währungen / WMT
WMT: Walmart Inc
103.62 USD 0.64 (0.61%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von WMT hat sich für heute um -0.61% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 102.12 bis zu einem Hoch von 104.63 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Walmart Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WMT News
Tagesspanne
102.12 104.63
Jahresspanne
78.98 106.11
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 104.26
- Eröffnung
- 103.77
- Bid
- 103.62
- Ask
- 103.92
- Tief
- 102.12
- Hoch
- 104.63
- Volumen
- 29.959 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.61%
- Monatsänderung
- 6.57%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 18.42%
- Jahresänderung
- 28.45%
