VFH: Vanguard Financials ETF
今日VFH汇率已更改-2.30%。当日，交易品种以低点126.87和高点130.77进行交易。
关注Vanguard Financials ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
常见问题解答
VFH股票今天的价格是多少？
Vanguard Financials ETF股票今天的定价为126.91。它在126.87 - 130.77范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为129.90，交易量达到1963。VFH的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Vanguard Financials ETF股票是否支付股息？
Vanguard Financials ETF目前的价值为126.91。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注11.97%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪VFH走势。
如何购买VFH股票？
您可以以126.91的当前价格购买Vanguard Financials ETF股票。订单通常设置在126.91或127.21附近，而1963和-2.63%显示市场活动。立即关注VFH的实时图表更新。
如何投资VFH股票？
投资Vanguard Financials ETF需要考虑年度范围100.88 - 133.84和当前价格126.91。许多人在以126.91或127.21下订单之前，会比较-2.99%和。实时查看VFH价格图表，了解每日变化。
ETF Shares股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，ETF Shares的最高价格是133.84。在100.88 - 133.84内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Vanguard Financials ETF的绩效。
ETF Shares股票的最低价格是多少？
ETF Shares（VFH）的最低价格为100.88。将其与当前的126.91和100.88 - 133.84进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看VFH在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
VFH股票是什么时候拆分的？
Vanguard Financials ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、129.90和11.97%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 129.90
- 开盘价
- 130.34
- 卖价
- 126.91
- 买价
- 127.21
- 最低价
- 126.87
- 最高价
- 130.77
- 交易量
- 1.963 K
- 日变化
- -2.30%
- 月变化
- -2.99%
- 6个月变化
- 8.94%
- 年变化
- 11.97%
- 实际值
- 55.0
- 预测值
- 55.2
- 前值
- 55.1
- 实际值
- 51.2
- 预测值
- 49.8
- 前值
- 51.7
- 实际值
- 4.6%
- 预测值
- 4.8%
- 前值
- 4.7%
- 实际值
- 3.7%
- 预测值
- 4.0%
- 前值
- 3.7%
- 实际值
- 418
- 预测值
- 前值
- 422
- 实际值
- 547
- 预测值
- 前值
- 549
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $57.6 B
- 前值
- $-344.8 B
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值