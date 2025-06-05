クォートセクション
通貨 / VFH
株に戻る

VFH: Vanguard Financials ETF

126.91 USD 2.99 (2.30%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VFHの今日の為替レートは、-2.30%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり126.87の安値と130.77の高値で取引されました。

Vanguard Financials ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VFH News

よくあるご質問

VFH株の現在の価格は？

Vanguard Financials ETFの株価は本日126.91です。126.87 - 130.77内で取引され、前日の終値は129.90、取引量は1962に達しました。VFHのライブ価格チャートで最新情報を確認できます。

Vanguard Financials ETFの株は配当を出しますか？

Vanguard Financials ETFの現在の価格は126.91です。配当方針は会社によりますが、投資家は11.97%やUSDにも注目します。VFHの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

VFH株を買う方法は？

Vanguard Financials ETFの株は現在126.91で購入可能です。注文は通常126.91または127.21付近で行われ、1962や-2.63%が市場の動きを示します。VFHの最新情報はライブチャートで確認できます。

VFH株に投資する方法は？

Vanguard Financials ETFへの投資では、年間の値幅100.88 - 133.84と現在の126.91を考慮します。注文は多くの場合126.91や127.21で行われる前に、-2.99%や8.94%と比較されます。VFHの価格と日次変動はライブチャートで確認できます。

ETF Sharesの株の最高値は？

ETF Sharesの過去1年の最高値は133.84でした。100.88 - 133.84内で株価は大きく変動し、129.90と比較することでレジスタンスレベルを確認できます。Vanguard Financials ETFのパフォーマンスはライブチャートで確認できます。

ETF Sharesの株の最低値は？

ETF Shares(VFH)の年間最安値は100.88でした。現在の126.91や100.88 - 133.84と比較することで、長期的なエントリーポイントを把握できます。VFHの動きはライブチャートで確認できます。

VFHの株式分割はいつ行われましたか？

Vanguard Financials ETFは過去に株式分割を行っています。これらの変化は、、129.90、11.97%に企業行動後の影響として反映されます。

1日のレンジ
126.87 130.77
1年のレンジ
100.88 133.84
以前の終値
129.90
始値
130.34
買値
126.91
買値
127.21
安値
126.87
高値
130.77
出来高
1.962 K
1日の変化
-2.30%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.99%
6ヶ月の変化
8.94%
1年の変化
11.97%
11 10月, 土曜日