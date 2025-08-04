QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / USFD
Tornare a Azioni

USFD: US Foods Holding Corp

78.32 USD 0.06 (0.08%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio USFD ha avuto una variazione del -0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 77.80 e ad un massimo di 78.90.

Segui le dinamiche di US Foods Holding Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

USFD News

Intervallo Giornaliero
77.80 78.90
Intervallo Annuale
57.36 85.10
Chiusura Precedente
78.38
Apertura
78.43
Bid
78.32
Ask
78.62
Minimo
77.80
Massimo
78.90
Volume
3.545 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.08%
Variazione Mensile
1.35%
Variazione Semestrale
19.83%
Variazione Annuale
27.35%
20 settembre, sabato