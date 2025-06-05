- 概要
VFH: Vanguard Financials ETF
VFHの今日の為替レートは、-2.30%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり126.87の安値と130.77の高値で取引されました。
Vanguard Financials ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
VFH News
よくあるご質問
VFH株の現在の価格は？
Vanguard Financials ETFの株価は本日126.91です。126.87 - 130.77内で取引され、前日の終値は129.90、取引量は1962に達しました。VFHのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。
Vanguard Financials ETFの株は配当を出しますか？
Vanguard Financials ETFの現在の価格は126.91です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は11.97%やUSDにも注目します。VFHの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
VFH株を買う方法は？
Vanguard Financials ETFの株は現在126.91で購入可能です。注文は通常126.91または127.21付近で行われ、1962や-2.63%が市場の動きを示します。VFHの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。
VFH株に投資する方法は？
Vanguard Financials ETFへの投資では、年間の値幅100.88 - 133.84と現在の126.91を考慮します。注文は多くの場合126.91や127.21で行われる前に、-2.99%や8.94%と比較されます。VFHの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。
ETF Sharesの株の最高値は？
ETF Sharesの過去1年の最高値は133.84でした。100.88 - 133.84内で株価は大きく変動し、129.90と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。Vanguard Financials ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。
ETF Sharesの株の最低値は？
ETF Shares(VFH)の年間最安値は100.88でした。現在の126.91や100.88 - 133.84と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。VFHの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。
VFHの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？
Vanguard Financials ETFは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、129.90、11.97%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。
- 以前の終値
- 129.90
- 始値
- 130.34
- 買値
- 126.91
- 買値
- 127.21
- 安値
- 126.87
- 高値
- 130.77
- 出来高
- 1.962 K
- 1日の変化
- -2.30%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.99%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 8.94%
- 1年の変化
- 11.97%