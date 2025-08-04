通貨 / USFD
USFD: US Foods Holding Corp
78.38 USD 0.43 (0.55%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
USFDの今日の為替レートは、-0.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり78.01の安値と79.22の高値で取引されました。
US Foods Holding Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
USFD News
1日のレンジ
78.01 79.22
1年のレンジ
57.36 85.10
- 以前の終値
- 78.81
- 始値
- 78.65
- 買値
- 78.38
- 買値
- 78.68
- 安値
- 78.01
- 高値
- 79.22
- 出来高
- 2.837 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.55%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.42%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 19.92%
- 1年の変化
- 27.45%
