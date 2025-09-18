Valute / WMT
WMT: Walmart Inc
102.74 USD 0.44 (0.43%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WMT ha avuto una variazione del 0.43% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 102.32 e ad un massimo di 103.17.
Segui le dinamiche di Walmart Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WMT News
- Nvidia Is One Of 10 Stocks Analysts Insist Are Screaming Buys Now
- Walmart's Membership Income Jumps 15%: Is Loyalty the Moat?
- Office Depot parent to be acquired by Atlas Holdings for $1 billion
- Azioni Walmart mantengono rating Buy di UBS dopo visita al pop-up di abbigliamento a NYC
- Walmart stock maintains Buy rating at UBS following NYC apparel pop-up visit
- Why Walmart (WMT) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Synergy nomina ex dirigente Coca-Cola per guidare l’espansione degli energy drink
- 3 "Diamonds" Hiding Inside the Battered Consumer Staples Sector
- Cinque cose da tenere d’occhio nei mercati nella settimana a venire
- Five things to watch in markets in the week ahead
- Trump’s H-1B visa crackdown upends Indian IT industry’s playbook
- Could This Convenience Store Company Become the Next Walmart?
- Could These 3 Dividend Kings Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years?
- The “Productivity Paradox” Is About to Break – Here’s How to Profit
- Amazon Adds New Partner In Grocery Push. Instacart Stock Falls.
- Banks Want to Stop Trump’s Dollar “Upgrade” – But Here’s How You Can Profit
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.37%
- Can Lululemon get new life from the Amex Platinum card? Don’t count on it, analysts say.
- Got $1,000? 2 Stocks to Buy Now While They're on Sale
- Here is What to Know Beyond Why Walmart Inc. (WMT) is a Trending Stock
- Markets Soar to Record Highs on Fed Rate Cut and Tech Stock Rally
- Is American Express Stock a Millionaire Maker?
- Walmart sparks analysts' optimism about AI future
- Retailers like Claire’s and Rite Aid are closing stores. The biggest discounters will benefit, analysts say.
Intervallo Giornaliero
102.32 103.17
Intervallo Annuale
78.98 106.11
- Chiusura Precedente
- 102.30
- Apertura
- 102.94
- Bid
- 102.74
- Ask
- 103.04
- Minimo
- 102.32
- Massimo
- 103.17
- Volume
- 13.674 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.43%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.42%
- Variazione Annuale
- 27.36%