Currencies / USFD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
USFD: US Foods Holding Corp
77.86 USD 1.46 (1.84%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
USFD exchange rate has changed by -1.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 77.48 and at a high of 79.81.
Follow US Foods Holding Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USFD News
- US Foods at Piper Sandler Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- US Foods reaffirms 2025 guidance ahead of Piper Sandler conference
- Piper Sandler raises US Foods stock price target to $85 from $77
- Performance Food Group stock rating upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight
- Performance Food Group stock price target maintained at $115 by Guggenheim
- Hartford MidCap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Kenvue attracts share purchase by activist investor Sachem Head
- Performance Food Group stock price target raised to $118 by Truist
- Food PPI inflation slows in July but remains high, Truist notes
- Performance Food Group stock price target raised to $115 by Wells Fargo
- US Foods stock price target raised to $88 from $80 at Guggenheim
- US Foods stock price target raised to $87 from $80 at Wells Fargo
- US Foods stock price target raised to $90 by Truist on strong EBITDA growth
- Earnings call transcript: US Foods Q2 2025 earnings beat EPS forecast, stock drops
- Why Is US Foods Stock Tanking Today - US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD)
- US Foods Q2 2025 slides: Adjusted EBITDA jumps 12.1%, EPS surges 28%
- US Foods (USFD) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Us Foods (USFD) Q2 EPS Jumps 28%
- US Foods shares edge up as Q2 earnings beat expectations
- Meta, Microsoft, Google And AppLovin Lead This Breakout Watch
- Freshpet (FRPT) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Ingredion (INGR) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- US Foods (USFD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- US Foods Holding: Market Share Expands, But Margin Ceiling Limits Valuation (NYSE:USFD)
Daily Range
77.48 79.81
Year Range
57.36 85.10
- Previous Close
- 79.32
- Open
- 79.55
- Bid
- 77.86
- Ask
- 78.16
- Low
- 77.48
- High
- 79.81
- Volume
- 1.629 K
- Daily Change
- -1.84%
- Month Change
- 0.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.12%
- Year Change
- 26.60%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%