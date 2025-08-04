クォートセクション
通貨 / USFD
USFD: US Foods Holding Corp

78.38 USD 0.43 (0.55%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

USFDの今日の為替レートは、-0.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり78.01の安値と79.22の高値で取引されました。

US Foods Holding Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
78.01 79.22
1年のレンジ
57.36 85.10
以前の終値
78.81
始値
78.65
買値
78.38
買値
78.68
安値
78.01
高値
79.22
出来高
2.837 K
1日の変化
-0.55%
1ヶ月の変化
1.42%
6ヶ月の変化
19.92%
1年の変化
27.45%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K