报价部分
货币 / VFH
回到股票

VFH: Vanguard Financials ETF

126.91 USD 2.99 (2.30%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日VFH汇率已更改-2.30%。当日，交易品种以低点126.87和高点130.77进行交易。

关注Vanguard Financials ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VFH新闻

常见问题解答

VFH股票今天的价格是多少？

Vanguard Financials ETF股票今天的定价为126.91。它在126.87 - 130.77范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为129.90，交易量达到1963。VFH的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

Vanguard Financials ETF股票是否支付股息？

Vanguard Financials ETF目前的价值为126.91。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注11.97%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪VFH走势。

如何购买VFH股票？

您可以以126.91的当前价格购买Vanguard Financials ETF股票。订单通常设置在126.91或127.21附近，而1963和-2.63%显示市场活动。立即关注VFH的实时图表更新。

如何投资VFH股票？

投资Vanguard Financials ETF需要考虑年度范围100.88 - 133.84和当前价格126.91。许多人在以126.91或127.21下订单之前，会比较-2.99%和。实时查看VFH价格图表，了解每日变化。

ETF Shares股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，ETF Shares的最高价格是133.84。在100.88 - 133.84内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Vanguard Financials ETF的绩效。

ETF Shares股票的最低价格是多少？

ETF Shares（VFH）的最低价格为100.88。将其与当前的126.91和100.88 - 133.84进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看VFH在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

VFH股票是什么时候拆分的？

Vanguard Financials ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、129.90和11.97%中可见。

日范围
126.87 130.77
年范围
100.88 133.84
前一天收盘价
129.90
开盘价
130.34
卖价
126.91
买价
127.21
最低价
126.87
最高价
130.77
交易量
1.963 K
日变化
-2.30%
月变化
-2.99%
6个月变化
8.94%
年变化
11.97%
10 十月, 星期五
14:00
USD
密歇根消费者信心指数
实际值
55.0
预测值
55.2
前值
55.1
14:00
USD
密歇根消费者预期指数
实际值
51.2
预测值
49.8
前值
51.7
14:00
USD
密歇根预期通货膨胀率
实际值
4.6%
预测值
4.8%
前值
4.7%
14:00
USD
密歇根5年预期通货膨胀率
实际值
3.7%
预测值
4.0%
前值
3.7%
17:00
USD
贝克休斯美国石油钻井平台
实际值
418
预测值
前值
422
17:00
USD
贝克休斯美国钻机总数
实际值
547
预测值
前值
549
18:00
USD
联邦预算平衡
实际值
预测值
$​57.6 B
前值
$​-344.8 B
19:30
USD
美国商品期货委员会(CFTC)黄金非商业净持仓
实际值
预测值
前值
19:30
USD
美国商品期货委员会(CFTC)原油非商业净持仓
实际值
预测值
前值
19:30
USD
美国商品期货委员会(CFTC)黄金非商业净持仓
实际值
预测值
前值
19:30
USD
美国商品期货委员会(CFTC)纳斯达克100非商业净持仓
实际值
预测值
前值