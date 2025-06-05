QuotesSections
VFH: Vanguard Financials ETF

126.91 USD 2.99 (2.30%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VFH exchange rate has changed by -2.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 126.87 and at a high of 130.77.

Follow Vanguard Financials ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VFH News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is VFH stock price today?

Vanguard Financials ETF stock is priced at 126.91 today. It trades within 126.87 - 130.77, yesterday's close was 129.90, and trading volume reached 1963. The live price chart of VFH shows these updates.

Does Vanguard Financials ETF stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Financials ETF is currently valued at 126.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.97% and USD. View the chart live to track VFH movements.

How to buy VFH stock?

You can buy Vanguard Financials ETF shares at the current price of 126.91. Orders are usually placed near 126.91 or 127.21, while 1963 and -2.63% show market activity. Follow VFH updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into VFH stock?

Investing in Vanguard Financials ETF involves considering the yearly range 100.88 - 133.84 and current price 126.91. Many compare -2.99% and 8.94% before placing orders at 126.91 or 127.21. Explore the VFH price chart live with daily changes.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 133.84. Within 100.88 - 133.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 129.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Financials ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (VFH) over the year was 100.88. Comparing it with the current 126.91 and 100.88 - 133.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch VFH moves on the chart live for more details.

When did VFH stock split?

Vanguard Financials ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 129.90, and 11.97% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
126.87 130.77
Year Range
100.88 133.84
Previous Close
129.90
Open
130.34
Bid
126.91
Ask
127.21
Low
126.87
High
130.77
Volume
1.963 K
Daily Change
-2.30%
Month Change
-2.99%
6 Months Change
8.94%
Year Change
11.97%
10 October, Friday
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
55.0
Fcst
55.2
Prev
55.1
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.2
Fcst
49.8
Prev
51.7
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.6%
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.7%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.7%
Fcst
4.0%
Prev
3.7%
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
418
Fcst
Prev
422
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
547
Fcst
Prev
549
18:00
USD
Federal Budget Balance
Act
Fcst
$​57.6 B
Prev
$​-344.8 B
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev